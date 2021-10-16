Judy Gold resorted to telling jokes at a drive-in movie theater in Queens. People “laughed” by flashing their headlights. Next up was Zoom, with delayed reactions from participants. Then it was outdoor shows during the summer. Then live performances indoors with clear barriers and masks that prevented her from reading the room.
Finally the Emmy Award winner is back to somewhat normal shows and she’s ready to address the “elephant in the room,” perhaps with some of the following:
Anti-body amusement.
COVID comedy.
Flatten-the-curve funnies.
Hydroxychloroquine humor.
Lockdown laughter.
Pandemic punchlines.
Symptomatic spread smiles.
“Of course I talk about [COVID-19],” the comedian said. “In a way it’s like the perfect storm because when everyone is sort of thinking the same thing or is in the same mindset or experiencing the same thing it’s like the perfect palette for comedy. I already know what’s on their minds.”
Gold will headline at the Jackie B’s restaurant tent in Scarsdale on Saturday, Oct. 23, with opening act Joe Matarese of New Rochelle, who is promoting the show.
Gold, the author of “Yes I Can Say That,” has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central, LOGO, Netflix, Showtime and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” among other television and talk shows.
Matarese has appeared on “Chelsea Lately,” “American’s Got Talent” and with David Letterman on television and Howard Stern on radio.
“I did this because Joe asked me and he’s a comic,” Gold said. “Whenever comics find rooms or start producing shows they know what it’s like, so it’s usually perfect.”
It didn’t start out perfect for Matarese, who has had to adapt to performing during the pandemic. He did three headlining shows at Jackie B’s before bringing in Ben Bailey of “Cash Cab” fame and now Gold.
“One thing that’s definitely funny and interesting about it all is that back before the pandemic if you had a gig that was outside you automatically thought it was going to be terrible and most of the time it was,” Matarese said. “You have to figure out how to do it and how it needs to be set up. It’s just like everything in my career where I thought it had to be one way and then I would figure it out and make it better.”
Once he worked out the kinks of the setup, getting back to comedy was easy. “I think having the tent overhead is what makes comedy outside work,” Matarese said. “When it’s just a wide open space that’s always when it’s bad. I had one show in a field and I made them put all the cars around in a rectangle shape so it was closed in. It just made it feel like something. It’s all about togetherness in an open space. It just can’t be wide open.”
Matarese realized that putting a sound monitor right in front of himself eliminates the echo and that a simple stage light can help set the mood. When in the tent, he prefers the side panels be closed to further enhance the atmosphere.
“You can’t just have people walking by on the sidewalk — it’s too distracting for a comedian,” he said. “We need to just be looking at an audience. I don’t want any extra people in my view that are not watching the show. I don’t want some guy who’s outside smoking a cigarette being in my view.”
Matarese is thrilled to be doing his “Remember When” tour again, which he’d been doing before the pandemic shut down live theater, music and comedy for quite some time. His stand-up show is “multimedia” with slides of pictures, along with some music, as he relives the nostalgia of the 1980s.
Matarese knows people are still wary about going into venues. A theater in New Jersey where he sold 700 tickets to a show in February 2019 recently sold just 205 tickets, so anything open air that helps put fannies in seats is good by him. Matarese will play the Emelin Theater in Mamaroneck Nov. 6. “People are contacting me on social media saying they’re afraid to come out,” Matarese said. “We all got vaccinations so we could go out again, so let’s do it.”
Gold loves the smaller venues, so she’s looking forward to the 118-capacity event at Jackie B’s. Both comedians have local followings, so they expect a strong turnout, especially from those who aren’t ready to head into the city for a show.
“I feel like stand-up is such an intimate art form,” Gold said. “That part of it I love. I love the area, so I feel like the audience is going to be great. It’s not like I’m going to a place I’ve never been like Texas. Stand-up is my favorite thing to do and I know so many people in the area who are always like, ‘We don’t want to go into the city.’ People are still afraid, so it’s a nice intimate room.”
Gold’s first normal live indoor shows at places like Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut and The Comedy Cellar in New York City were anything but, with protective dividers and masks, which created a disconnect with the crowds, though she said, “The first time being in front of a live audience in a packed room and hearing them laugh after that 18 months — or whatever it was — was so incredible.”
That said, any indoor venue she plays now has a vaccine requirement. “Most places you don’t have to wear a mask, but a lot of them you do,” she said. “It’s so hard to read a room when they’re wearing masks, but it can be fun. Like I was picking out the Jewish people in the audience just by their body language. Which was funny because I got them all right.”
Gold looks forward to the “give and take” with the audience that makes live comedy enjoyable for everyone since the spectators drive the direction of the show as much as the comedian does.
“We all need to laugh,” Gold said. “The audiences have missed laughing. It’s incredible that so many people come up to me after and say they feel normal, that it was cathartic to let this out. And when you’re laughing together in a room the person sitting next to you could be someone you hate on paper, but you’re all together laughing in a room. It’s a unifier. Yes, stand-up is a weapon, too, but it’s a unifier. I don’t want to live in a world without laughter.”
Indoors, outdoors or over Zoom, Gold and Matarese now know they can be funny anywhere, anytime and in any space. Maybe even someday on a rocket with some billionaires or William Shatner. Even the sky’s no limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.