Six candidates gathered at the Scarsdale Congregational Church as the polls closed on Election Day, Sept. 15, separated into two groups of three, one group inside, the other outside, with the church foyer between them.
The sight was a metaphor for the 2020 village election, which saw divisive campaigning ramped up by a contested race for three seats on the village board of trustees.
Voters Choice Party (VCP) candidates Bob Berg, Sean Cohen and Robert Selvaggio sat on a bench inside the voting hall Tuesday at 9 p.m., as Scarsdale’s Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (SCNPP) candidates Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone stood outside, waiting for poll workers to count more than 800 absentee ballots received since March.
Crandall, running for her second term, was nervous about the results.
“[With] everything that’s going on nationally, I didn’t know how that would translate to what’s going on locally,” she said.
Berg, a frequent challenger of Scarsdale’s establishment, held a printed copy of New York state’s election law, as his eyes scanned the room, watching the poll workers meticulously count every ballot.
A little more than two hours after the polls closed, Village Clerk Donna Conkling collected the final tallies and stood up to announce the results. The candidates stood side by side, but separated down party lines, their pens and papers rustling and phones recording, as Conkling read off the vote counts.
SCNPP candidates swept the race, with the VCP getting about one-third of the total votes cast.
“I don’t think you have to win an election to affect a change,” said Cohen, a first-time candidate on the VCP slate. “I think the people in [the SCNPP] are bright and they can see that there are clearly issues they were not addressing properly.”
In all, 1,921 voters participated in the election — 1,167 in person via the voting machines and 754 by absentee ballot. Forty-one absentee ballots were rejected for various reasons, including nonregistration or duplicate votes, and 12 ballots were void or blank.
Brief thanks went to Conkling as the VCP candidates left the church and SCNPP candidates hugged, shook hands and celebrated their election victory.
“We faced a real challenge [with] a group that was willing to do whatever they felt was necessary to win,” said Arest. “I’m just extremely proud of the campaign we ran. It was positive, honest, respectful. Bottom line, we stayed high and we still won, which says a lot about Scarsdale.”
During contested elections in Scarsdale, voter turnout spikes. According to one poll worker, there was a constant flow of residents in the church auditorium throughout the day.
The line backed up at some points, as only 10 voters at a time were allowed to enter the church.
A station with hand sanitizer and gloves were available for residents to use as they went in, and masks were required.
It had been a long and tumultuous race. On March 16, two days before the original election date, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order to postpone elections throughout the state and to allow local elected officials holding positions to remain in office. The election was eventually rescheduled for Sept. 15.
“This had to have been a fairly unique campaign by any normal standards,” said Whitestone. “I think I set a record for longest nominee period, so it’s been a long wait. But I feel like I’ve dug in on the information flow in the village and attended all sorts of meetings and tried to offer my perspective … I think I’m even more prepared than I was six months ago, and I’m glad I did the work to try and stay current.”
During the six-month delay, Crandall said she spent time reflecting and reaffirming her “hope to be a force for the positive,” and looking for solutions to help the community.
“I was pleasantly reassured that our community really cares about our democracy and working together in a constructive way to get things done,” Crandall said. “That’s what won last night. It was our nonpartisan approach. And I hope that going forward, when there are challengers to the nonpartisan slate, that everyone will strive to run a positive campaign to focus on the facts.”
The VCP, established in 2017, has campaigned rigorously, which is largely antithetical to Scarsdale’s traditional nonpartisan system.
This year, with campaign signs set all across the village on public and private property, the VCP candidates went door to door to convince residents to vote — actions that are common in most municipal elections, but much less so in Scarsdale. In response, the SCNPP ramped up its campaign this election cycle and created its own yard signs for the first time in recent memory.
“I really think we should’ve gotten more of our supporters involved in our canvassing, in writing letters, just with helping out with the campaign,” said Selvaggio, on what he thought the VCP could’ve done differently. “I think we kept things a little too close to the vest.”
Berg said the VCP was not going anywhere and that the group would not be shy, especially as the village enters into a difficult budget season, with the pandemic putting a strain on municipal budgets.
“People have to take a stand,” said Berg. “We certainly will be holding these people to account.”
As everyone left the church, a group of supporters gathered at the outdoor tent on Spencer Place to congratulate the newly elected and reelected trustees.
“We could not have done it without you,” said Crandall, as the group shared a celebratory cake. “This was so stressful.”
