Friday, May 1 was a big day for high school seniors across New York State. It was not only the day they were scheduled to make their final college choices, but the day they found out they would not return to physically complete their high school education. Or any of the second semester traditions they had been looking forward to since learning about them freshmen year.
With Scarsdale already out of school since March 9 and Edgemont since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the extended closure announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo not only left them heartbroken, but seeking even more answers as to how their final two months of school would play out.
Edgemont senior Laura Winitch was relieved at Cuomo’s long-anticipated announcement. “I wanted them to just rip the band aid and announce we would be closed the rest of the year,” she said. “Every two weeks it was maybe they won’t, maybe they won’t and then they did. I think it’s easier to plan for things and cope with it.
“It’s definitely hard because I’ve been looking forward to second semester senior year and all the senior traditions and events. It’s upsetting, but there’s not much I can do about it.”
The Scarsdale and Edgemont administrations are now navigating a situation that has no case study history to pull from.
“The first month or two we were in crisis mode, transforming the school from a shared physical experience to a virtual distance learning school and now we’re emerging from that and … looking at how we can make the most of these senior events and these other events these last two months,” Scarsdale High School principal Ken Bonamo said.
Said Edgemont Junior/Senior High School principal Kyle Hosier, “Of everyone who has it worse right now, I think our seniors are devastated not to see all of their friends, not to be able to experience the milestones they’ve been looking forward to.”
With sports, concerts, plays, senior days and barbecues now off the table, the focus turned to three major senior milestone events: Senior Options, prom and graduation. Both principals have held gradewide Zoom meetings with the senior classes to explain the situation and get some feedback as they go forward in making important decisions that will impact the end of their senior year.
While the seniors are doing what they can to stay connected online, it’s just not the same as what generations before them experienced with celebrations galore.
“Even though there’s a larger context here with sickness and death, in terms of what they were looking forward to for a long time, this is a significant loss and we have to acknowledge that,” Bonamo said.
The biggest given is that prom isn’t happening in May or June, something the seniors had to reluctantly accept as there is no safe way to pull off such an event. But could that happen over the summer? As a reunion event in the fall? No one has those answers and likely won’t for quite some time.
“Everyone is upset about prom, but I think it’s pretty accepted that it’s difficult to make happen under the circumstances,” Edgemont senior Lilah Willis said. “There was the suggestion of a more reunion type of prom event later on, but I think the biggest thing on everyone’s mind is graduation.”
While the two principals vary a little in their methodology right now, they both agree that making graduation as meaningful as possible is the No. 1 priority.
Hosier is eyeing three options. One is a virtual graduation where everyone listens to speakers online and the names are read with the students at home wearing their caps and gowns. Like the prom idea might it be feasible to hold an in-person graduation later in the year? Would it make sense to hold a ceremony for college freshmen? Will they even care anymore at that point?
The third option is the one Hosier is most interested in and that’s the potential for a socially distant ceremony. Some schools have considered holding a limited attendance graduation at a drive-in theater, which offers a screen and a large plot of land to space out the cars.
“I think honestly that’s the option that has some potential now,” Hosier said. “We have to think about the details and doing that in a safe way. That will probably get the most traction when we talk to the seniors.”
While Bonamo also had the potential impact of graduation on his radar as the pandemic wore on into April, he wanted to wait for a concrete decision from the state and then let some time pass to see if there might be potential for something to happen in late June.
“I don’t want to make a decision now and then be locked into it or cut us off from something we might be able to pull together,” Bonamo said. “I said to the kids and parents that we will go to the last minute — if there is a restriction that is lifted and we can pull something off, we’ll pull it off. Just because we have to say no today based on what we know today doesn’t mean the answer has to be no in six weeks when things might be different.
“We have to plan for the very real possibility things won’t be different and we won’t have other choices, but we have to leave the door open to the possibility that there are changes. We’re trying to thread that needle to be thoughtful, but also open and flexible as the situation changes.”
Both principals said the yearbooks are done or in production, so it will become a matter of figuring out how to handle distribution. That’s one memento that will not suffer, though the kids will have to wait to get their yearbooks signed and might have to come back to the school to get teachers to write a little something special at a later time.
That’s why making graduation special is such a top priority.
“I would definitely enjoy to have some type of graduation hopefully in person so I have some closure with Edgemont, but if it’s not possible I also understand that,” Winitch said. “It’s a very unique class and we always felt like we were a very unique class with the year 2020 being a cool year and with this happening it’s even crazier. It’s something we’ll always remember.”
Senior Options internships and projects being canceled was another blow to the senior class. Under normal circumstances, the program is a chance for them to spend five or six weeks working with professionals in a certain field or exploring something in depth that they are either already passionate about or want to gain experience in before they head to college.
“For me, [canceling] was heartbreaking,” Scarsdale Senior Options coordinator Jose Lamela said. “I think Senior Options is really a great program. We have many students who come back and visit and share their fond memories of their Senior Options experience. To think that these students, the class of 2020, wouldn’t experience that truly saddens me.”
When April 30 hit, the initial start date for Senior Options, and the seniors were still in classes, it was another blow for the seniors.
“Being in class is a bummer as a senior knowing I could have been out interning with The Scarsdale Inquirer and my friend was going to work at the Museum of Natural History,” Scarsdale senior Bridget Foley said. “At the end of 3.5 years you were able to pursue something a little closer to what you’re interested rather than the standard curriculum.”
Replacing Senior Options at Scarsdale was a student-driven initiative. The kids did not want to be in virtual classes for the final month of high school, so they banded together and made a Passion Project proposal to the district, which is expected to be finalized and approved this week.
“They were really proactive in thinking about different ways to approach the events that they love,” Bonamo said. “When I told them that Senior Options had to be canceled because of the way that we normally run it they said, ‘Can we come up with an alternative experience?’ I said, ‘If you can design an experience that would meet these criteria and overcome the obstacles that I laid out for you, I’ll consider it.’ They did.”
Bonamo was impressed with his students, but not surprised at their desire to take matters into their own hands. “One of the best things about Scarsdale High School is our students,” Bonamo said. “They are bright, they’re forward-thinking, they’re creative and I love their energy and talent on the committee with us to help shape what it’s going to look like.”
At Edgemont more than two-thirds of seniors will also participate in a Passion Project, while the rest will keep taking classes. While Edgemont made Senior Options mandatory two years ago, the school is waiving that for this year.
Both schools are also tinkering with senior seminar days, which typically relate to college, but the principals acknowledge they don’t know what college will look like in the fall and for the juniors they are unsure what the process will look like going forward. “We don’t want to have a seminar where all we say is, ‘I don’t know,’” Bonamo said.
For the current senior class, May 1 was the target date to have a college selection made, but many students were counting on weekend and spring break trips to visit schools. That didn’t happen.
“A lot of people after hearing back from schools usually tour the school again or visit a school they’ve never visited before,” Scarsdale senior class president Isabella Lelis said. “That wasn’t able to happen. There were a lot of virtual tours given out, or even people who were accepted with open houses through Zoom, and you could chat with others who were accepted. It just wasn’t the same feeling. We didn’t want to have it online. You want to meet new people and see the schools, but it was the best we can do.”
Lelis and her classmates have been trying to stay connected, mostly through virtual meeting spaces. They needed to chat and vent and just be together.
“A lot of the seniors at first were feeling that, when it was just the extra two weeks, that we’re second semester seniors now, no school and then online school, that’s great,” Lelis said. “Then we got the next extension and the next one. We found out it would go into our 100 Days Until Graduation event and that was canceled. Then our tag, another senior tradition, was canceled. We started getting the feeling that this wasn’t going to end any time soon. That quickly turned into a lot of disappointment among all of us.
“It’s disappointing, but I think we’ve kind of accepted it at this point,” she said, noting that the administration has “definitely been supportive and willing to hear what we want for the rest of the year.”
While the seniors are laser-focused on the next month and a half, they can’t help but look beyond that.
“I know a lot of us have also been thinking about what’s going to happen our last summer home after high school with our friends and even what’s going to happen if we’re even going to be able to go to college the end of August,” Lelis said. “It’s really hard to cope with that.”
Foley put it into perspective that her generation “doesn’t have it the worst compared to some others,” but that doesn’t mean the class isn’t allowed to show disappointment.
“Scarsdale can be a little bit boring the first three years, but senior year [mostly second semester] has all the traditions and you look forward to them from when you’re a freshman,” Foley said. “To have them canceled and know you’re never going to get those experiences back really sucks, for lack of a better term.”
Foley was going to run track for the last time this spring, so she’s used running as just one of her coping mechanisms to clear her head and keep herself strong. “I’ve been trying to run on my own,” she said. “My friends and I hung out a lot after school, but now we’re Zooming and trying to find online games or things to do together. I’ve hung out with my parents a lot, we’ve done some puzzles, played football outside, whatever I can do to distract myself from sitting in my room.”
Foley had been waitlisted to next spring for Binghamton University, but then got moved up into the incoming class for the fall. She jumped on that opportunity, but now knows that actually heading to school is in limbo. And so is the summer, where she and her friends hoped to make more memories.
“We were telling each other we were going to make up for this time in the summer, we’ll take road trips, day trips,” Foley said. “Now with school closed into June, now we’re thinking what if we don’t get these last months to spend together and it’s going to be a bunch more Zoom calls? We’ll try to do the 6-feet-apart thing, but if it gets worse I don’t know if that will be allowed, unfortunately. I guess we’ll have to continue trying to find alternatives.”
What stands out for Foley is the sacrifice being made and she’s proud to be part of a generation that isn’t being selfish, that is looking at the safety of others even in this great state of disappointment.
“I feel like I’m the one complaining about it the most out of all my friends, or it feels that, so everyone is having a positive attitude toward it and it’s reassuring that everyone is being selfless,” she said. “They’re looking to their grandparents and people they love that can be more harmed by the virus. They’re saying it’s OK because they know it’s helping by staying home, wearing masks when we go out and taking online classes and sucking it up for the betterment of the country.”
Had Willis had an inkling that she wouldn’t be back to school she’d have made sure to say goodbye to her friends and teachers. It would have been an emotional day for sure.
“When it originally all happened we were all excited that we wouldn’t have school, but we slowly realized we weren’t going to go back, so it was definitely a very upsetting feeling,” she said.
Willis knows she’ll see her friends again soon, but it’s the lack of closure with the teachers that really hurts right now. “We see our teachers every day, so we’re so casual about it, but these are the people that have taught me everything I know in high school and I was pretty close with a lot of my teachers,” she said. “I appreciate everything they’ve done for us. They were such big parts of our lives even if we didn’t think of them that way before.”
The high school class of 2020 didn’t ask for any of this, but they will always be associated with the pandemic.
“Our resilience stems from realizing that from now on we’re always going to appreciate every moment,” Lelis said. “We learned we have to cherish each moment we have. We kind of want to leave that to show the juniors and the other classes that they have to appreciate every year because you never know what’s going to happen.”
That’s one of Hosier’s main messages for his students at Edgemont. Beyond accepting the situation and facing the challenges ahead, he wants them to take time to reflect on one thing each one appreciates now that they can look back on when they’re older.
“I shared with them for me it’s being able to spend an hour with my daughter when she wakes up,” Hosier said. “Normally when school’s in session I don’t see her in the morning. So it’s for everybody to find that one thing that they value just to keep everything in perspective.”
