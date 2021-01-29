The Scarsdale Board of Trustees started the budgeting process last week amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated municipal revenues across the country and forced many municipalities to dip into fund balances to equalize shortfalls.
According to the first pass budget plan, departmental and nondepartmental expenditures are set to increase by 2.2%, or $1.3 million to $60,545,386. Revenues are expected to increase by 0.3% or $172,764 to $59,909,434.
The 2021-22 first pass budget automatically splits a portion of the tax levy into a property tax increase. While the budget shows a $635,952 budget gap, that includes a $1.4 million increase in real property taxes collected.
A $635,952 revenue-expenditure gap would increase the tax levy by 1.52%. For residents with an average residential property assessment of $1.5 million, their taxes would increase by $177.05.
If the entire budget gap were added to the tax levy, the total tax levy would be $2,036,097, which is over the tax cap by $145,014. The tax levy would increase by 4.87% and an average residential property assessment of $1.5 million would have their taxes increase by $284.
The first pass also uses $2.25 million from the fund balance. Early in the pandemic, the village reallocated just over $2.2 million into a COVID-19 reserve account in the assigned fund balance. The money came from $1.8 million in 2019-20 expenditure reductions and 2020-21 tentative budget adjustments coupled with additional funds made available after the 2019-20 closeout. The village also identified $1.9 million assigned for capital projects that could be used for COVID-19 related expenses.
Without the use of fund balance, the first pass budget would include a $555,615 decrease in revenue from last year’s adopted budget. The 2020-21 year end projection shows a $3.28 million revenue shortfall from the adopted budget.
Sales tax revenue is expected to decrease by $308,000 and interest earnings are down by $385,000. Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione attributed the decrease in interest earnings to a drop in rates and the fact that the village instituted installment payments for village taxes.
Parking revenue is also expected to decrease: street parking meter fees by $270,000, valet parking by $177,900, Freightway parking proceeds by $390,000 and Christie Place parking proceeds by $227,000.
Fines and forfeitures are down by $220,000. With fewer cars on the road due to COVID-19, fewer tickets have been issued.
State aid is set to increase by $253,500.
Department heads were instructed to submit three budgets: one normal, one with a 5% reduction and one with a 10% reduction.
The village court, village manager, village clerk, police department, and building and safety inspections all saw budget decreases. The department of public works saw the largest increase: $229,839 or 2.8%.
According to village manager Steve Pappalardo, the Department of Public Works accounts for 13.7% of general fund expenses and has the largest operating budget in the general fund. Approximately $63,000 of its increase is for nonunion salary increases, with the balance covering COVID-19 related expenses associated with overtime and building cleaning and sanitation.
The police department has requested a $7.4 million budget, which is $86,000 less than the 2020-21 adopted budget, or a 1.1% decrease. The savings are due to vacancy management, as the department has had a significant amount of turnover, according to Pappalardo.
The fire department is requesting a 3% or a $196,862 increase in the first pass budget to $6.8 million. The increase is due to retroactive payments to the two-year Uniformed Firefighters Association union contract. The higher salaries also reflected overtime pay, which Pappalardo said could be a future opportunity for savings.
The parks and recreation department is also requesting an increase of $54,285 or 1.8% to $3 million total, due to the New York State minimum wage, which will be increasing to $15 per hour.
Employee benefits, which make up 28% of general fund expenses, is set to increase by 4% or $667,150 to $17.3 million.
“The items that make up the increase from the adopted [budget] to the request[ed] is all primarily in the money owed to the New York State retirement system,” said Scaglione. “It’s an increase year after year budget of $576,000 just for the pension. Of that $535,000 … is for police and fire.”
