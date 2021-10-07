The last time Bill Rosenstadt traveled outside the United States was November 2019 when he went to, of all places, Wuhan in China. Next week he will travel once again now that he has his Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot.
The 53-year-old Quaker Ridge resident is immunocompromised and also got his flu shot and both pneumonia shots.
“I’m all about it,” Rosenstadt said. “If people I trust in the medical community say this is something I should do, I’m here to be the first in line.”
With Americans seemingly all-in or all-out when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, the all-in crowd has been clamoring for Pfizer booster shots, while those who had Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson await news of approval for those booster shots, coming potentially later this month.
Rosenstadt would normally travel for work every other month but it’s been nearly two years since his last trip. All of the vaccines give him the peace of mind to travel, and he noted that flights are cheaper and there are benefits to being a business traveler now “if you’re willing to do it.”
A friend from Scarsdale who is an infectious disease doctor who knows about both Rosenstadt’s travel schedule and medical history told him, “As soon as this thing’s ready you’re going to get it.”
He got the first doses in March at the Javits Center in New York City.
“I was advised by multiple doctors that it was absolutely critical to get it,” Rosenstadt said. “I actually was tested and had an antibody level of around 200 and that was considered quite low. I was on some medication that it turns out it affects the body’s ability to produce the antibodies. My physician wanted me to get tested to make sure I had a robust enough immune system. Within a day he said to go get the booster.”
In addition to being a securities lawyer, Rosenstadt sits on the board of a “little public biotech company,” so he talks to scientists “on a regular basis.”
“I am very proud of the biotech industry and what they have been able to do in such a short period of time with such robust science,” Rosenstadt said. “I think it’s a miracle and it’s helped the world get back to business. Whether we’re really back or not is another discussion, but certainly a portion of us are and that portion will grow over the course of time.”
While Rosenstadt continues to take precautions against COVID-19, he hopes that a treatment is on the horizon from his company, which is developing a drug in Germany and Canada.
“There’s a tremendous amount of research and development going on around the world and it’s really impressive that this industry could turn so quickly,” he said.
Judy Rosenthal and her husband, who are in their 70s, received their initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine in January and February at the Westchester County Center. The Scarsdale residents got their booster shot last week at CVS.
The side effects common from the Pfizer booster are similar to those experienced from the initial dose or doses: local reactions at the injection site (sore arm) and fatigue. For Rosenthal, the sore arm was worth the small effort.
“It seemed to me with everything I’m hearing about it that people who don’t have the vaccine come down with the COVID much easier than people who do have it,” she said. “I understand that if you do get it and you have the vaccine, it’s not as bad. It’s milder.
“We wanted to get the booster shot for the same reason. They said every month you lose a little bit of the ability to prevent it.”
Rosenthal actually found out she had COVID-19 antibodies after getting her first dose, but her doctor told her to still get the second dose. She had no idea she’d had the virus.
Still, she feels better knowing she is better protected. “We weren’t seeing anybody or doing anything or going anywhere for quite a long time and now we’ve just started again,” Rosenthal said. “We are moving into it slowly. It wouldn’t have been as slow if the delta [variant] hadn’t started coming.”
Said Rosenthal’s husband from the other room, “The shots are a miracle worker.”
In late September, the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approved Pfizer booster shots for those 65 and older and those 18 and older with underlying health conditions who had gotten their second dose at least six months earlier, which was an estimated 11 million people, according to the Poynter Institute.
The CDC panel did not, however, approve the booster for those living and working in high-risk situations, though the FDA was in favor of boosting that population.
On Sept. 24, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky sided with the FDA and approved the boosters for those in high-risk jobs and residences.
In addition to pharmacies, supermarkets and the Westchester County Center that are offering the Pfizer booster, Westchester County has set up walk-in and appointment vaccine clinics for certain groups who are at least six months removed from their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine:
- · Age 65 and older
- · Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, live or work in high-risk settings or who have underlying medical conditions.
The Westchester County COVID-19 Dashboard can be viewed at http://arcg.is/10naWv0, and appointments can still be made through the New York State website at https://on.ny.gov/38DeBMz.
More vaccine updates
COVID-19, which experts see having two-month cycles of surges based on things like variants and the behavior of people, has seen a dramatic drop in cases since the beginning of September, though numbers vary throughout geographic regions.
In the final week of September, however, the United States broke 700,000 COVID-19 deaths. According to the Oct. 3 COVID-19 Data Dispatch, “Over 99% of new cases in the U.S. are caused by Delta, as has been the case for over a month,” as it “outcompeted” the Mu variant.
The number of total COVID deaths in the U.S. also exceeds the 670,000 flu deaths from the 1918 pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will hold hearings on Moderna and J&J boosters Oct. 14 and 15, respectively, to discuss each company’s request for all adults to be eligible for its booster shot.
According to an FDA press release from Oct. 1, the Oct. 15 meeting will include discussion of “the available data on the use of a booster of a different vaccine than the one used for the primary series of an authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine (heterologous or ‘mix and match’ booster)” by the National Institute of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“Vaccines are one of the most important interventions for bringing an end to the ongoing pandemic,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “It’s critical that as many eligible individuals as possible get vaccinated as soon as possible. Once vaccinated, we want to ensure that individuals continue to be protected against the adverse effects of COVID-19. The available data make clear that protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in certain populations begins to decrease over time, so it’s important to evaluate the information on the use of booster doses in various populations.”
Pfizer remains many steps ahead in both boosters and the initial doses.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, Pfizer applied for emergency use authorization for children ages 5-11 to receive their vaccine, at one-third the dosage that has been approved for ages 12 and up. An advisory committee meeting with the FDA will take place on Oct. 26.
“We know from our vast experience with other pediatric vaccines that children are not small adults, and we will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of clinical trial data submitted in support of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine used in a younger pediatric population, which may need a different dosage or formulation from that used in an older pediatric population or adults,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only approved for those 18 and older.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Oct. 5 mailing, “nearly” 5.9 million kids have tested positive for COVID-19. For the week ending Sept. 30, there were 173,469 cases reported, representing 26.7% of weekly reported cases.
According to AAP, as of Sept. 29, 13.1 million (56%) of those aged 12-17 in the U.S. received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with 10.7 million (45%) fully vaccinated.
