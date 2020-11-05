After conducting 39 virtual focus groups on Zoom with some 400 students, parents, teachers and administrators over a week beginning Oct. 19, the Tri-State Consortium compiled feedback and released a report Nov. 2, which spelled out the consortium’s findings on the district’s communication and the effectiveness of the hybrid education model currently in place in Scarsdale.
The 19-page report, based on five days of interviews, cost the district $10,800 and concluded, among other things, that the district’s top-down approach to communication was crippling teacher voice, and although many parents wanted students in school full time with a specific plan in place, it wasn’t clear that the parent community spoke with one unified voice, making the path forward murkier.
“The focus group feedback suggests that a robust, shared vision of the future is messier, requiring a process that honors the voice of teachers and administrators and also provides the parent community with current information about why and how decisions are made,” the report stated. “Although clarity about the future may be elusive, it is reasonable to expect that the district will make and communicate decisions in such a way that the district personnel feel included and that parents feel appropriately informed.”
In the report, parents expressed distrust with the district communications, which often didn’t explain the “how” and “why” officials came to decisions. The volume and length of the district communications also felt paralyzing for parents, who often said that although they appreciated the district’s efforts to keep them informed, they often felt over-informed.
With the district making iterative changes to the hybrid plan as the school year progressed, parents said it created an impression that the district didn’t have an overall plan for the future and were instead “putting Band-Aids on a severe wound.”
Parents’ opinions on the communication from classroom teachers was the opposite. Almost all parents reported developing positive relationships with their child’s teachers, though the frequency and quality varied widely from teacher to teacher. Most notably, parents wanted a clearer picture of how their child’s curriculum has been altered due to the hybrid model. In particular, parents want more information on “the district's thinking regarding expanding time for students in school, including factors that might trigger a fuller return.”
Parents offered suggestions such as using school libraries, cafeterias, gymnasiums and auditoriums to increase student in-person time at school.
“Parents may get a lot of information, but they are less sure how best to give feedback, feeling communication is a one-way street,” the report stated. “Many feel that they are not being heard, and that when they contact the district there is no acknowledgement of their concerns and suggestions.”
Though the board of education sets aside a significant amount of time for public comment, parents said it was difficult for them to know what happens with the suggestions they give.
“The communication pattern … has started to erode trust and led to a call for greater ‘transparency’ in decision making,” the report said.
Tension also exists over letting the hybrid model play out over time versus making incremental changes. The Consortium said the message gleaned from the feedback was that ongoing adjustments to the hybrid model were helpful and if the district were to articulate a more forward-looking vision, parents would start to rebuild trust.
From the parents’ perspective the major unresolved issues include the criteria for and timing of a fuller return to school, the status of cross cohort streaming, the specific curriculum adjustments that have been (or will be) made and the status of standard student assessments.
Faculty focus groups also revealed a similar perspective. The teachers credit Superintendent Thomas Hagerman and the administration with making an effort to communicate during the spring shutdown, but teachers said that “top-down decision making” led to adjustments made to the restart plan without conferring with teachers.
The timing of communication was also a problem for teachers, many of whom perceived that parents often get information before they do.
As an example, teachers referenced the cross cohort streaming announcement. One teacher said he learned about the plan from the teachers’ union, while a parent learned about it from her son, who heard it from a teacher.
“Taken together, these and other events have made teachers and building administrators wonder about the extent to which their thinking is valued and the role they play in the decision making loop,” the report said. “The vast majority of teachers have come to believe that the district is in a reactive position, that parents have lost trust in the district, and that ‘a small group of parents stomp their feet and get their way.’”
The consortium said the cross-cohort streaming plan seemed “problematic on several levels” and that the decision to move forward with it “lacked meaningful teacher participation.”
According to the report, cross-cohort streaming also created several new problems for students, parents and teachers, including the top-down introduction of the program, the uneven communication structure, issues with the technology infrastructure and the burden the initiative puts on students.
The report also said messages from the district often collide with information from individual buildings. Some teachers wondered whether principals were leading their school or implementing district directives.
“While information about health and safety precautions is consistent, each school is its own island when it comes to how best to deliver instruction, handle the technology issues, take attendance and decide on length and importance of homework,” the report said.
Parents and teachers did express some divergent perspectives, though, especially in regard to a fuller return to school, the use of time on Wednesdays and on the value of cross-cohort streaming.
The feedback from parents who feel Wednesdays are a “waste of … valuable time” differed greatly from the views expressed by teachers, who said they use Wednesdays for planning and preparation. Another divergence showed in the feedback from the majority of parents who advocate for more in-school instruction, while teachers said they are concerned about bringing more students back into school for health, safety and educational reasons.
On the effectiveness of the hybrid model, stakeholders across the board said they found value in the small cohort approach to instruction. Middle and high school students said the small class sizes allowed them to know their teachers better, while teachers said it gave them more time to explore content in greater depth.
Students said they valued the alternate day approach to learning, with asynchronous time allowing them to work at their own pace, and with Wednesdays providing time for them to “catch up” on work. Parents expressed a desire to increase in-person school time, said they have less confidence about what happens when students aren’t in school, and said they have concerns over the quality of the asynchronous learning experience.
Feedback about special subjects was mixed. Teachers in those subject areas feel underappreciated and undervalued, and said they often don’t receive central office communications.
Parents in K-2 said returning their children to in-person instruction should be “the highest priority.” Special education and remote-only parents said they feel marginalized with the district’s planning, communication and technology efforts. Because of the lack of in-school time and their students’ inability to attend to screens for long periods of time, parents of special education students at the secondary education level said they thought teachers should modify their testing and grading practices to reflect the new conditions of instruction.
Parents of remote-only learners said they often feel “like an afterthought” and offered suggestions, such as having teachers post assignments by a certain time each day, having a way to contact teachers when technology issues arise and sharing a directory of virtual-only parents so they can connect their children to one another.
Social and mental health issues are also worrisome for many stakeholders, who noted heightened anxiety and a loss of socialization opportunities due to the hybrid model.
In its concluding remarks, the Consortium report said Superintendent Hagerman and the district office had demonstrated a “deep commitment to the health and safety of all students and to providing them with a meaningful educational experience.” The group also complimented Scarsdale students for their “attentiveness and resilience,” Scarsdale teachers for finding inventive ways to adapt to new conditions, and the parent community for remaining “attentive and engaged.”
Hagerman said the district would incorporate the Consortium’s findings with the district’s survey results, which were released Oct. 28.
“We will be working on combining the findings from both the survey results and the Tri-State feedback as we formalize our plan and report that out to the community in the days and weeks ahead,” he said.
