New guidance came from the New York State and Westchester County departments of health on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and the Scarsdale School District updated the community Wednesday, Jan. 12, two days after a school board meeting.
Information can be found here: https://bit.ly/33AqkLq.
At the board meeting Jan. 10, Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman said the school’s three goals are to remain open for in-person learning, preserve the “student experience” by minimizing risk, and keep as much “normalcy” as possible. He said the administration would revisit its current policies that include no visitors in buildings, in two weeks toward the end of the month, in hopes that health metrics and the staffing situation improve.
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said there was “not a lot of good news in metrics” with infection rates up, though starting to come down slightly over the last five days. The 317 positive cases within the district in the previous 10 days as of noon Monday, Jan. 10, has put a “strain on resources,” according to Rauschenbach, who called contact tracing and contacting those involved a “monumental task.”
Rauschenbach discussed the Test to Stay program that began last week (visit https://bit.ly/3fkqh9l for more).
Staffing on the ‘edge’
Staffing was a hot topic. Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Dr. Drew Patrick said that earlier in the pandemic it was estimated that if 10% employees were out with COVID-19, that would likely shut the schools down. That number has been exceeded this month, but building administrators have mobilized and been creative in making sure schools stay open.
“Our staff wants to work,” Patrick said. “They are committed to serving our students and everyone is pitching in to make this difficult time function as well as possible for our kids, for our students.”
Patrick said it’s been a revolving door of some returning while others are getting quarantined and that “it’s on the edge” of closing down the schools. “Each day last week and again today our schools and each department in the district are adjusting to the absences,” he said.
Patrick said permanent substitutes, interns, per diem subs — “a very precious commodity” — teacher aides, specials teachers and teachers who don’t have a class at a certain time are all doing extra work. At “rare” times high school teachers have Zoomed in and “sometimes” classes have been canceled.
Patrick said building administrators are doing “the gymnastics of coverage” each night and each morning. He credited the “incredible patience, flexibility and support from our faculty and staff, who continue to go above and beyond to keep things running.”
Rauschenbach gave a tip of the hat to the school nurses, whom he called “absolute heroes in this, doing untold amounts of work.”
Hagerman reiterated that the only things that would close schools down in full or in part would be a decree from the state or if the district is unable to properly staff a building.
Patrick said anyone with a college degree can sub for up to 40 days and can apply at Scarsdaleschools.org/apply.
School board member Jessica Resnick-Ault asked Patrick for an update on remote tutoring for kids who are required to quarantine. “It’s becoming a larger challenge now,” Patrick said.
With so many teachers out with COVID-19, it has decreased the pool of tutors the district was relying on. Patrick said the private companies the district uses are booked at least two weeks out.
Ice and snow
Hagerman noted there was pushback when Scarsdale held school remotely on Friday, Jan. 7, when it snowed. He said it was a pilot program run by the state that the district participated in. Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Edgar McIntosh said it was a good test of remote instruction should Scarsdale need to pivot quickly.
Later during public comment, Scarsdale Teachers Association president David Wixted called out the district for mischaracterizing the reason for the cancellation of school on Wednesday, Jan. 5, due to an unexpected morning ice, and going remote two days later.
“I come before you tonight to describe how recent events have placed the physical and mental wellness of the faculty under worrying stress,” he said.
Wixted explained that with omicron being felt prior to the break, the faculty and staff knew they were potentially returning to a dangerous situation, but did so despite the risk beginning Monday, Jan. 3.
With school starting at 8 a.m. for middle school and high school and 8:35 a.m. for elementary, Wixted noted that many teachers leave early to get to school early to prepare for the day and that many faculty were on the “hazardous” roads Jan. 5 when the call about a delay came at 6:50 a.m. He noted his own 35-minute trip from Croton took two hours that day. By that point schools were closed “due to an inability to staff our buildings,” according to the district.
“Perhaps while expressing a literal truth, such a message clearly written in haste failed to acknowledge the effort of the majority of staff who attempted to come to work despite the threatening weather or the fact that so many staff were absent due to COVID quarantines,” Wixted said. “The true culprits were the weather and the pandemic and not the staff’s inability to get to work.”
In regard to going remote Friday, Jan. 7, Wixted said the “conditions of the week” should have led the district to put student and faculty wellness “ahead of academic concerns for one day.” He said the students were “denied the wonderful freedom of a snow day” and it put a “challenging obligation upon a faculty that has been steadfast throughout the ordeal of the pandemic.”
He concluded, “I would ask everyone to remember that such moments provide opportunities to demonstrate humanity, empathy and appreciation for a staff of educators who continue to come to work surrounded by hundreds of others, each of whom are potentially carrying the virus, all to support children in learning. I encourage the community to prioritize the wellness of all of those working in our schools and to let actions and not just words speak.”
2022-23 school calendar
After a draft of the calendar was released, the district got questions and complaints about not having a two-week break in December. Hagerman said a two-week break was able to happen three of the last five years, but he and other administrators said there were various state regulations and contractual obligations, namely with the Scarsdale Teachers Association, to consider.
Patrick said schools are required to have 180 days, which includes up to four superintendent conference days, and can schedule up to 185 days of school, which allows for emergency closing days. In addition, grades K-6 are required to have 900 hours of instruction, while 7-12 are mandated 990 hours. While partial — and remote — days where attendance is taken count, those days could impact the number of hours.
For next school year, classes can’t start before Sept. 1 and must end by June 23. Patrick said the proposed calendar has two superintendent days, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, with school starting after Labor Day on Sept. 6. There are 17 civil service holidays, some with flexibility based on school breaks.
The proposed vacation weeks for the next school year are Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, Feb. 20 to 24 and April 3-7. Graduation is slated for June 22, 2023.
March 1 is currently proposed to be a half-day superintendent conference day, but is expected to be made a full day. School board member Amber Yusuf suggested it be moved since it’s two days after the kids return from February break. “That could move,” Patrick said.
Board member Ron Schulhof asked why the conference days couldn’t be on Fridays or Mondays to give families a long weekend. Patrick said those long weekends tend to turn into longer weekends, impacting student attendance, and Hagerman said Mondays are a “huge challenge to have a big meeting after a weekend.”
Public comment policy
The school board took a final vote to change the time limit for public comment at board meetings to four minutes per speaker per session, to cap the first session at 90 minutes, and to allow unlimited speakers during the second public comment session. Schulhof voted against the measures, which he said limit community engagement.
“I do not believe they are needed and rather they send a negative message to the community on the value of their engagement and feedback, namely the limit of four minutes per public comment and the 90-minute limit for the total public comment period,” he said. “I think we’ve seen people come to this podium with written speeches, well prepared, a lot of very important comments … so I will not be supporting this tonight, but I do appreciate working with Jessica [Resnick-Ault] and Karen [Ceske] on this subcommittee work.”
School safety
Hagerman also talked about an upgrade to the school district’s internal camera system that will enable the Scarsdale Police Department to access live feeds “by the end of the year” under two circumstances: 1) for testing purposes when students are not in the building and 2) for emergency situations.
“This ability will supply our first responders with situational awareness and a better tactical understanding of any emergency that requires response to save lives,” Hagerman said.
