Aware that the contagious COVID-19 virus is everywhere and local supplies of protective equipment are running very low, the Scarsdale Chinese Association donated 3,000 surgical masks Friday, March 20, to Scarsdale’s first responders and service professionals. An additional 1,000 were delivered to White Plains Hospital and 1,000 to Westchester Medical Center.
The masks came from China and the local delivery was expedited by Scarsdale resident Dara Gruenberg, who knew two of the people involved in this effort from volunteer activities in the village.
In his comments at the village board of trustees meeting Tuesday, March 24, Mayor Marc Samwick urged residents to follow the lead of the Scarsdale Chinese Association and donate personal protective equipment, medical supplies, food and other essential items to the village, the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC), White Plains Hospital and other entities that are helping to protect the community during the ongoing public health emergency.
“The Village of Scarsdale is deeply appreciative of the Scarsdale Chinese Association’s gracious donation of 3,000 surgical masks,” wrote Deputy Village Manager Robert Cole in an email to The Inquirer. “[These masks] are of great value in protecting the health of our first responders, including police, fire, sanitation, and volunteer ambulance services, as they continue to selflessly work the front lines of efforts to secure the health, safety, and welfare of the Scarsdale community amidst the COVID-19 crisis.”
Cole went on to discuss Scarsdale’s “proud tradition of volunteerism and generosity,” noting that “when a call for assistance is received, Scarsdalians respond.”
David Raizen, president of SVAC, said the corps is “endlessly appreciative” of the Scarsdale Chinese Association’s donation of masks, which should last for months. Up until recently, he said, “We have had enough supplies to keep us going, but we are burning through it because we have made a decision to treat every patient as though they are positive until we know otherwise. We are taking no chances. None.”
As of this week, SVAC mandated its responders to wear full face masks with N100 filtering cartridges on all calls. The filters are washable and reusable, meaning they will help SVAC preserve its limited supply of face screens and single-use masks.
Acquiring equipment has been no easy task. According to Raizen, SVAC recently asked the county health department for 500 high grade N95 masks, but only received 40. “We are using the surgical masks to preserve our N95s, but first and foremost on the patients in case they are [COVID] positive, so they are not putting droplets into the air while we are treating them.”
To meet its growing need for protective equipment, SVAC has been buying supplies from a company in White Plains, which has driven up costs for the service at a time when its most recent fundraising drive was “a disaster.”
Despite these hardships, Raizen maintains that the squad, which has four ambulances covering 6.5 square miles, is exceptionally well prepared. In fact, he said SVAC is far better supplied than any other in the area, and he is “100% sure of that.”
When the COVID-19 crisis ramped up in Westchester, SVAC personnel began putting a surgical mask on every patient as a way to protect themselves, and SVAC’s call volume has been highly variable; on one day last week, the corps responded to seven calls in 2.5 hours.
“We are getting a lot of calls from the worried well…. We are burning through supplies for people calling for transport to the hospital to get tested. But [by doing that] they are dramatically increasing their risk of exposure,” Raizen said, adding that SVAC responders follow a flow chart to determine whether to transport a patient or not; if they are not sick, the policy is to leave them at home.
Messages of unity
This donation from the Scarsdale Chinese Association (SCA) comes at a time of heightened tensions and biases directed at Chinese and other Asian American citizens.
“In Scarsdale, cultural commonalities and differences are both valued assets,” wrote Samwick in an open letter to Chinese and Chinese American members of the Scarsdale community. The letter was published in The Inquirer on March 14 after numerous members of the Chinese and Chinese American community spoke out against discriminatory comments made by Dr. Harish Moorjani at a village-hosted presentation on March 10. “We support a respectful, multicultural environment and strongly reject bias towards any group of people,” wrote Samwick in the letter. “We live together, work together, and play together. We are one, but with many treasured facets.”
Cole underscored the mayor’s message of unity, noting that the SCA’s donation “is emblematic of how Scarsdalians work together for the betterment of the entire community; we are united against the threat of COVID-19.”
The Scarsdale Inquirer reached out to the SCA, but did not receive any comment by press time.
Cole recommended that residents follow @ScarsdaleGov on Twitter for announcements on local needs that are not being met through Scarsdale’s supply chain, as well as resource requests from Westchester County and the State of New York.
— With reporting by Valerie Abrahams
