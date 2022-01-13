Among the protocols announced for schools reopening after winter break in Scarsdale was eliminating visitors to schools, which includes a ban on spectators at Scarsdale athletics home games at least through the end of January. This did not sit well with a majority of board of education members and many athletes and parents, who spoke out against the rule at the school board meeting Monday, Jan. 10.
Despite voices calling on the administration, which made the initial ruling, to change it that night, Dr. Thomas Hagerman said all protocols would be reassessed later in the month and that the main reason for not allowing nonessential visitors in schools once again was part of trying to keep schools open in person.
“We recognize that some of the short-term restrictions this month are frustrating,” Hagerman said. “Specifically we know that parents want to be as involved in their children’s co-curricular activities as possible and there is understandable disappointment when that doesn’t get to happen in all the ways we have in the past.”
School board member Ron Schulhof pointed out that during a two-hour budget presentation and discussion earlier in the meeting the main focus was mental health and, in his view, not allowing spectators was yet another drain on the students.
“To me anything we can do to help our students have some of that normalcy in a safe way within our mitigation guidelines, which I think it seems like we can do, I think we’ve got to do for these kids,” he said. “I understand there is a timeline to review things, but I also understand COVID’s a time we have to be nimble.”
Hagerman replied, “While spectators would be a wonderful thing, and hopefully we can have them back, again this isn’t about spectators for us, this is about visitors and nonessential folks in our buildings. We’re not applying it to sports — we’re applying it to all areas … We are choosing in this moment to really stick to our critical mission and try to make sure we keep these doors open through this surging time with every commitment to revisiting this as soon as we can and come back and provide as much normalcy as we can … When it comes to offering that at the peril of closing down our schools for remote learning that’s just not an open question for us at this time.”
Schulhof noted that “comparable districts” are allowing at least some spectators, and later said, “I don’t see this as impacting our risk mitigation. Living in this community and seeing what is going on, I can see where the spread’s happening and I don’t think it’s from a couple of spectators at a sport. It’s just not in line with what is happening on the ground here, and I think it is having a mental health impact for kids. I understand you’re talking about two weeks, but this is two weeks on two years and I find it heartbreaking for these kids.”
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said that when music performances were reopened to spectators for winter concerts it wasn’t the spacing, but the flow in and out and “mixing freely across a homogenous group” of families and students that was perceived as an issue. This ruling eliminates that.
School board vice president Amber Yusuf said she had a “struggle” with the policy and wondered what would be different in two weeks. Rauschenbach said he hopes to see more students and employees coming back into school than going out.
An email from the basketball seniors “resonated” with Yusuf. It was one of 30 written communications the board received on the topic from the community.
“It struck me that the winter sports have suffered quite a bit, just the nature of winter sports indoors, and I hope that if in two weeks we’re still looking at struggling metrics … we can find ways or creative solutions to help get some spectators for those students,” Yusuf said.
Board member Carl Finger said if it’s that big of an issue for the students that it “should be taken very seriously.”
Speaking remotely, board member Jim Dugan said it was a “downer” for parents not to be able to see their kids play sports: “It impacts performance. It impacts the spirit they bring to it. It impacts the joy they get from it. It impacts the memories they’re going to have of it. It impacts everything about what they do for the rest of their lives. I’m not saying it makes them depressed. I’m not saying it makes them have suicidal ideations … but it does impact them and I’ve seen it directly in my family and I’ve seen it in the families of other athletes they compete with. It affects the children. It affects the parents.”
Public comment
Basketball captains Dylan Manin, Asher Krohn and Moira Conlan all addressed the board during public comment.
“The gym is large enough to accommodate a large number of spectators safely and our parents are vaccinated, boosted and responsible about wearing their masks and safely distancing themselves,” Manin said. “Having spectators at the games is meaningful and motivating. It is not the same to play games in a quiet, empty gym. We have learned that 23 neighboring schools have not implemented the ‘no spectator’ rule. For us and the other seniors these are our last games we will be playing in our home gym. This is also the last time our parents will be able to watch us play at Scarsdale High School. COVID has tremendously changed our high school experiences and please reconsider allowing this bit of normalcy now because we don’t have much time left.”
While last winter athletes would do anything just to have a season and were able to cope with the spectator bans across the section, they don’t believe it’s necessary in today’s environment. Krohn called last winter a “strange experience,” but said she thinks that in a 700-capacity gym at Scarsdale even allowing 10 fans for the home team would be 150 people, which is 21.4% of the capacity and still well below the previous allowable mark of 50%.
With league games coming up, Krohn would like to have fans even if they are required to wear KN95 masks and show proof of vaccination.
“Having our fans behind us to cheer us on would be a huge boost,” he said. “COVID has already taken so much away from us. Please don’t let it take away the support we receive by prohibiting the spectators present while we play.”
Conlan said the ban negatively impacts “school spirit and pride,” in addition to the “intensity” of games.
“Everyone knows these games are intense to begin with, but with family members and friends cheering you and your teammates it makes it so much more exhilarating and fun,” she said. “As high school athletes, having people at your games is everything and it’s not fair to take that away from a misguided fear of COVID and that it will spread from being in the stands.”
Conlan called the ban “shameful” and against all guidelines.
Parent Claire Paquin noted that most district gyms, including the high school, have entrances that don’t require spectators to go through any other part of the school, which can help keep fans from being near athletes, coaches and officials.
She also noted that even when there are no restrictions, the number of attendees at a girls basketball game is “about 30” and that is “vastly fewer” on the road, where spectators are typically allowed.
“With social distancing and such low numbers, the risk is nearly nonexistent,” Paquin said. “Even if there were a risk, who would we be protecting? The spectators are the athletes’ family members. We live with them, eat with them, live in the same house, we’re unmasked with them. They are unmasked with their friends and with their extended family. We’re not protecting the coaches, the staff or the refs, as they are exposed to spectators at all the other venues where they work and play. You are allowing our kids to play in front of other spectators, you just aren’t allowing them to play in front of us.”
Paquin wanted to know why Scarsdale wasn’t able to “make a balanced policy” in order to give the kids and families a feeling of “community.”
“There is a no spectator rule right now that is dampening school spirit and compounding the losses of two years without any gain,” she said.
Parent Kate Conlan was “very disappointed” with the board, the administration and the superintendent for not following “science or guidelines” with a policy that she finds to be “needlessly punitive,” “ineffective” and “out of step with regulatory guidelines.”
According to her research, schools in Eastchester, Harrison, Ardsley, Bronxville, Rye, Mount Vernon, White Plains and Fox Lane had no spectator limits; Brewster and Ossining are allowing two home fans per athlete; Rockland County schools, along with Briarcliff, Henry Hudson and Mamaroneck, are permitting two home and two away per athlete; while Pelham is allowing 88 total; and Pleasantville, New Rochelle, Byram Hills, Yonkers, Horace Greeley, Dobbs Ferry, Edgemont and Somers have varying degrees of allowing both home and away fans to attend games.
“These kids know the science,” Conlan said. “They know they won’t get sick from masked spectators 30 to 50 feet away. They know the CDC guidelines of 50% capacity. They see their neighboring communities and these communities allow spectators at games. Today the freshman boys parents were allowed to go to White Plains to watch the game. How is it that White Plains is able to manage spectators and keep everyone safe and Scarsdale isn’t able to?”
Parent Eric Miller said, “The end of January seems like a lifetime in the current environment that we’re in and the fact that it’s so inconsistent with what’s happening across Rockland County and Westchester County.”
Miller urged the administration not only to listen to the community, but the four members of the board who gave “pretty passionate reasons” that lifting the ban makes sense and to take seriously the “cumulative” negative impact on the kids’ mental health.
Jen Sussberg, another parent, said she wasn’t planning to speak, but had come to the meeting to support the students who were speaking. She said the decision goes against the district continually saying it is looking for “consistency” and called two weeks “a lifetime” that will turn into three weeks, which is “absolutely unfair.”
Sarah Hopkins spoke in terms of not only the spectator ban for athletics, but the fact that another school play has been switched to virtual. She cited “declining mental health” and “limited academic advancement” as being “directly linked” to students being “unhappy” about the “restrictive policies.”
“We are all going to get COVID,” Hopkins said. “This administration seems to be living in a time when zero COVID was believed to be possible. It is not. We have excellent vaccines and therapeutics. When we’re talking about getting infected, walking into a gymnasium is insane to me.”
In the follow-up to public comment Hagerman said the administration would talk about the policy, look at guidance and continue to have conversations on the matter.
