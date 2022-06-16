COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 6 months to 4 years old are one step closer to becoming reality and could be available as early as Tuesday, June 21.
With separate votes for emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Wednesday, June 15, of Moderna (ages 6 months to 5 years) and Pfizer-BioNTech (6 months to 4 years), it was determined unanimously that the benefits outweigh the risks. Moderna’s pediatric vaccine for ages 6-17 was also recommended.
The next stop is FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, then a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, and finally CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wallensky for ultimate approval.
The Biden administration announced late last week that it has already ordered 5 million of each pediatric vaccine for distribution within days of final authorization with an estimated 18 million kids in this soon-to-be newly eligible age group.
Babies under 6 months old would have received protection if their mothers were vaccinated during pregnancy, but would be the only age group not eligible to receive a vaccine.
The two pediatric vaccines for the youngest age group are very different:
- · The 12 and up Pfizer vaccine is two doses of 30 micrograms each three weeks apart, with a booster after five months. Ages 5 to 11 get three doses of 10 micrograms each in the same time frame. Pfizer’s vaccine for ages 6 months to 4 years old is three doses of 3 micrograms each and was found 80% effective.
- · Moderna’s 18 and up vaccines are two doses of 100 micrograms four weeks apart and a 50 microgram booster after six months. Moderna for ages 6 months to 5 years is two doses of 25 micrograms, but could require a third dose of 10 micrograms down the road because it was found to be 37-51% effective at two doses.
Fatigue and fever are the most commonly reported symptoms of the new vaccines, with more side effects likely after the second dose. The Moderna trials were conducted on 5,000 kids in the age group, Pfizer 3,000.
Dr. Sallie Permar, pediatrician-in-chief and a pediatric infectious disease specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, urges parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, calling the pandemic “ongoing and very real for us.”
Permar called it a virology “miracle really that we can be thankful for” that the youngest population was less impacted by serious illness and hospitalization at the start of the pandemic, but said the omicron variant started to shift that with a peak of 53 pediatric patients in her hospital system when omicron overtook delta late last year, with the pediatric delta peak being 17 pediatric patients at one time.
“I suspect that if we do not reach high levels of vaccination in our youngest group we will see more rises in those pediatric hospitalizations like we did with the beginning of the omicron surge,” Permar said.
Clearly, she said, the respiratory disease didn’t hit that group as hard, “they’re not unaffected,” especially those who either had other ailments prior to getting COVID or those who developed new conditions as a result of having COVID (pneumonia, strep throat and croup among them). Symptoms are still in line with those that have been noted over the past two years: gastrointestinal issues, fever, respiratory issues and dehydration. Permar said signs you need to seek urgent care is difficulty breathing where they can’t speak or catch their breath, severe nausea, vomiting that leads to severe dehydration, no wet diapers or not going to the bathroom for six to eight hours, severe headache and, especially for under age 1, a high fever.
The more than 1,000 childhood deaths due to COVID-19 in just over two years, including 400 under the age of 4, are more than “several years of flu seasons, even bad flu seasons” and “significantly more” than other viruses that are routinely vaccinated against, such as chicken pox, which saw fewer than 100 deaths per year prior to the vaccine, according to Permar. What that vaccine does is prevent an interruption in families’ lives, much like what scientists are trying to do with COVID-19 vaccines as the “biggest toll” for children came in the form of mental health issues during the pandemic.
“While children’s mental healthy was inadequately addressed prior to the pandemic, the numbers and the severity of the crises that we are dealing with in terms of our children’s mental well-being really exacerbated during this pandemic and it’s a national trend that more children are dealing with mental health issues, and the severity of the mental health issues has increased,” Permar said. “This is a complex problem that includes needing to improve our mental health systems, our mental health integration into our pediatric general care, but the vaccines are actually part of that solution. Vaccines provide protection and really the confidence of immunity that allows children to stay socially connected.”
Avoiding quarantines and schools and camps shutting down would go a long way toward improving wellness for kids and families, Permar said.
“The more vaccinated our pediatric population is who are participating in all of these activities the less likely their experience will be interrupted by COVID, and that includes daycares,” she said. “It turns out the parents of our under 5s really need, for their well-being, to have those daycares available as well.”
As seen in lower numbers of ages 5 to 11 getting vaccinated as compared to ages 12-17, many parents don’t think younger kids are impacted by the virus as much as older kids and adults, so there is fear that pediatric vaccine numbers will continue to go down.
“We need to make every person across this globe immune to the virus in order to start to tamp down the effects of this pandemic,” Permar said. “If I told you two years ago that children would be the most at-risk under-vaccinated population for any disease you probably wouldn’t believe me because we try to protect our children as best possible and at this point we have that opportunity.”
Vaccine hesitancy has been a major roadblock for doctors like Permar, who believes the vaccines are safe.
“I think it’s important that parents know that it’s not just these vaccine companies that have been monitoring safety, it’s pediatricians and scientists who have been leading many of these trials in partnership with Pfizer and Moderna,” she said. “Academic institutions and children’s hospitals, friends of mine who are in the field of pediatric infectious disease, have been leaders in terms of running these trials and that’s now the data that has been provided to the FDA for consideration for review.”
Permar said the bar is “very high” when it comes to looking at data and making approvals and recommendations, following the “utmost highest standards.” She pointed to the fact that Moderna is taking longer than Pfizer to get pediatric vaccines approved and that dosages have been changed to be the lowest possible to achieve efficacy, good signs that the process is working properly.
In general, mRNA vaccines that create a spike protein to provide antibodies show strong results in infants, who “make better responses” to those vaccines, Permar said, adding that there is a “good chance” the COVID-19 vaccine for that age group “could last longer,” also noting the “pediatric immune system is born ready to fight.”
“I do think that vaccinating your child as young as possible, and this has been the case even with other vaccines, gives you a better chance of having a more durable response for the long term,” Permar said. “We found that with the HPV vaccine, and now it’s recommended at age 9 instead of starting at age 14 where it was recommended before.”
Permar has “no doubt” COVID-19 vaccines will some day be recommended to make their way into the pediatric schedule, but that will take many studies to see when the best timing is for that addition to see how the vaccine interacts with others if given at the same time.
Permar said they are seeing fewer cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and said it could be because of vaccine availability and/or due to the differences in the variants. Myocarditis is also not commonly seen in pediatric patients.
Extremely rare side effects, Permar said, are more likely to be found once “millions get vaccinated,” as opposed to the sample size of thousands, and the side effects are “monitored so intensely” that once the new vaccines are approved families should “get it immediately.”
