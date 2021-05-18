As a frenzied school year winds down and students and the administration prepare for the fall, the district has identified combating the mental health effects of the pandemic as a critical issue.
From dealing with stress and anxiety over the virus, death of loved ones, and the loneliness and isolation that come from social distancing requirements, students have been especially susceptible to these mental health challenges. From virtual-only learning, to canceled sports and activities and separation from friends, the pandemic has been a hard hit on the adolescent population.
According to a Gallup Poll from June 2020, 29% of surveyed parents said their child was already experiencing emotional or mental health struggles due to the social distancing requirements and school closures related to the pandemic.
In Scarsdale, mental health awareness has been a component of the district’s restart program and funding for psychological services is expanding in the district’s 2021-22 $166.8 million budget plan. Candidates in the contested race for school board have also mentioned addressing the mental health effects of the pandemic for students and faculty as a major issue.
Though no specific data has been shared with the community, at a school board meeting on May 10, Dr. Elliot Cohen, the director of psychology for Scarsdale schools, presented an assessment of students’ mental health during the past school year and the future outlook on addressing these issues.
Cohen said students were “fairly resilient” as they adjusted to being educated in a hybrid model, but overall students were “less happy.”
Even before the pandemic, anxiety and depression were the two main issues the schools’ psychological personnel dealt with in working with students, Cohen said, and in the past year they saw upticks in referrals from within and outside the school and students with preexisting issues were more likely to struggle.
“But the majority of students were emotionally managing,” he said.
According to Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach, the uptick in referrals was “not huge,” but actual data about the increase won’t be available until the end of the year.
Though most were resilient, there were two subgroups of students who struggled during the pandemic: a smaller group of students who exhibited higher levels of depression and a group of students who performed well while in the building but languished when forced to work outside the building.
“When they failed to complete asynchronous work, they pretty much fell off the map when they weren’t in the building,” said Cohen, who added that these specific students were exhibiting signs of atypical depression of adolescence. “Basically, that’s a form of depression where mood temporarily lifts in response to positive events and situations.”
Coming to school in person, he said, was a positive experience that would lift the mood of those students.
Overall, he said, it seemed that students who were remote-only learners have been less happy than the students who are coming into school.
School avoidance, which was a major worry for the district’s psychological department, actually ended up being less than anticipated, though there is still a worry about what will happen when schools reopen in September.
“I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet in terms of school avoidance. We definitely do still have school avoidant children,” said Cohen, who added that he was cautiously optimistic. “We were very worried about this. We even took to planning contingencies to deal with it and we really haven’t had to activate it very much.”
With less time in the school environment, the district saw fewer peer-based social issues such as bullying and marginalization and the corresponding anxieties and depression. Instead, Cohen said there have been more family-based conflicts.
“It is understandable that tensions would rise in this environment with everyone living and working and playing in the same cramped quarters day in, day out without a break, especially within the context of the other stressors of the pandemic,” said Cohen.
Now that students are back to full-time in-person instruction, Cohen said he is seeing most students happy and thriving. There’s been improvements in the district’s struggling groups, though a return to a normal school schedule could also mean a return of the anxieties related to academic pressures.
Though Cohen said he may seem like someone who is on the front lines of addressing student mental health concerns, much of the front-line work is done by teachers, who work with large numbers of students daily. Citing a middle school teacher as an example, Cohen said if he is able to give information to a teacher, that teacher can then transfer the information to the approximately 100 students with whom he or she connects throughout the year, and that will benefit the students.
“For me to sit in my office and see 100 kids — it’s just not going to happen,” said Cohen, who teaches Scarsdale Teachers Institute courses on mental health.
Some teachers have implemented daily wellness check-ins with students, though there is no plan in place yet for having check-ins districtwide next school year.
Parents are also on the front lines in combating students’ mental health struggles, and Cohen said they should watch for warning signs that their children may be having issues, such as a shift in behavior, extended withdrawals, lack of energy and lack of socialization.
Rauschenbach said the district could put together a guide for parents to reference through the summer.
For next year, Cohen said he wants to expand the district’s mental health model; advocate for the prioritization of well-being and mental health as a school goal; implement strategies, such as using briefer sessions with more students versus longer sessions with fewer students, to helped alleviate students’ bandwidth challenges; maintain the fidelity of building level mental health teams; destigmatize mental health; and increase counseling access for students.
“One thing that we’ve learned from this year is that more people are seeking mental health help. Parents are more open about looking for it. Kids are more open about seeking it. It’s been normalized,” said Cohen. “It’s out there and I think that’s a good thing. From a staffing perspective, it might mean that we’re just really, really, really busy next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.