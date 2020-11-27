Village Manager Steve Pappalardo told the village board of trustees Nov. 24 that 14 village employees in the Department of Public Works were affected by a COVID-19 diagnosis or through contact and were required to quarantine for two weeks. Because both full-time and temporary/seasonal crew members are absent, impacting the collection of leaves, the village manager recommended that residents mulch leaves in place, or put leaves into yard waste bags and set the bags by the curb for pickup on trash collection days.
With work crews of seven/eight with three laborers on each crew now reduced to six crews with two laborers each, the village may not be able to finish the curbside collection of leaves. Two rounds of collections at each village home are complete, with less than three weeks until the end of the leaf program season on Dec. 11, according to the village manager. “We may not complete a third such collection,” he said, adding, “We are asking that residents consider bagging their leaves and leaving them at the curb to be collected by sanitation workers on the second garbage collection day of the week.” He said property owners should consider mulch-mowing their leaves in place, or asking their landscapers to haul the leaves to the village recycling center where they can dump the leaves free of charge with a note or residency form as proof that the leaves came from a home or homes in Scarsdale.
In addition, the village staff schedule will be revised as of Monday, Nov. 30, as a precautionary response to the recent influx of COVID-19 cases in the area. Department heads will assign their staff to either a Group A or Group B so their department has coverage at village hall throughout the week.
Group A will work Monday and Tuesday, Group B will work Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays alternated between Group A and Group B.
Pappalardo said the staffing schedule change would reduce the staff’s exposure to one another and mitigate the chances of an entire department being out for two weeks because of a positive COVID diagnosis among departmental staff members.
“On days where staff is not reporting to village hall, they will work remotely, including off-site in the village, as long as they are maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and not in contact with other staff members not in their group,” he said.
Residents conducting business at village hall, especially in the building department or treasurer’s office during tax and water bill collection periods, should be prepared to wait longer than usual for service due to reduced staffing on-site.
“We hope this arrangement is temporary until the COVID-19 spike subsides and we are closer to receiving the vaccine,” he said.
Residents can reach personnel remotely by phone and email, as listed below, until the offices are reopened:
•Water department: 914-722-1138, water@scarsdale.com
•Village clerk’s office: 914-722-1175, clerk@scarsdale.com
•Village treasurer’s office: 914-722-1170, treasurer@scarsdale.com.
All visitors to village hall remain subject to health screening and must present a state-issued ID when entering the building to facilitate contact tracing if necessary.
For updated schedules, visit scarsdale.com.
