For many Scarsdale residents, life in the morning and evening revolved around one location — the Scarsdale train station. That began to change soon after New Rochelle became a center of the COVID-19 outbreak in early March.
Seven months later, you can still hear crickets at the train station during what used to be rush hour.
According to daily Metro-North data comparisons to 2019, ridership was down 95% in April over the same time in the prior year and dropped 86% to 96% in May. June saw only five days with ridership below 80% of prior year rates, while July had eight days like that. August ridership ranged between 60% and 89%, while it fluctuated from 57% to 86% through Sept. 21.
Overall, MTA ridership is still down about 80% compared to last year at this time.
“I noticed around rush hour it’s picking up a little bit,” Scarsdale commuter Robert Morgan said. “When ridership was higher you wouldn’t be able to find a seat, but it’s still pretty low. Now I’ve never had trouble finding a lone seat.”
Will Fowler, who had been commuting for five years, stayed off the trains during the height of the pandemic, but started traveling on Metro-North once a week as of last month. Fowler said he noticed a slight uptick in ridership recently, but still trains are less frequent and they take longer to get to their destination.
Before the pandemic, “The train came a lot more often and was full a lot more often,” he said. “In August the train was completely empty. Now it’s starting to fill up. The next inflection point will be the middle seat discussion. Right now there’s still enough space for everyone to be spaced out, but at some point there will be more people.”
Commuter Hannah Kumi knows that when the trains start to fill up keeping a safe distance from other passengers will be more difficult. “It’s going to be tougher, but if everybody wears their masks it could be pretty good,” she said. “That’s the key. I take the bus at Fordham and it’s kind of crowded at times, but if everyone wears their masks, I feel it’s safe.”
New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order April 17 requiring all riders and mass transit staff to wear masks, and signs throughout the Scarsdale train station and prerecorded announcements over the PA system remind riders to wear masks. According to a Sept. 10 press release, MTA survey results showed more than 90% of riders were wearing masks.
Despite that, beginning Sept. 14 Cuomo ordered a $50 fine for anyone who’s not in compliance, with stopping the spread of the virus at the root of the enforcement.
“While mask compliance in the MTA system remains very high, we want to make sure people feel comfortable coming back to public transportation,” Cuomo said. “I have asked the MTA to come up with an enforcement regimen so people know that not only are the cars clean and the stations clean, but the riders will be acting appropriately. We have to be able to say to the riding public that everyone will be wearing masks — and if they refuse to wear a mask they will be penalized.”
Interim president of New York City Transit Sara Feinberg called the fine “a last resort,” as the MTA launches Operation Respect, which includes making 4 million masks available for free for riders.
Morgan, Kumi and Fowler have not witnessed any maskless riders.
“Most people are spacing out and wearing masks,” said Morgan, who was unaware of the new ticketing policy. “I guess sometimes I see people who drop [their mask] below the nose, but usually the conductors are pretty quick to jump on them.”
Fowler, whose office has about 10 staff coming in each day compared to 150 pre-pandemic, said he feels safe under the current conditions. “Right now the crowds are small enough that it’s pretty low density in the trains,” he said. “I personally have felt pretty safe.”
What Fowler wants to see are more trains — they used to come every 15 to 20 minutes and are now every 45 minutes — and quicker trips — the express was 29 minutes, and now it takes 58 with more stops. He knows that won’t improve until there are more commuters, possibly with larger numbers coming in January or next summer, and he noted that there are often workers at Grand Central Terminal counting the number of commuters. Once he’s in the city he avoids the subway, he said, and walks eight blocks to his office.
Morgan said he is concerned the MTA won’t be able to sustain itself under the current climate, with a steep decline in fares. “I am more worried about the trains staying running,” he said.
This week, county executives from Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, Orange and Rockland counties — representing 2 million people — signed a bipartisan letter to President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer requesting $12 billion in federal aid for the MTA in support of the transit leadership’s request.
“Our counties are representative of America as a whole,” they wrote. “Countywide and legislative races are routinely and hotly contested by strong candidates of both major political parties. Our constituents are predominantly striving homeowners whose largest investments are in their homes, their schools, and their communities. Their livelihoods and their security rest on the strong transit connections that exist within and among our counties and between them and the other parts of the surrounding region.”
According to the letter, Metro-North ridership is nearly 100 million each year, the third busiest system in the country. During the pandemic, the essential workers of the MTA helped many front-line workers get to work, “serving as heroes moving heroes and making it possible for our region to confront the virus and flatten the curve.”
More cuts in service due to loss of revenue in various streams — tax receipts, fares, tolls — would negatively impact the region’s workforce, the county executives wrote.
“Our region depends on the MTA — plain and simple,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in a press release. “The commuter rail lines carry large swaths of our workforce, both into New York City and out of it, keeping the engine of our economy going. Allowing the MTA to wither away will create far reaching economic consequences far greater than we are already experiencing today due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud to join with my fellow County Executives — from both sides of the aisle — on an issue of such regional importance.”
Taxi service reflects ridership
Central Taxi of Scarsdale began losing ridership prior to Cuomo’s mid-March business shutdown as commuters were being told by their companies to stay home following the COVID-19 outbreak in New Rochelle and the closure of Scarsdale’s schools on March 9. In a very short period of time, manager Peter Blier said the company lost more than 50% of its business from commuters alone, and another large chunk vanished as travel to and from airports slowed. And now, seven months later, Central Taxi is operating at about 10% of its usual volume.
The senior citizen population has kept the taxi service afloat as older adults relied on the taxi service to deliver groceries and provide their transportation.
From 50 full- and part-time drivers, five dispatchers, two co-owners and one manager, Central Taxi went to a skeleton crew, dropped its dispatchers in mid-March and sent home many of the drivers who were willing to work despite the pandemic. Eventually the company gave up its office space in the Harwood Building.
Many of the drivers left on their own as they were fearful and/or had conditions that prevented them from being in public during the pandemic, and Blier doesn’t blame them, noting that it’s become a “dangerous” job. He suspects most employees will stay home until there is a vaccine and the pace of the business picks up.
“We’ve had drivers who are either brave enough or desperate enough to be there throughout the entire thing,” Blier said. “But we did close our entire support staff, because even before the general shutdown people stopped traveling on the train.”
As a result, the taxi fleet went from 12 Crown Victorias, seven Priuses and five minivans to about 25% of that number of vehicles.
Once the dispatchers were no longer in the office, customers’ calls were automatically transferred to the drivers, and that system remains in place. During the beginning and height of the pandemic, only one or two drivers at a time chose to wait at the station for customers.
“They were waiting sometimes hours between calls,” Blier said. “We took 75% of our cars off the road, and even of the 25% left, only a few of them would move and they’d wait hours for a call. They were doing virtually nothing.”
From hundreds of faithful clients who relied on the taxi service — and many positive personal relationships formed over the years — business is nearly at a standstill.
“The difference between Scarsdale and other towns is the vast majority of the commuters in Scarsdale have the kind of work where they can telecommute,” Blier said. “In some of the other towns the people are going to jobs they cannot telecommute for.”
With the start of school, Central Taxi saw a small uptick, but Blier is waiting for more waves of commuters before the company can get back to a more sustainable model.
“The 8:02 is a historic train where you had hundreds of people waiting on the platform where they all knew exactly where to stand so the doors opened in front of them,” he said. “Those people aren’t there. There is no classic rush hour.”
Despite there being fewer taxis on the road, the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees, at a public hearing Sept. 22, decided to keep the number of taxicab licenses available at the maximum 25, while only issuing licenses for the number of vehicles Central Taxi has on the road and which pass inspection by the police department.
Like many other businesses, Central Taxi of Scarsdale is hanging on and holding out hope.
“We’ve been around since 1912 and the thought that there’s no need for a taxi in Scarsdale, a town built around commuting, makes historically no sense, but did anyone see this coming?” Blier said. “But we do have drivers who keep coming [to work] — they’re not making a lot of money, but they keep coming. I have nothing but good things to say about these guys who are trying their best.”
Village parking revenue down significantly
Municipalities across the state have seen their revenue streams severely interrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the village of Scarsdale is no exception.
As a result of New York State on PAUSE, businesses were forced to shut down in mid-March with phased-in reopenings in late spring and early summer, and many residents shifted to working from home, which devastated revenues normally collected from parking permits, parking tickets and meters, according to data supplied by the village this week.
Parking utilization, which the village began tracking when COVID-19 hit in March, has seen a major decline as compared to March-August 2019:
Parking permits: With 1,133 permit spaces available in the village center, including 200 valet spaces at the Freightway site, it was estimated 999 (88%) were utilized last year. In March of 2020, that number was down to 108 (10%), 105 (9%) in June, and then back up to 172 (15%) in August.
Meter parking: With 385 metered spaces in the village center, it is estimated 294 (76%) were utilized on average. This past March, it was down to 28%, up to 62% in June and back to the 2019 average of 77% in August.
On-street parking meter revenues: Last year, the village collected $595,358 from March-August, while this year it is down to $198,523. In addition to PAUSE, that 2020 figure also reflects a decline because of free merchant parking in Christie Place Garage metered spaces and a reduction of parking enforcement operations as parking enforcement officers were reassigned to help with COVID-19 police and village operations.
Parking tickets: From March-August 2019, the village issued 7,311 parking tickets. This year, there were 1,993 issued during that same time span, with delayed court appearance dates as the village court clerk’s office was closed to the public until June 23 due to the pandemic and hearings did not begin for parking tickets until September. The corresponding revenue is down from $286,085 to $56.975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.