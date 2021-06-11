Following a barrage of confusing messages to parents and school officials over the weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, June 7 that the state would allow school districts to decide whether or not students must wear masks outdoors, a modification that Cuomo said was given the greenlight by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
School districts scrambled over the weekend after Dr. Howard Zucker, the state’s commissioner of health, sent a letter June 4 to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky communicating that the state wanted to align mask guidance for schools and summer camps.
Currently, CDC guidance states that K-12 students, teachers and staff are required to wear masks throughout school, though it doesn’t specify mask use outdoors. For youth camps, the CDC recommends that staff and campers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks, but strongly encourages mask use indoors and in areas of substantial to high transmission outdoors for those who are unvaccinated.
In his letter to Walensky, Zucker said the state intended to change its guidance on June 7 to strongly encourage, but not require, unvaccinated children to wear masks indoors, to allow fully vaccinated students, campers and staff to not wear masks both indoors and outdoors and encourage, but not require, unvaccinated students, campers and staff to wear masks outdoors in certain higher risk circumstances.
After Zucker’s letter was made public on Friday, Andy Pallotta, the president of the New York State United Teachers union, said the state guidance making masks optional with three weeks remaining in the school year was “whiplash-inducing news” and implored school districts to evaluate local conditions to best protect their school communities.
A day after the letter was publicized, Scarsdale Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman emailed the school community to say the district’s guidance for masks hadn’t changed, but the district would monitor the situation in case any written guidance should be released to authorize a change in masking policy.
On June 6, the New York State Education Department (SED) emailed school districts to clarify its guidance and reiterate that no changes would be made to the mask policy until after June 7.
“According to conversations with executive staff, the intent of this letter was to obtain a response from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding differing standards for summer camps and schools,” the email read. “It has not changed any existing arrangements.”
Hagerman also clarified in an email to the community on June 6 that masks would continue to be required in all Scarsdale Schools on Monday, June 7.
At the school board meeting that night, Hagerman reiterated the new guidance from the governor’s office, which gives school districts the option to lift outdoor mask mandates.
Hagerman then sent an email to the school community Monday night reiterating what he said at the school board meeting. He said beginning on June 8, students would no longer be required to wear masks outdoors, but that students would still be required to wear masks indoors and in any enclosed space, such as a school bus.
“Students who would like to continue to use masks while outdoors are encouraged to do so,” said Hagerman. “There’s nothing wrong at all with kids and families who want to make the choice to continue wearing masks.”
In the coming days, the district also plans to clarify its masking policy for outdoor sporting events and end of the year ceremonies. Hagerman said the district would consult with the district physician and the Department of Health to make sure the school policy would reflect best practices.
According to Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach, even though masks are no longer required outdoors, guidance still requires students to maintain physical distancing in all school activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.