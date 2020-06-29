In her health and safety update during a livestream school board meeting June 23, Superintendent Victoria Kniewel gave a brief overview of the district’s tentative plans for phase 4 reopening based on criteria and guidelines to be addressed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on July 8. Until then, the district has begun preparing for three different scenarios:
In the first, Edgemont and all schools in New York are permitted to open in September if they meet all state and county COVID-19 safety guidelines.
In scenario 2, Edgemont schools must remain closed and distance learning will continue.
In scenario 3, Edgemont schools can be open, on a limited basis, to fewer students at a time, “which we refer to as some type of hybrid model,” said Kniewel. However, she said, “It poses specific challenges in terms of enrollment space and scheduling classrooms.” She will present the complete reopening plan at the July 1 virtual board of education meeting, and is seeking input from parents and community members for improving distance learning and other concerns in two forums scheduled for Tuesday, July 7. An email with more information will be sent to the community.
Kniewel said she had held a virtual meeting on June 19 with a stakeholders’ group that included parents who are medical experts, and committees have been formed to focus on concerns such as health care, building operations, mental health, social-emotional learning and athletics.
The high school track is now open, she said, and the district is waiting to hear when athletic fields will open as well.
Retirees thanked
With thoughtful insights and heartfelt memories, members of the Edgemont Board of Education at the virtual meeting June 23 recognized the longtime contributions of retiring teachers and administrators and announced those who have completed their probationary period to achieve tenure status.
Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School special education teacher Mary Blunt will retire after serving 16 years in the district. Principal Kyle Hosier said Blunt was “a consummate professional, a true learner and a team player who supported and prepared many middle school students for high school and beyond, and who recognized qualities of each of her students, believing each was capable of success.”
Science/AP biology teacher Steve Rubenstein is also retiring after 36 years in the district. “Steve has literally taught thousands of students,” said Hosier. Rubenstein was also a dedicated track coach and served as adviser for after-school clubs. “We will miss his guidance and warmth,” said Hosier.
Though still on board during the district’s transition to a new assistant superintendent for business, retiring chief financial officer Sue Shirken received numerous accolades for her years of service to the school community. Board member Judy Seiff read a note from former board member Michael Bianchi that said, “Sue brings both profound knowledge and unending warmth and as a result of this we get a school district that is better than it ever could have been without her.”
Other former board members Anish Nanavaty, Michaeline Curtis and David Stern also expressed gratitude to Shirken for her leadership, patience, no-nonsense attitude and gentle touch.
Tributes to Shirken were capped off with parting gifts, which had been delivered prior to the meeting, and a video montage set to the Kenny Rogers song, “Through the Years.”
