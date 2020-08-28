As Scarsdale schools prepare to reopen with a socially distanced hybrid education model in September, the district is grappling with how to clean, sanitize, disinfect and ventilate the district’s seven school buildings, which all differ in size and usage.
Ventilation especially is a hot-button topic among community members, as the Centers for Disease Control deemed indoor spaces to be riskier for the spread of the coronavirus than outdoor spaces.
In a public forum held online Aug. 13, Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey said BBS Architects, in conjunction with ground consultants, were looking at all spaces in the district to “optimize ventilation airflow.”
“The ventilation plan is get as much fresh air into the building as possible and the easiest and most effective way to do that is to open windows,” Mattey told the Inquirer. “That’s really the number one thing to do.”
According to the CDC’s recommendations for operating schools during the pandemic, school districts should consider ventilation system upgrades or improvements and also take steps to increase outdoor air ventilation by opening windows and doors.
According to Scarsdale’s restart plan released Aug. 6, the district planned to install MERV-13 filters in the schools’ ventilation systems wherever possible. MERV, an air filter’s minimum efficiency reporting value, rates the effectiveness of the filter to combat contaminants passing through it. Rated from 1 to 16 based on the filter’s effectiveness in stopping pollutants, MERV-13 filters are often used in medical surgery environments and in commercial buildings.
Because schools in Scarsdale were built decades ago with structures added on over many years, air filtration systems are not uniform even within the same building.
According to Scarsdale High School Principal Kenneth Bonamo, school buildings are usually grandfathered in when the state passes new regulations for building ventilation and egress requirements, and retrofitting usually is not required. For example, the high school’s learning commons has a modern air filtration system, which can fit a MERV-13 filter, but older filtration systems in the school can’t fit that type of filter.
“There are classrooms, for example in the wing that runs along Post Road, that don’t have mechanized ventilation, and so we’ll … make sure that the windows are open all the time,” said Bonamo.
If MERV-13 filters can’t be installed, Mattey said that MERV-8 filters, which are already commonly used throughout the district, would be applied instead. In previous bond projects, fully balanced air filtration systems were installed in sections of Edgewood, Fox Meadow and Greenacres elementary schools, which will eliminate the need for MERV-13 filters in those sections. Older air filtration systems mix “used air” with outside air brought into the building through a MERV-8 or -13 filter, but the newer systems in Edgewood, Fox Meadow and Greenacres completely exhaust used air from inside the building, and then temper the outside air as it comes in, eliminating the need for filters.
Mattey said the schools would be running exhaust systems 24/7 to get used air out of the buildings, and after the last person leaves a school building for the day, the air filtration systems would continue to run a couple of cycles to introduce fresh air into the buildings.
With the district in the process of installing the MERV-13 filters wherever feasible, Mattey was not able to estimate the cost of the filters and installation, but he said the filters would “probably be the least expensive of any of our measures.”
Following other CDC guidelines for ventilation, the district has also ordered HEPA fan filters and window fans to introduce fresh air. The HEPA filters are set to arrive in October and the window fans in September.
According to the district’s restart plan, students, faculty and staff will receive training and information on the protocols for daily health screenings, bathroom use, lunch and snack procedures, hand-washing and cleaning, disinfecting and ventilation practices. Mattey said training and information sharing would take place when students and staff are back in the buildings in September. He also said school principals would send out packets of information prior to schools’ start.
Cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting are other challenges for the district as it aims to limit the spread of the virus on high-touch surfaces like playground equipment and door and sink handles.
Custodians wearing personal protective equipment will dust and vacuum spaces while wiping down all high-touch spaces with Morning Mist, a neutral disinfectant cleaner.
The district uses Concrobium, a botanically derived, EPA-registered bactericide, tuberculocide, virucide and fungicide as its preferred disinfectant. According to the product’s technical data, it is effective against the human coronavirus.
Disinfecting is scheduled between the elementary schools’ AM and PM sessions and at the end of the day for all school buildings. Mattey said there would be minimal disinfecting while students were physically in the building and would only take place after food service in the middle school. Bathrooms, however, would be cleaned throughout the school day and would be locked while the custodians sanitized the space.
The district has purchased atomizing foggers, or backpack sanitization sprayers, which will be used to further sanitize spaces, and has ordered several EMist electrostatic disinfectant sprayers, which can disinfect up to 54,000 square feet per hour, according to the company’s website. The atomizing sprayers will supplement the use of the EMist sprayers once they arrive.
Dr. Suzanne Arinsburg, a doctor at a local hospital who has two children in Scarsdale schools, said she was worried about the school’s planned fogging techniques, citing her experience in the hospital where fogging machines were used to treat rooms with known COVID-positive patients.
“There’s real concerns that in the 90 minutes between the AM and the PM cohorts … whether or not those fogging agents will have time to settle and break down and not cause additional damage to our faculty, teachers’ families and kids,” she said. “These are known to be pulmonary irritants and are known to worsen asthma. I don’t want to trade one problem for another problem.”
Mattey told the Inquirer the fogging agents dropped quickly and settled within 15 to 30 seconds.
“We’ve been using this since … early March [and] we have not had … complaints regarding [its] use,” he said. “Just like anything, though, if there are concerns once we get going and we get feedback, we’ll have to reevaluate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.