After two weeks of hybrid learning, Edgemont administrators and teachers at the board of education virtual meeting Sept. 29 weighed in on the district’s progress, challenges and strategies for improved instruction.
In a PowerPoint presentation prepared for teachers but shared with the community, Director of Curriculum Michael Curtin spelled out how the functions of planning, communication, social-emotional learning and assessment can be applied to in-person, hybrid and remote instruction. Another slide documented the support students needed, ranging from fully synchronous learning to independent study.
Curtin said it had been “tricky” for teachers needing to reposition cameras to keep each student group engaged. A fourth grade teacher, he said, uses a document camera, a desktop computer and a laptop computer.
“Some of these classrooms are starting to look like mission control with all the technology at the teacher’s desk,” he said, “but they are finding ways to make it work.”
Another instructor checks in with remote learners while in-person students work on their STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Lego projects. Several teachers said they prefer working with Smartboards for synchronous teaching because it engages students both at home and in the classroom and works well with both sides of the camera.
On the other end of the spectrum, socially distanced band students, untethered by technology, have been able to rehearse outdoors on mild weather days.
Curtin said, for now, instructional goals are aspirational and there was room to grow.
“It’s not seamless yet, but teachers have done a great job of integrating these two worlds,” he said.
Remote learning
In Adrianne Mazzeo’s virtual kindergarten classroom, Seely Place students “enter” a colorful learning space where they see a cartoon bitmoji (a digital caricature) of their teacher and can access live links to various digital resources. Click on the alphabet letters and students go to a phonics lesson. Click on books on a shelf and students can link to YouTube videos of literature “read-alouds.” There are also clickable “manipulatives” on the virtual classroom shelves.
Seely Place fourth grade teacher Jennifer Borella uses Padlet, where students can share their thoughts in an asynchronous learning environment on a shared page, where they can comment to each other and leave notes.
“Kids love it and teachers can see who’s responded,” said Borella.
FlipGrid is an app to create STEM projects at home and record short videos about them.
Readers Notebooks allow kids to write about their reading.
Administrators reported that students have been observing social distancing and hygiene protocols within school buildings and on campuses.
Challenges in the early grades
Responding to a parent expecting a full day of learning for children in grades K-2 and who was dissatisfied with the progress of remote learning, Edgemont Superintendent Victoria Kniewel told members of the community that remote instruction is particularly difficult for young students.
“Those skills, those learning behaviors, and even knowing how to log on at kindergarten and the lowest levels; they don’t know how to read, so they aren’t able to see what’s online.”
In a letter to parents on Sept. 27, Kniewel said the district is in the process of determining if and when whole-grade K-2 cohorts can return to school for full days. An update about the decision-making process will take place at the BOE meeting on Oct. 13 and a full recommendation, about which grades can be handled full time, will be made on Oct. 27. Any change in the AM/PM schedule would happen in November.
Technology
Director of Technology Paul Garofano reported difficulties related to hybrid instruction. Remote and in-class students have encountered sound quality issues and limitations in bandwidth that, he said, can impact several functions, including virtual collaboration.
“We’re on the precipice of rolling out some new technologies and devices that will hopefully alleviate those issues,” said Garofano.
Health and safety
Kniewel said one staff member tested positive for COVID and, when it was reported, the board of health asked about others who may have been less than 6 feet away from that person, indoors, for 10 minutes or more.
“We want to make sure the answer to that, is ‘not many people,’” she said. “There is no indication at this time that it has spread to others in the district.”
The next virtual meeting of the Edgemont Board of Education will be Tuesday, Oct. 13.
