As August approaches, similar to a year ago, uncertainty abounds when it comes to masking in school buildings due to COVID-19. Late in the spring of 2021, mask rules were dropped for outdoor spaces, while indoor spaces required permissible face coverings and continued social distancing of at least 3 feet in most cases.
While cases are dramatically down to a comparative trickle following a major surge after the winter 2021 holidays and the introduction of three vaccine options, they are on the rise due to the Delta variant, COVID-19 denial and even rare breakthrough cases among the vaccinated. Based on these three factors, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), among others, recently advocated for a return to indoor mask-wearing in many situations, including schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has yet to provide guidance to schools for the coming school year.
In a letter to the community on July 28, Scarsdale Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Hagerman wrote: “Requirements pertaining to masks and social distancing continue to be uncertain aspects of our planning process. This summer, the NYSDOH provided guidance for summer school programs that made masks optional for vaccinated adults and for all students regardless of vaccination status. This guidance was specifically targeted for summer school programs, and the NYSDOH promised additional guidance for fall … We know the NYSDOH has taken direction from these sources [AAP and CDC] in the past, but as of now, the State has not developed new guidance for schools. We will follow the guidance that is issued with respect to the 2021-22 school year,” which starts on Sept. 1.
Hagerman also wrote that the district expects to return to “traditional (pre-pandemic)” school start and end times and academic schedules, but noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already communicated the virtual option will no longer be mandated.
When it comes to vaccination and COVID-19 testing requirements for students, Hagerman wrote that neither can be required by the school, but would be put in place should the state provide a mandate: “During the school year, our approach to vaccination and testing of students will be consistent with that which we are authorized to enact.”
The district, he said, “does have the authority” to require faculty and staff to be vaccinated and or tested, but “such a change in practice would be considered a condition of employment and subject to negotiation with each of the district’s bargaining units. Both Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have announced plans to work with their respective unions to implement a vaccine or testing requirement. We anticipate working with all of our bargaining units around these issues as well.”
Hagerman said the current expectation is for facilities to be fully open to outside groups and visitors based on whatever state guidance is in place.
“While we are still waiting for official guidance, we are confident that the fall will look much more like a traditional school year, and our students will be able to participate in the vast majority of their activities and academic experiences that they enjoyed prior to the pandemic,” Hagerman wrote. “We will continue to provide additional information as more information becomes available to us.”
