Amid concerns over the strained resources of some Edgemont taxpayers who may have experienced salary cuts or layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of the district’s board of education adopted a budget of $63,677,081 for the 2020-21 school year during a videoconference meeting on May 5. That amount is a reduction of approximately $638,000 and lowers the tax rate by 1% from an earlier budget allocation they prepared in March.
“We think it is fair, reasonable and fiscally responsible,” said board president Alec Clarke.
The plan now reflects a tax rate increase of 2.99% and a budget-to-budget increase of 3.75% over the 2019-20 school year, but is contingent on further potential cuts in state aid. “If Governor Cuomo cuts $2 million, everything is on the table,” said Clarke.
Some of the savings, explained Assistant Superintendent Sue Shirken, was achieved through faculty and administrative resignations, retirements, reduction of consultants and anticipated hiring freezes of new personnel. In addition, the district’s certiorari line, which refunds overpayment of taxes to area businesses, was reduced by $50,000, because that line was already well funded, said Shirken.
Despite significant savings, certain services remain costly. Out-of-district transportation increased by 36.7% and special education instruction increased by 34.1%, due to placements of students outside of the district.
Two new teachers will be hired for next year, including a new elementary school teacher and a Science Technology Engineering Art Mathematics instructor (STEAM) at the seventh-grade level “for better continuity for K to 8,” said Superintendent Victoria Kniewel. “We tried to avoid cuts to instruction as much as possible.”
There will be a virtual PTA/PTSA parent forum to discuss the budget Wednesday, May 13, at 2 p.m. and another budget hearing during a school board videoconference Tuesday, May 26, at 8 p.m., before the final budget is scheduled for a vote from the community, via absentee ballot, on June 9. Printouts of the budget proposal are available at the district office.
Board member Judy Seiff reminded everyone, however, to check for updates on the budget calendar, because of possible changes made by local politicians and Gov. Andrew Cuomo that may affect the budget calendar.
