Despite the more contagious and less severe COVID-19 Omicron BA.2 variant causing a wave of positive cases locally, the upside is that hospitalizations and deaths are nowhere near where they were during the most lethal points of the pandemic in 2020.
Crowded hospitals, school shutdowns, business closures, essential workers, limited testing, quarantining, mask-wearing, social distancing, the race for a vaccine, contact tracing, the slow vaccine rollout, eligibility requirements, trouble getting appointments, long lines at mass vaccination centers, waiting for a pediatric vaccine, the development of therapeutics — it’s hard to believe that these things consumed our lives for more than two years now.
Back when the pandemic started there weren’t enough tests, so infection numbers were always considered low. Now that people are testing on their own and not reporting the results, the numbers are likely again low. And with the White House announcing the United States passed the benchmark of 1 million deaths this week, that number is also questionable.
“Historically that is incredibly significant,” said Dr. Michael Palumbo, executive vice president and chief medical officer at White Plains Hospital. “Is it really 1.5 million in the U.S.? We’re really never going to know, especially in the less developed nations I think there’s a lot of [uncounting] and there’s no question the worldwide death total is highly undercounted.”
Despite all of the medical advances and all that has been learned in the 2.5 years of the global pandemic — just over two years in the U.S. — the big unknown remains: What will the future bring?
Though Palumbo doesn’t have a crystal ball to see what’s ahead, he can take clues from the past to inform his outlook.
“This virus is not going away,” Palumbo said. “It is now endemic. Hopefully we will be endemic and not pandemic in the near future … we’re certainly close to that at least in the developed world. Therefore just like we expect the flu every year we are going to need to expect that COVID outbreaks will happen. Whether they will be seasonal like the flu is not clear; probably not because we certainly see spikes in the warmer months.
“We may need annual vaccines like for the flu, and maybe more than that. Based on what we’ve learned with the boosters and [given that] approximately six months after being boosted there is a waning of the antibodies, … we may need vaccines twice a year. I’m hoping the vaccine manufacturers will be able to craft a vaccine for the circulating variants like we do with influenza, which may be more effective.”
More variants are going to be the concern going forward, but none so far has proven as lethal as the originals. Historically speaking that hasn’t happened before.
“The example that comes closest is the Spanish Flu in 1918, which really went on for several years,” Palumbo said. “There were recurrent waves of that over those years. We didn’t see the same degree of rapid mutation and quiescent periods followed by fairly rapid spikes. I think that’s unique to this coronavirus. That’s been a new challenge for us, and therefore the historical examples are not as helpful. I think we’re dealing with a new situation.”
Palumbo said the hospital was “very busy” in January when there was a “significant peak of patients” late in the month before that “gradually trailed off.”
He said doctors knew the BA.1 variant circulating in the winter was more contagious than the prior variants — “what we call the wild type, but then it was also less good at causing serious illness,” he explained. “The next variant, the BA.2, appears to be more contagious, but also even less successful in causing severe illness. That combined with the fact that more people are vaccinated and more people are getting boosted, especially in this area, we’re seeing much less impact now.”
In the past two weeks, there has been an average of 15 patients a day at the hospital, rarely in critical care, rarely fatal. The curve has been “more of a long, blunt curve” as people are passing it back and forth. That’s how contagious it is. As compared to the spread in December and the eventual burnout in two to four weeks, this wave should be tailing off but that’s not happening just yet. “I think [the numbers] are about to start going down, so that’s certainly very encouraging,” Palumbo said.
Between so many people being asymptomatic and symptoms matching common ailments like allergies, stomach bugs and flus, people are testing early and often.
It’s a different world compared to March 2020. Palumbo had two of his doctors at the synagogue in New Rochelle where the index patient had been and he was “worried for their lives.” Palumbo called them daily.
“That’s the way we all reacted if someone was COVID positive,” he said. “People were saying prayers. Now I hear about multiple people a day testing positive and I can’t say that I pay much notice to it because the majority of people are having minimal symptoms, getting better and our focus is really on encouraging people to be vaccinated, encouraging people to be boosted.”
A better understanding of the virus has also contributed to more effective ways of keeping especially high-risk patients out of critical care and away from intubation and tracheotomies. Palumbo pointed to the “fairly robust arsenal” to fight COVID-19 between vaccines and boosters and therapeutics like monoclonal antibody infusions, oral antivirals and a long-acting monoclonal injection — for those who are immunocompromised or sick — for making a difference.
“This was a brand new disease and we had to learn about the way it affected the lungs, what worked and what didn’t work,” Palumbo said. “With other diseases when patients went close to respiratory failure our training was you went to intubate early to help protect them. What we learned with this virus is that you potentially had people who became dependent on the ventilator and although we have many wonderful stories of patients who got off of the ventilator after being on it for weeks, we had patients that needed to have tracheotomies because you could only leave the tubes in the throat for so long before it starts to damage the inside of your throat. Many eventually got off of the ventilator, eventually walked out of the hospital, but we learned to be much more judicious in starting that artificial ventilation and being much more aggressive in trying to support people through what was probably just the most severe phase of the illness.”
Like personal protective equipment, test options and vaccines in the early days, the therapeutics started in short supply. That’s not an issue for any of them now.
“I can’t tell you what a nightmare the early days were,” Palumbo said. “If you had a COVID test it had to be picked up and sent to Albany and then I spent a significant percentage of my time calling Albany trying to get lab results. The hospital was so full that if somebody tested negative I needed to get them out of the hospital so that somebody else could come in. That was a theme back then. A lot of that loosened up over different time frames.”
Palumbo is still trying to convince people to get vaccinated and boosted and to accept therapeutics based on their situation. Hesitancy over FDA’s emergency use authorization, along with misinformation and politics, have been a major hurdle for health care providers.
“To me as a health care provider I think that’s the more frustrating part — that we have good weapons against this virus and they’re not necessarily being fully utilized even though we have plenty of supply,” Palumbo said.
According to the most recent data, omicron makes up 95% of the COVID-19 virus mutation going around.
“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage New Yorkers to keep using the tools to protect against, treat and prevent serious illness from COVID-19,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. “Get your vaccine, your second dose, or your booster when you’re eligible and get your children fully vaccinated. Get tested before traveling and [before] seeing vulnerable loved ones. And if you test positive, ask your doctor about possible treatments. We will continue to make sure these tools are available to all New Yorkers so we can keep moving forward safely through this pandemic.”
Vaccines are readily available at mass vaccination sites and pharmacies, a far cry from their initial release in December 2020 and into the first several months of 2021, when appointments were hard to get, supplies were limited, there was a pecking order as far as who was eligible, there were not multiple vaccines, they were not available for everyone 5 and over, and lines were long.
Booster shots are also available and recommended especially for those who are considered higher risk.
On May 10, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced that the number of children diagnosed with COVID-19 rose for the fourth straight week as of May 5. Over 13 million children have tested positive overall, with an additional 62,467 recorded in the previous week, up 69% from two weeks earlier. Children made up 17.9% of weekly reported cases.
“My pediatrician colleagues tell me whenever the masks come off, their offices are filled with kids with cold symptoms,” Palumbo said. “Not surprising.”
Palumbo encourages people to wear masks, especially indoors in public. He is seeing more masks recently, but, unlike last year, fewer employees are wearing masks at work.
Last year’s flu season was virtually nonexistent because people were wearing masks, distancing and washing their hands more. With those precautions being relaxed starting late in the fall, “Flu spiked and it spiked fast and hard,” Palumbo said. “We had a very high flu spike in mid-December and everyone put their masks back on. Just as fast as flu went up, it went all the way down. Again no surprises, but it was really interesting to observe. And then in February when omicron looked like it was done and everyone took their masks off, the flu spiked up again, so the flu graph from this year looks like a camel’s hump — two sharp spikes — and that’s never happened before.”
Palumbo said the hospital is better prepared than ever for the worst case scenario and hopes governments have their emergency response plans ready to go, too, even if it means unpopular mask mandates, which he called the “right thing to do” in an “unpredictable” environment.
“As we watch these waves of variants sweep over the United States we don’t believe any of them arose here — they’re all coming from other countries where they have low vaccination rates,” Palumbo said. “Part of this has to be working as a global medical community to get this vaccine out to everyone because it’s never going to stop or slow down until we protect everybody or do our best to protect everybody.”
In the schools
Scarsdale assistant superintendent for special education and student services Eric Rauschenbach may not be an infectious disease expert, but he said he’s learned a lot about it over the last two-plus years. Pre-pandemic he worked closely with the district’s nurses particularly during flu season and if an outbreak such as whooping cough happened. Since the initial December/January omicron spike, Rauschenbach has seen a lot of changes in the number of cases, trends, people’s behaviors and rules for masking, contact tracing and isolating. While then-assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development Dr. Drew Patrick, now the interim superintendent, said the district came close to not being able to provide in-person education at that time and was overwhelmed with the need for tutors for students who were isolating, not only did the drop in cases make a big difference, but so did the change in the 10-day isolation period — previously set at 14 days — which was lowered first for employees to five days and then for students to five days as well, as long as there were no major lingering symptoms. That was also in the days prior to the mask mandate being lifted.
“It has allowed the administration to a certain extent to get back to the work of education,” Rauschenbach said of the elimination of contact tracing. “It was an unbelievably time-consuming situation. The nurses have always carried the brunt of it. They have done yeoman’s work and I don’t know where we would be without them. They are our saviors these last two years. They have been unbelievably on top of things, caring and empathetic to families and willing to work in the place that has the highest risk of catching COVID with all the kids coming in who are asymptomatic. They are the front lines.”
Five-day isolation was also key to getting back to normal.
“We’ve not seen situations where there are outbreaks across grade levels and schools, which tells me that it’s keeping whatever outbreaks we have relatively manageable, which is the best we can hope for while balancing education,” Rauschenbach said.
With the exception of continued cleaning protocols and not using spaces like Heathcote gym that aren’t properly ventilated for large groups, the district looks like it did the first week of March 2020.
“We’re back to what a normal class and a normal day pre-pandemic was,” Rauschenbach said. “Teachers are doing all the regular activities.”
Outdoor spaces remain popular, however. “I think the pandemic has re-enlivened people to the outdoor settings,” Rauschenbach said. “You see more kids outside at lunch just as a matter of course … The parameters of weather [in which] they are willing to go outside have widened.”
Since January, the district has had vacation weeks in late February and early April and sent each student home with two testing kits and a recommendation to take them prior to and after returning to school. Rauschenbach said the district was “reasonably successful in catching some cases” as many kids are asymptomatic.
The latest uptick started just before the April vacation week, in line with what has been seen across the state, but Rauschenbach said this time it was different. He called it “spottier.”
“We’ll have a number of cases come up in one school, but not necessarily the others schools,” he said. “Fox Meadow and Heathcote definitely had a fair numbers of cases prior to the break. They’ve not had the same numbers now, but Quaker Ridge just had a group that was positive.”
What he has not seen are “prolonged” spikes lasting more than a week in any school. When Quaker Ridge had a “scattering across the grades” last week, the district sent home testing kits to the entire school population. “Those numbers,” Rauschenbach said, “seem to be returning to Earth.”
Scarsdale had 77 cases from April 25 to May 2 districtwide between employees and students, of which there are about 800 and 4,800, respectively. He noted Edgewood and Greenacres led the way with about a dozen each over that time.
“We have seen since the last spike anecdotally more kids and more staff with masks on — not a huge number, but more,” Rauschenbach said. “As the numbers fluctuate, so does the mask wearing. As the numbers go down, people start to take them off. I am hoping this is a short-lived spike. If you look at the country [the spike is in] the Northeast right now and it seems to move from there.”
Scarsdale falls in the CDC’s medium category, but at the higher end of that with the recent surge. At this point, if Scarsdale has another large number of cases and moves into the high category, the district would pass along a CDC recommendation that everyone wear masks. There would be no mandate and therefore no enforcement, just a continuation of what Rauschenbach called the “personal protection model.”
Scarsdale still has a room full of testing kits. Rauschenbach estimated they have received well over 20,000 and handed out half of them. He keeps an eye on the expiration dates, but isn’t set to receive more any time soon. However, he can request new kits at any time.
Edgemont’s numbers from 2022 are telling. From an omicron peak of 225 self-reported cases between students (186) and staff (39) in January, the numbers have been much lower since. February saw an 88% reduction from the previous month to 27 (25 students, two staff), but March and April saw the numbers go back up. In March there were 63 students and seven staff, while April saw 71 students and 11 staff.
The first 10 days of May saw a big jump as 50 students and 16 staff members tested positive. Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel noted that the timespan “falls far below” the previous high 10-day total of 131 from early January.
Kniewel also clarified that Edgemont’s numbers on the New York State COVID-19 school dashboard page include weekly optional surveillance testing through the county and lab-based test results, so the numbers will vary from those above.
