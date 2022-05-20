From March 15 to April 15 to May 15, active reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester County went from 966 to 3,047 to 5,476, putting the community level at “high transmission.” On those same dates, hospitalizations have gone from 30 to 57 to 113, way below the peak of 700 since the omicron variant outbreak late last year.
“There’s no question we are now in another surge of COVID,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said on Monday, May 16. “We had hoped that COVID was behind us and I think most people felt that when the omicron surge weathered out at the end of January into February that we were past the worst of it.
“So many of us, including [Deputy County Executive] Ken [Jenkins] and myself and others, who got COVID during that period of time, had very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all and then it really felt as we were heading to the warm weather and we would be outdoors that we would see a drop in the infection. That is the exact opposite of what’s happened,” he said. “And while we were hopeful that we wouldn’t see this and call it a surge it is clearly a surge.”
Latimer said the county has no authority to mandate masks other than on its own properties, and has not done so. Any other masking mandates would come from the state. Latimer urged residents to get vaccinated and boosted. Free testing for those who are symptomatic or who have been exposed is available at the Westchester County Center Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays from 8-noon, Thursdays from 8-2 and Fridays from 8-12.
On Sunday, May 15, Scarsdale Schools sent out an email about the move from medium to high transmission and said the CDC and New York State Department of Health recommend “individuals wear masks in indoor settings, including K-12 schools.” The letter was sent by Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach and Interim Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick. It echoes what Rauschenbach told the Inquirer last week that the county was on the high side of medium, getting close to high, and that masks would be recommended if the status elevated.
“In addition to the individual protection masks provide, they can also help to lessen the burden on our health care system by slowing the spread,” they wrote in the email. “So, while the CDC and NYS are no longer mandating masking, they do suggest it. Therefore, we are also suggesting, but not mandating, masking as a preventive step for as long as our community level remains High. We do require that families, staff and students respect the choices individuals within our school community make with regards to masking.”
Rauschenbach and Patrick reported the district’s positive cases since May 2 were 232 for students, 21 for staff, double the number from the previous two weeks.
“The cases are sporadic across grades and schools and usually take the form of small clusters on a grade level,” they wrote. “The District has and will continue to follow its mitigation strategies including those outlined in our ventilation plan, procedures for returning to school when sick or symptomatic, informing grade levels when there are more than two cases on a grade level, and sending test kits home to larger groups of students when additional cases are detected. Please remember families can also request test kits from our school nurses at any time, they can be sent home with students or left at the safety monitor station for pick up. At this time, the District has no plans to make any changes to our day to day.”
They noted that “traditional events and celebrations” for the end of the school year are approaching and “will bring together many people” and will increase the potential for spread of COVID-19.
“We encourage the community to consider wearing x when at these larger indoor events, strongly encourage anyone at higher risk to wear a mask, and ask participants to respect each other’s choices,” they wrote. “We also require anyone recovering from COVID to wear a mask in the 6-10 day window after testing positive. Likewise, anyone who has been recently exposed should wear a mask”
Latimer said Monday he would engage with school superintendents as part of an ongoing partnership, but pointed out the state also has authority over public schools.
Boosters for kids?
On Tuesday, May 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the booster shot from Pfizer/BioNTech for ages 5-11, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yet to approve the boosters, which would be administered at least five months after the initial two doses of the vaccine. The CDC committee was set to meet this week.
In a statement, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said, “While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized.”
New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to the news by saying, “Today, renowned pediatric health experts and doctors at the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 booster dose for 5 to 11 year olds. I know this is particularly welcome news for parents and guardians all over New York who have been patiently waiting to give their children the extra layer of protection that the booster dose provides against serious illness from COVID-19. Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation, New York will be ready to offer boosters to this newly eligible population.
“Boosters are widely available, free and safe. And, when it comes to protecting New Yorkers from COVID-19, they continue to be our best defense. Still, with just over half of eligible New Yorkers boosted, we need more New Yorkers — adults and children alike — to take advantage of this lifesaving tool.”
More free test kits
A third round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available from the government, which has already distributed around 350 million kits so far to around 70 million households. The kits can be ordered at covidtests.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.