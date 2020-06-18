Village officials and the Scarsdale Business Alliance are creatively bringing downtown Scarsdale back to life as New York State reopens in four phases following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic from March through May. The latest initiative involved amending codes to allow local businesses to use outdoor space.
“The village has really stepped up and has been so amenable to thinking outside the box and really taking innovative, creative risks,” SBA co-president Marcy Berman-Goldstein said. “I’m so thrilled to be part of this because I think it’s so amazing how cooperative and supportive they’ve been.”
The big project, Dine the ’Dale, involves a tented dining area in the street/parking spaces on Spencer Place between Harwood Court and East Parkway where three restaurants — Yeomiji, Parkway Café, Bango Bowls — are currently offering table service. Restaurants that aren’t as close to the designated area like Chat and Sapori, which both have larger outdoor dedicated dining, will be able to deliver to the pavilion.
Another alternative is to pick up from a local restaurant curbside and bring your food to the pavilion.
“People are really dying to get out,” Berman-Goldstein said. “You can start to become social again. We’re creating a very safe place to have those social connections back and I think everybody is really yearning for it, even people who are really fearful.”
Signs are posted listing the rules for using the facility.
No outside food is permitted and diners are not allowed to bring their own beverages of any kind. As of now, Yeomiji is licensed to offer full bar service to the tent, even if the diners are eating from another restaurant — it would be on a separate tab — and it’s possible the village will be able to expand alcohol sales from other establishments down the road.
The conditions had to be just right for this to happen since Scarsdale doesn’t have a restaurant cluster or row like other towns, including Greenwich and Rye. The street closure had to work for traffic and be close enough to enough restaurants.
“There’s no playbook to this whole initiative,” Berman-Goldstein said. “This is something that was planned very quickly and the goal was to set something up that would work to bring the community to the village to support our restaurants as quickly as possible.”
Dine the ’Dale is expected to be a popular destination for diners who aren’t ready to go indoors for a meal. In addition to the tables under the 3,000-square-foot tent, there are many other picnic tables — some in front of vacant storefronts, which the SBA and the village hope will be filled later this year.
SBA said it could not have achieved the project so quickly without the work of the village, and sponsorships from Scarsdale Improvement Corp., Spencer East Realty, Partyline Rentals LTD and Scarsdale Security.
Following a one-month trial, the outdoor dining on Spencer Place can be extended through Labor Day Weekend, possibly through October based on the success of the venture.
“In Scarsdale, we approach governance differently from many other communities,” Mayor Marc Samwick wrote in a letter to the community. “We are entrepreneurial, not bureaucratic. We are agile and responsive, not sluggish and indifferent. We strive for continuous improvement and rise to challenges, seeking to exceed expectations. In short, we hold ourselves accountable for maintaining and enhancing our community’s bottom line: Quality of life.”
As part of Phase 2, which began in the Mid-Hudson Region on June 9, restaurants were permitted to offer outdoor dining. When Phase 3 begins, which it should on Tuesday, June 23, restaurants will be allowed to seat 50% capacity for indoor dining.
Scarsdale’s trustees also amended village code to allow merchants to use sidewalk space in front of their stores for displays and selling items. Each store is required to submit an application to the village indicating the proposed usage. The permits will run through Nov. 1. “There’s a lot of excitement for that, so I think that being rolled out at the same time as Dine the ’Dale, all of it together is really going to help our village center,” Berman-Goldstein said.
The annual Sidewalk Sale has also been given a facelift and will be held for a week this year from Monday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 2, not only in the downtown, but at Golden Horseshoe and Five Corners as well.
According to an SBA release, “In order to ensure social distancing in the Village center Spencer Place, Boniface Circle and Harwood Court will be closed to vehicular traffic for the week. Free parking permits for merchants will be available in the Freightway Garage, and Christie Place commuter spots will be converted to pay-as-you-go meters for Village center consumers and clients.”
Those without storefronts will also be encouraged to participate and will be assigned a designated space after submitting an application, due July 1.
“It is beyond inspiring to see the collaboration between the Scarsdale Business Alliance, property owners and village staff,” Deputy Mayor Jane Veron said in a press release. “In record time, they have reimagined our Village Center. Our community will be the beneficiaries of their creativity, innovation and energy. These initiatives will infuse vitality into our retail hubs and set us on a path of forward momentum. I am filled with optimism and am grateful for the resiliency and determination of our business community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.