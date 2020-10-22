If there’s one perceived flaw the Scarsdale School District and Board of Education can’t make a valid argument against, it definitely comes in the communication department.
While some community members have been dismayed at a lack of communication during the restart efforts that began over the summer, this time it was a failed or misinterpreted communication that brought yet another group of stakeholders — the students — to address the school board during the public comment session Monday, Oct. 19.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, high school Principal Ken Bonamo sent an email about cross-cohort livestreaming, which means that during what is usually asynchronous time at home, students would stream into the opposite cohort’s live session. According to a follow-up email on Sunday, Oct. 18, Bonamo clarified that this would be a one-time test for each high school teacher and later on there would be surveys of students and teachers to see how it went as the district continues exploring different options going forward.
It was too little too late for many: between the first memo and teachers discussing this topic with students, some were under the impression that livestreaming, which many parents had pushed for vehemently at previous school board meetings, was here to stay without going through a proper process or waiting for the current focus groups and surveys from last week and this week to be completed and tabulated.
Bonamo wrote in his follow-up, “To be clear, the requirement here is that teachers try cross-cohort streaming during the next few weeks; it will not be mandated across the board but will instead be studied by teacher teams in collaboration with department chairs and administrators, using data from surveys and conversations to guide these decisions. As the trial period comes to a close, in early November, we will seek input formally from teachers, students, and parents through another round of surveys and informally through conversations between teachers and students and among members of the faculty to see whether and how cross-cohort streaming should be used in different courses. The High School Restart Committee will be guiding this work and involved in these discussions, as it has been since late May.”
Again, the message was DOA, based on the number of complaints the districts received from stakeholders expressing views on both sides of the issue.
The very same topic vocal parents had been begging for is the same thing students — and some parents — spoke out against Monday, in addition to another statement from Scarsdale Teachers Association president David Wixted.
Leah Breakstone and Ariel Weinsaft, co-editors of Maroon, the high school’s student-run online news source, presented the results of a student survey Maroon conducted beginning Thursday upon hearing about the cross-cohort livestreaming, which had more than 550 responses by Monday. Among the highlights:
- · Under the current model, 64.1% of students already spend six hours a day in front of a screen for school, 23.2% more than eight hours.
- · 87.8% do not feel livestreaming will improve the quality of their education.
- · 86.5% believe livestreaming will have detrimental effects on their mental health and general well-being.
- · 94% are not in favor of this new learning model.
“We think it is important to factor in student views and perspectives into SHS decision-making,” Weinsaft said in a statement she wrote with Breakstone. “After all, students will inevitably be the demographic most largely affected by the plans being made and put in place.”
Senior Samantha Gross spoke out against cross-cohort streaming, noting the students already go well beyond Psychology Today’s report that three or four hours should be the daily cap on screen time. She also said other studies show there is increased risk for obesity, insomnia, anxiety and depression in adolescents, as well as potential negative impacts on the eyes.
In surveying her own friends, Gross said nine remote-only students often had trouble getting into their virtual classes and it was hard to hear the teachers. “Why are we discussing more of a learning model that has been proven to be difficult and sometimes ineffective?” she asked.
Gross also supported the teachers’ Wednesday planning/meeting days because it is “productive” for most students. “This day is exactly what Scarsdale High Schoolers need in these uncertain times,” she said.
Junior Eve Rich believes the “complicated, yet effective schedule” that was used to start the year should not be abandoned so quickly in order to “maximize it to its fullest potential before doing a complete 180 and reinventing what we’ve established.”
Rich would like to see more in-person time like the middle school (two full days each week). “Even if this is not possible, in my opinion cross-cohort streaming will be detrimental to the quality of our education,” she said. “Holding both in-person and streaming students to the same expectation during class when online students are clearly getting the worst experience is a terrible idea.”
Ben Ewing said students’ mental health is at stake and adding the extra component would “dilute the value of the in-person” sessions. “In a time when many of us feel like we are under water, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday independent work time has felt like a gasp of air,” he said. “Why does this loud minority of parents want SHS to drown?”
Sydney Langford said one of her classes was the first to pilot cross cohort streaming and noted the “quality of education significantly decreased.”
“In-person learning in the hybrid model was meant to allow high quality learning in ways that are impossible over Zoom and the addition of another cohort streaming not only isolates the students at home, but wastes already limited time in-person along with distracting teachers and students,” she said, later adding, “The costs simply outweigh the benefits.”
Senior Jonah Miller switched from hybrid to all-remote a few weeks into the school year, so he streams into classes regularly with his in-person cohort.
“As someone who has been an active participant in in-person classes, afternoon Zooms and the model that would be cross-cohort streaming — Zooming into in-person classes — I cannot express enough how cross-cohort streaming is a poor option,” he said.
Miller said it is “beyond difficult” to get the most out of the online classes and that “screen fatigue” is real.
“We work hard and around the clock,” he said. “Cross-cohort streaming is not a viable option for the health and welfare of the kids, the same kids you are trying to help.”
Junior Tal Blaustein noted that the decision wasn’t made by the students or teachers, the only ones it really impacts. He called it “objectively unhealthy.”
“The administration has made huge strides in addressing student wellness in the past few years, however, I believe the implementation of cross-cohort streaming will be a colossal step back in that regard,” he said. “I understand that many parents are worried that some classes may not finish the entire curriculum. While this may be the case due to circumstances out of our control, I believe there is more importance in the quality of our education rather than the quantity.”
He would rather have lessons in person that resonate than a push to “rush and cram to finish.”
“It is hard enough to learn over Zoom,” Blaustein said. “Rushing to finish a course will inevitably make it more difficult. Creating a learning experience that maintains student and staff well-being, while simultaneously providing a rich education, should be the main goal of the administration, not finishing an assigned curriculum.”
Senior Sophia Liu said 28 weekly hours of Zoom would not be “humane,” adding, “I don’t think those parents would like to sit on Zoom for seven hours a day.”
Liu, who said she came to support her peers but did not intend to speak, had been reading through posts on Scarsdale parents’ Facebook groups and did not understand how the kids could be called “lazy” for not wanting to wake up early, for wanting to sleep in at times. “Scarsdale is known for creating a robust, hard-working student body,” she said. “I don’t see how you can think that. Those extra hours in the morning we have in our new hybrid schedule are precious to me … The truth is we just have so much work.”
Liu also said that, according to some teachers, an increase in synchronous time would not lead to less asynchronous work.
Adrian Duval, a junior, said he agreed with the “obvious flaws” of livestreaming and noted, “Parents don’t have as much of an insight on the school process as they might perceive.”
Senior Max Wiesenfeld is taking six Advance Placement exams in May and he was told that it would be “fully manageable” under the initial schedule.
“This will make it impossible,” he said. “The asynchronous work that is already given to us is already difficult … The work that I’m given on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays — it’s substantial. It’s not like we don’t have any work on those days. And the parents who have complained, and perhaps it’s come from a few teachers as well, underestimate how much we really have to do every day.”
Wiesenfeld suggested the BOE members attend in-person and Zoom classes to see for themselves. “See if you get bored like we do listening to a teacher who can’t express emotion through a screen, who has difficulty with the actual electronics and technology, and then see what it’s like to be in a classroom and how much more enjoyable it is to listen to your fellow students with you …” he said. “It’s very difficult to be fully attentive and to pick up everything that’s been told in a virtual class. This will just make it more difficult.”
Administration response
During a restart committee/planning update, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Dr. Drew Patrick confirmed that last week the middle school and high school “period of exploration of synchronous home cohort engagement” was finalized and the community was notified. Teachers from the two buildings will “try at least one from a range of strategies for engaging their home cohort students simultaneously to in-person learning.”
Patrick said these “trials” will allow the district to examine what works and doesn’t work across different subjects, courses and grade levels. The first week of November will feature “formal and informal feedback channels to gauge experiences.”
Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman said that all models would be assessed in “regular intervals,” and the district is in the process of its first major one with surveys geared to teachers, students and parents at all building levels — nine surveys in total — sent out, and 39 Zoom focus groups were being conducted by the Tri-State Consortium, with results available in early November.
“It is our hope that we have a high response rate so we have a very clear understanding of the full community’s experience for the hybrid model to date,” Hagerman said. “Collectively this data will give us comprehensive and holistic understanding of our efforts, and shared values and priorities across stakeholder groups of where we should continue to focus our efforts for further improvements.”
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Edgar McIntosh, who participated in the board meeting virtually, said, “These surveys will contribute significantly to our understanding of what is working for students, parents and faculty, what may not be working well and what the priority should be for future decision-making.”
He noted that many families who have children in different buildings received multiple surveys.
Board member Carl Finger was pleased to see that the rollout of livestreaming testing was not only happening, but that it was not as a result of community pressure, instead part of the school board’s and administration’s promise to carefully consider all viable options after the initial restart was proven to have gone smoothly and the virus numbers did not increase.
“I think it’s important to think about livestreaming as a pedagogic tool and not a panacea,” Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said. “It’s a tool, not a state of being. The idea that in every class the camera and the microphone get turned on for the entire time is the best thing that we can do for kids I don’t believe is true, and I don't believe that most educators think that’s true.”
For the district it’s about how to best use that tool, which is not one size fits all.
“This has been in the discussion since restart began,” said Patrick, who acknowledged the students were not yet surveyed about livestreaming because it is “not a permanent change.”
“We are trying to be as thoughtful as possible to strike a balance with at the center health and safety and student learning, and our decision-making processes some of them do take time,” he said. “But we are attempting to do this as thoughtfully as possible, to get feedback along the way as we try something or put a piece in place. And it’s complicated; it’s really hard work.”
Public comment policy
Early in the meeting the board held a discussion about the possibility of amending public comment policy for that evening’s board meeting to limit speakers to three minutes. The change was considered because a large contingent of speakers spoke at its Oct. 5 meeting, many for more than 10 minutes, which led the board to postpone five discussion items to the Oct. 19 meeting, in addition to adding any new business.
Board president Pam Fuehrer said the temporary change could be instituted on an as-needed basis, according to a recommendation from the district’s attorney.
“In order to really have the input count and be tabulated and impact the assessment process, it needs to go through the surveys or focus groups, so speaking to us tonight is wonderful and gives us information and understanding of what’s happening out there, but we certainly already know there’s a diverse opinion on all of those topics,” she said.
Board vice president Alison Singer said, “I am very confident that the residents of this village can make their points in this time frame and this will allow us to hear from as many voices as possible and still get our necessary work done.”
With another large group of speakers in the audience, the board voted 6-1 to have a time limit. Board member Ron Schulhof dissented, taking issue with not giving community members advanced notice of the change. “From a process perspective I just don’t feel comfortable changing our policy,” he said.
Return of the teachers
One speaker did have unlimited time during the board meeting and that was Scarsdale Teachers Association president David Wixted, who addressed the board for the second time this year — in August he addressed the board after the district’s sudden decision to add in-person half-day morning cohorts to the high school’s original fully remote plan. When he first spoke up, Wixted noted how out of the ordinary it was for the union to speak publicly, but he felt he had no choice.
“The fact that I find myself here two months later says something about the extraordinary times we are living in, times driven by the ever-increasing pace in which demands arise and decisions must be made, times that bring tremendous stress and worry to us all,” he said.
Seven weeks into the school year Wixted said he knows the school board and the administration understand the teachers’ “remarkable efforts,” but based on public comments by some parents on various topics, he believed he needed to speak up again.
“The educators of this school district have dedicated themselves to planning meaningful and coherent learning experiences within unfamiliar modalities,” he said. “Teachers currently find themselves living again what they remember as first-year teachers, striving to make instructional connections with students. Yes, in spite of laboring in modes that are unfamiliar, the work teachers are creating is deep, rich and significantly advances students through curriculum.”
Wixted said the teachers have made many personal sacrifices over the months to bring quality education to students in the various aspects of the hybrid model and the result is an education that is “at least the equal provided by any other district.”
Responding to the criticism over a lack of livestreaming, Wixted said, “I do not accept that such practice is superior to the asynchronous work teachers have been providing. And I mostly worry that the practice will place additional strain upon teachers now required to engage three audiences at once: the students in the room, the students learning remotely and the off-cohort students. I worry that the practice of livestreaming will diminish the educational experience everyone receives.”
The “faith” and “spirit of trust” has been eroded lately. Wixted wants to see a return to the trust the community had put in the teachers prior to the initial March 9 closing.
“It begins with this recognition that your district’s educators, an expansive word that includes teachers, school counselors and deans, librarians, nurses and therapists, psychologists and all professional service providers, are doing absolutely everything they can to make this hybrid model work and they are doing it at great personal expense,” Wixted said. “They have been disheartened and discouraged hearing voices questioning their labor, their intention, their commitment to their students and every time there is a change that requires something more, the thought becomes, ‘What’s next?’”
Later in the meeting, McIntosh presented a 14-minute video he produced along with the technology staff in which teachers were interviewed and offered their thoughts on teaching today, sparked by the public Zoom the school board members and administrative cabinet held with the STA last month.
Schulhof was moved by the presentation, which he said “humanizes it,” and suggested keeping track of the positives that come out of the new style of teaching. “Let’s not let this crisis go to waste,” he said.
“Sometimes it’s hard to feel it in the moment, but I know in my bones that we are completely changed by this and that we’re not going to go through this without a lot of learning, a lot of new ways of doing things and not to sound hyperbolic, but rethink the way education can work,” McIntosh said.
In addition to the teachers having an increased workload, the administrators also have extra responsibilities, “literally dozens of new jobs every day we didn’t have before COVID,” according to Patrick. For example, Patrick noted that now from 10-12 at night and 7-9:30 each morning he’s helping faculty and staff decide whether or not they should come to work based on COVID-19-like symptoms that normally would not keep people home.
“We all have all those various new pressures and that impinges on our ability to stop what we’re doing and look outward and communicate,” he said. “It is an excuse. It’s not a good one, but it’s a reality that I’m struggling with; we all are, to some extent.”
Parents plead their case
Parent Jonathan Koevary, the first to speak before the string of 16 students spoke, called for the board to resign, saying, “Paralysis — that’s where we are.”
The students were then followed by a dozen more parents making public comment in the first session and one more in the second session, some for the first time, others who are familiar faces at board meetings.
Several physicians spoke, including Scarsdale graduate Theresa Maldonado, who has two sons in high school and one in middle school.
“I am here tonight because I am alarmed at what is happening to our children,” she said. “I am shocked at how much anxiety, depression and suicide attempts I have witnessed since March in my adolescent patients in the emergency room. I work in a community hospital in a suburb like Scarsdale.”
Maldonado spoke about the “detrimental effects” of too much screen time, which have negative impacts on the amount of physical activity and sleep kids get, in addition to school performance.
“It is not a perfect world right now and to demand that our children sit through more screen time because we are worried about covering more of the ideal curriculum is in my view very short-sighted,” she said. “I believe education is not about how much of the curriculum you cover, but about teaching our children the skills they need to thrive, not just in college, but in the world as they become young adults. We should be focusing on our children’s and teachers’ overall well-being.”
Maldonado urged the board to “defer to experts, teachers, and listen to our children.”
Dr. Kim Greene-Liebowitz focused on the same three concerns she had over the summer, which are medical, communication and community involvement. She said they are “all linked together.” Greene-Liebowitz would like to see the district form a medical advisory board with an epidemiologist, an infectious disease expert, a testing expert and an emergency specialist, which can be done by using “community resources.”
While she is in favor of more livestreaming as she said asynchronous is “not working,” she does “hear the students.”
To counter the mental health issue, Greene-Liebowitz suggested achieving more in-person education and balancing that with asynchronous, not pumping up both.
Dr. Lori Weiser, an orthopedic surgeon, did not work directly with COVID-19 patients, but said the ones she was around “pretty much all of them died,” so she understands the severity and stress of the situation firsthand. She was at the meeting to show “appreciation” for the board of education, the administration and the teachers.
Cheryl Glajchen opened by saying she was “grateful for the education” the teachers have given the students. “The small group in-person classes have been a rare opportunity for personalized instruction in a large school and it has been an excellent learning experience,” she said. “It has been a true educational gift. My daughter has grown in ways I never thought possible.”
The asynchronous environment has given much needed time management and self-management structure opportunities. “These are the skills needed for success in higher education and she’s working very hard,” Glajchen said.
Glajchen feels “we are the majority and have not been heard,” having remained quiet, as she believed Dr. Hagerman was aligned with this thinking.
Lisa Copeland has two high schoolers and a middle schooler and hadn’t spoken up because she thought things were “sensible” and was willing to “give time to work out tweaks.”
“The reason I’m willing to give it time is because I trust the school system,” she said. “I’ve trusted it for over 12 years to educate my kids. I trust the teachers. And I don’t know why this year should be any different.”
Copeland’s faith grew even more after the virtual high school open house last week, seeing the teachers “rise to the occasion,” noting that, “It breaks my heart to hear how hard it’s been for them.” Copeland said that Wednesdays are “busy,” but some of the extra time for family and sleep and “even a little Netflix” are “OK, because we’re going through one of the most stressful things our community has ever endured and our mental health and supporting each other has to be prioritized.”
Roger Neustadt said that if livestreaming time increases “it must be clear to teachers” that “asynchronous work must decrease.”
“There is no reason to pile on these students and that needs to be a mandate from the administration,” he said.
Neustadt said some teachers had initially been “forbidden to try” livestreaming and wondered what happened to the “independence of the teachers” the district prides itself on.
“To forbid our teachers from trying things that they think might work for their students is a horrible disservice to them,” he said. “Please do not make this an all or nothing. Trust the teachers, but allow them the facilities, the technology and the ability to try new things in an untested time.”
Rachael Arenstein was a first-time speaker who was “compelled to come after watching some recordings” of past meetings. She was “upset and disturbed by the tone and vehement demands made by other parents.”
Arenstein was amazed how “everybody gets the same emails” and can “draw vastly different conclusions” from them. The high school and middle school Back to School nights held virtually this month left her “impressed over and over by the teachers’ creativity and adaptations to the various platforms and schedules.” Arenstein urged the community to give the teachers and the administrators “time to adapt.”
‘Governance vs. management’
At the behest of the PT Council Executive Committee, Fuehrer opened the meeting by clarifying the role of the board vs. the role of the administration, which she called “governance vs. management,” noting that all BOE members go through a training program that includes governance.
“The board determines the ends, the goal,” Fuehrer said. “We determine the vision and the mission and the educational beliefs and direction of the district and we oversee that work as governors. And then the management is responsible for the means to that end, so we’re asking questions like, ‘What are we doing in Scarsdale? Why are we doing it? How much does it cost?’
“Management, or the administration, cabinet and the building administrators, have the responsibility of answering the questions, ‘Who is going to do that work? When is that going to be done? How are we going to get to those goals and those ends?’” she said.
Fuehrer said she was delighted to hear from many who “expressed faith and trust in the district,” but was dismayed that there is “still a contingent that doesn’t have that faith.” She said she does not know “how to convince them.”
Hagerman recognized the lapses in communication, but asserted that the district said all along it would “incrementally make changes” and had “described the process for a long time.”
