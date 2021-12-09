Purvesh Patel learned about kindness from his family, his faith and the Edgemont school community. Now a pharmacist, the 2009 Edgemont High School graduate has been giving back by hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at his alma mater.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Patel and more than a dozen other volunteers helped in administering 550 doses of vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — to those eligible ages 5 and up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patel was shocked — and thrilled — at the turnout last weekend.
“I’m glad so many people are signed up and I’m glad I’m able to give back to the community,” he said. “It’s a little gesture, but I know a lot of people are having difficulty finding vaccines and getting it in their backyard is a win-win for everyone.”
The Jim San Marco Gymnasium at the junior/senior high school had a steady flow of individuals and families throughout the day and more than doubled the amount of vaccinations from three weeks earlier when 251 came in for the clinic.
“It was really incredible and he has been amazingly flexible, because he’s able to provide first doses, second doses, booster doses to any age and also with the vaccine of their choice,” Edgemont Schools Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel said. “I think the community found that extremely convenient.”
Word got out and Patel and Narayan Pharmacy were grateful for the opportunity. The vaccines are free and the pharmacy collects a per dose administration fee from New York State, which covers some overhead.
“We don’t get any more for coming out, setting up or making logistical arrangements or getting people to help out,” Patel said. “That’s all part of giving back to the community.”
The reporting process is very intensive and Patel reports all doses administered to the state registry by the next day. “It is time-consuming, but me not wanting to do that shouldn’t be the reason people don’t get vaccines,” he said.
At Edgemont, and other venues where Patel runs clinics, the volunteers giving doses consisted of certified pharmacists like Patel, doctors, registered nurses and EMTs. Other volunteers were doing paperwork, handing out cards and helping with the flow.
“In March or April the issue there was a shortage of vaccines,” Patel said. “If we got a hundred vaccines we could only vaccinate a hundred people and that’s it. Now there’s not a shortage and we have adequate supply to provide as many vaccines as we can. The limit of not having vaccines is no longer there. People are looking for vaccines and it’s on us to make sure we’re able to step up to provide those vaccines.”
Patel had reached out to Kniewel last year when the district was looking to do weekly surveillance testing to clear students and staff. The district got the testing kits from the Westchester County Department of Health, but didn’t have anyone to administer the tests. Learning that Patel was an Edgemont grad got a quick response from Kniewel, who often has to wade her way through marketing and sales materials in her voicemail and email.
“When I think of COVID and I think of the deep impact it has had, it’s especially fulfilling to have an alum be part of the whole community of people working together to keep schools open and to keep everyone safe,” Kniewel said. “It feels like a really full circle of knowing how difficult this has been, but of knowing how people are really stepping up to help each other.”
Once vaccinations became more widely available over the summer, the district gave Patel space to conduct clinics. With the pediatric vaccine opening up this fall and booster shots being more widely recommended, the attendance has rocketed.
“We were very happy to provide space on campus because it helps us to achieve two main goals, safety of our students, faculty and staff, and, of course, the whole Edgemont community, and keeping schools open,” Kniewel said. “By having a higher percentage vaccinated we can then quarantine less people. I thought it was a win-win.”
Julie Romero and her Edgemont senior son Christian both got booster shots on Saturday, Julie Moderna, Christian Pfizer. They had previously been to Westchester Community College and the Westchester County Center, respectively, for their initial doses.
“This is fantastic,” Julie Romero said. “I’m so glad they had it available for the neighborhood. It’s so much easier. I tried to schedule a booster and it was going to be in January and then I was able to, after lots of searching, find one at Rite Aid for later in December and then this came out two days later, so I signed us both up for this because he just turned 18. It was very smooth. We filled out everything online. Everybody was great and professional. It’s nice they have little snacks for afterward. It’s perfect.”
Now that the vaccines are in greater supply, Romero is glad to see so many people taking advantage. “I think everybody should do it, but it’s everybody’s choice,” she said. “The easier it is available the more people I think are willing to do it. For us we were going to find it and do it anyway. This just made it much easier.”
The McCarthy family was also at the school for the first time with Mom Risa and Dad Colin getting booster shots and their Greenville Elementary School fourth grade son and first grade daughter getting their first pediatric Pfizer dose.
“It was very efficient, very convenient,” Risa said. “I was trying to get an appointment at all the CVSs and that’s been impossible. This was perfect, super convenient for all of us to get done at once. We had Pfizer before and we actually wanted the Moderna for our booster, so to have the option to do whatever was great. The whole experience was end-to-end very easy.”
In addition to the “public health benefit,” the McCarthys realized there were some things their kids would be limited in doing if they didn’t get them vaccinated, so that was another impetus for them to get started on the two-dose process.
Since the three-week mark will fall on Christmas Day, the McCarthys are considering registering to take their kids to Narayan Pharmacy’s location in New Rochelle for the second dose (https://bit.ly/3DEK9h6), though Patel said he would be willing to come back after the vacation week and keep coming back every few weeks if there is demand for the service in Edgemont.
“It’s great that he’s doing this for the community,” Risa said. “It benefits the community because they make it so easy.”
Though his family moved to Tuckahoe since graduation, Patel still runs many of his errands in the Edgemont area. “It’s still my home,” he said. He loves that Edgemont is a small community and had a graduating class of around 160.
“Edgemont being such a small community has shown me the importance of having an extended family, and has helped me reciprocate the same in how I go about my business,” Patel said. “At the end of the day whether people are from New Rochelle or Rye or wherever they are in Westchester or [any] country … they’re still part of an extended family. A lot of that has come up from growing up in Edgemont and the teachers and the students that I interacted with and grew up with.”
He added, “I’m just really glad I’m able to come out, help the community and give back a little bit of what Edgemont’s given me my whole life.”
Patel had considered studying graphic design, but his dad, Mukesh, suggested he follow in his path and become a pharmacist so he could help people. After a six-year program at St. John’s University, Patel became fully licensed and opened up Narayan Pharmacy. The family bought another pharmacy in Mount Vernon, which is going through a change to the same name.
Narayan Pharmacy delivers throughout Westchester and will also go into residences to vaccinate those who can’t or are too fearful to leave their homes.
“If my grandfather or grandmother needed a vaccine and they weren’t able to go out, what would I expect to have happen for them?” Patel said. “I try to provide that same service to anyone we’re in touch with. We do a lot of at-home vaccinations for the elderly because it’s the right thing to do.”
It’s all about the personal service, including talking to a person when you call the pharmacy, not a machine.
“We used to do vaccinations and clinical services on a smaller scale because people didn’t really know we existed,” Patel said. “Then COVID came around and we started doing vaccines because the state offered the program to anyone who could vaccinate. We started giving the vaccines and that news spread. We have people coming from all across Westchester just because they know we have the vaccine available. Luckily I haven’t had to do anything to get the word out. I think it’s because of the good service, the prompt service and the ease of access.”
Keeping transmission rates low, quarantines down and schools open has been a community effort in Edgemont, “not luck,” according to Kniewel.
“I think our faculty and staff, we owe such a huge debt of gratitude to them for the consistency of following all the rules, and our students, our students are amazing,” Kniewel said, noting that it all stems from the added duties that building administrators have taken on during the pandemic. “Every student wearing masks properly indoors, really following all the guidelines that are in place — I give all of them credit and I extend that to the community at large. The community has taken this very seriously and is really committed to keeping schools open, so we’re working together to do that. It’s been really difficult. It’s certainly taken its toll and I don’t want to minimize what it’s taken to do that.”
With testing, masking, distancing and vaccines, the Edgemont community is doing everything it can to ride out the pandemic safely.
“We certainly know we know how to do this,” Kniewel said. “We can do this, we can do this successfully. It’s taken a toll, but we’re trying to boost each other up throughout it.”
Edgemont may not be a village, but it sure acts like one.
