In two virtual forums held Wednesday, July 29, Edgemont school administrators presented proposed hybrid schedules — a combination of in-person and distance learning — for the elementary and junior/senior high schools as they resume instruction in September.
“We know that isolation is not good for students’ well-being, and we understand the risks of sending children back to school,” said Superintendent Victoria Kniewel. “We’re putting together a plan to minimize that risk while maximizing educational effectiveness.”
Across all grades, the plan is built on key assumptions and driving principles that, among other directives, aim to minimize screen time, incorporate “mask breaks,” and eliminate lunch periods to minimize food and social distancing concerns.
The plan calls for the reinforcement of executive skills to help students learn from home with minimal parental support. Administrators said in all scenarios remote teaching would support in-person instruction and would be modified based on what teachers have learned about the process in the spring.
While the district is planning for a hybrid learning schedule, Kniewel said there will be a full remote backup plan as well.
Elementary schools
“Looking at the different models of alternating the days versus a.m./p.m., we followed this direction because of a strong belief that students would benefit educationally and social-emotionally from having an opportunity to be in school each day,” said Greenville School principal Jennifer Allen.
With a tentative start date of Sept. 9, the proposed schedule at Greenville and Seely Place schools is based on a full day, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Half of the students will attend in-person instruction from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and go home for distance learning from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The other half would work in reverse: engage in distance learning from home, 8:30 until 11 a.m. and attend in-person instruction from 12:30 until 3 p.m.
Students would be assembled in small cohorts throughout the day and will enter through different entrances.
“We are trying to minimize transitions,” said Seely Place principal Eve Feuerstein.
Parents asked if the district would accommodate families who preferred morning or afternoon. Kniewel said the district would try to do that and would also group siblings together.
One parent asked, “Why make a plan if things will change?” Kniewel responded that the proposed hybrid schedule is an evolving document not intended for the full year. A fully remote plan is in the works, if needed, she said, and ultimately the decision about how Edgemont is permitted to launch in September will come from the state.
EHS schedule
Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School Principal Kyle Hosier reviewed the benefits of an a.m./p.m. schedule over an alternating full-day schedule for the schools’ nearly 1,000 students.
“We know that structure is something students have missed in the spring, so we see a huge benefit to that,” said Hosier, adding that attending classes daily would allow students access to social-emotional and academic support.
“It’s not just teachers, it’s our psychologists, counselors, and speech and language support. There’s a lot of support students can access if they’re here every day.”
Two cohorts of students will be scheduled based on alphabetical last-name order, with group A coming to school in the morning and group B in the afternoon. Students would have a lunch break before or after their time on campus. And the number of periods would decrease from nine to six, with each period increasing to 55 minutes.
Students do benefit when they have an opportunity to interact with their teachers through livestream and receive immediate feedback, however, “we don’t think students should be on the computer every minute of every period of every day of e-learning,” said Hosier. “We are looking for different ways to be synchronous (when students and teachers can interact in real time) and asynchronous (independent learning activities, when students aren’t on campus).”
Parents asked about provisions for physical education, band and other large gatherings.
“With those groups, students are to be spread out even further, 12 feet, so there’s an opportunity to use outside space,” said Hosier. “We want students to have an opportunity to engage in the classes they love, beyond the core subjects, and we think this schedule allows for that.”
To alleviate traffic, the academic task force has discussed staggered start and dismissal times, and Hosier pointed out the health and safety benefits of Edgemont’s outdoor campus-style environment.
A student asked, “If I am in group B, will I never be on campus for period 1? Will I never see my first period teacher face to face?”
Hosier said every student would see teachers on campus regardless of period, twice per six-day cycle. “Clearly we need to see that classes meet not just through e-learning but on campus as well.”
Surveys were sent to district families with opportunities for “warm” and “cool” feedback about the proposed academic schedules. A FAQs document and recordings of the forums are available on the district’s reopening web page.
Parent forums on the proposed hybrid schedules continue Monday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. for high school parents and 8 p.m. for elementary school parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.