With the need to find ways to reduce expenditures in the face of the ongoing global health crisis, the Scarsdale School Board met via a public conference call Monday, March 30, to continue its discussion of the 2020-21 budget.
Due to New York State’s decision to postpone school board and budget votes until at least June 1, there is still time to revise the budget, which would have been adopted at the board meeting on April 20. Instead, the board will hold another budget forum on that date.
The board intially discussed possible budget reductions during a videoconferenced meeting on March 23. At that time, school adminstrators presented a list of 35 possible budget reductions but members of the board asked the budget team to suggest further cuts, including in personnel.
At the March 30 meeting, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. Drew Patrick gave a detailed presentation about the history of district staffing and data, and he did not recommend any reduction in force at this time. The board members concurred.
Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said district personnel had expanded in recent years in elementary literacy, STEAM, special education, safety and security, and technology, areas that represent “shared values” among students, staff, parents and the greater community, as well as the school board. He noted that many staffing requests each year are not included in the final budget.
Looking to reduce budget expenditures under pressure from the COVID-19 crisis, school board members on Monday, March 30, said they supported the recommended 35 cuts or deferred expenses in areas such as facilities and security enhancements. The cuts are expected to have minimal impact on educational programming, according to Assistant Superintendent Stuart Mattey, and most of the targeted items could be supported in future budgets.
Some items on the cutting board do support Scarsdale’s core instructional values and those should be reinstated as soon as possible, Hagerman said, to ensure the district can maintain the level of excellence expected by the community.
Sharing information about probable changes in state aid, Mattey explained various ways the district might reduce the impact of those changes on the tax levy, including the option to use reserves.
Putting personnel in the spotlight, Patrick reviewed the district’s staffing needs and staffing models. His data reflected a history of efficient staffing in line with community expectations. Personnel increases since the 2008 recession, for example, were made in several priority areas, including reading support, special education and STEAM.
Patrick also discussed open positions — four teachers are retiring this year —and the potential impact of a reduction in force, and he explained the risks to class size, the middle school house system and student choice if vacancies are not filled.
He said the number of civil service personnel is the same now as it was in 2009-10, except for the addition of a nurse and two cleaners at Scarsdale High School, which added new spaces, including the Learning Commons, iLab, Design Center and fitness center.
Patrick also reviewed staffing needs, and the impact and risks of not filling vacancies.
Public feedback
Commenting via teleconference, Woods Lane resident Jordan Copeland said the board, when considering staffing, should be mindful of the additional support students might need when the coronavirus crisis is over.
Leah Dembitzer, president of the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, said the LWVS Executive Committee supports the budgeted staffing plan, and urged the board to maintain current class sizes and staffing for special education and mental and emotional health.
Deb Morel, president of the SHS PTA, said the SHS PTA Executive Committee opposed any personnel cuts and supported funding the SHS auditorium project in the upcoming budget year.
Mayra Kirkendall-Rodriguez of Fox Meadow Road urged the school board to work on a long-term financial plan and to float a bond to fund the SHS auditorium project.
Edgewood Road residents Mary Beth Evans and Daniel Moretti asked for thoughtful budget reductions but no cuts to personnel. As homeowners without children in the schools, they urged the board not to exceed the tax levy limit, as that would require a majority of 60% of the community’s voters to approve the budget.
Diane Baylor, PT Council Budget Study co-chair, said the board should hold additional public meetings on the budget, and the budget timeline should start earlier next year.
Meredith Kent, also PT Council Budget Study co-chair, said the board should adopt a minimal tax increase now, but be aware of the negative consequences that could come from some of the proposed expenditure deferrals.
Claudine Gecel of Kent Road said she opposed the idea of using reserve funds to meet expenses.
Bob Harrison of Fox Meadow Road said the board should consider decreasing the fund balance and offer retirement incentives.
Robert Berg of Tisdale Road wanted the board to consider attrition as an option to decresae staffing, and Yingyong Chen, another Fox Meadow Road resident, urged the board to leave nonteaching vacancies unfilled, and to use reserves only in case the coronavirus crisis further impacts the community.
