With COVID-19 still an ever-present threat in the United States, school districts across New York State have been grappling with a strategy to prepare teachers, administrators, students and parents for a potential fall reopening of schools.
As school districts move into summer vacation, administrators have been waiting on guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to proceed with reopening in September and whether districts will need to continue full-time distance learning.
In a press statement July 2, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Communications Director Dani Lever noted, “The governor has said any determination is premature at this point and we will need to see how the virus develops.
“The Governor has also told all school districts to have plans ready for the ‘new normal’ in the event schools can open. The Governor hopes schools will reopen but will not endanger the health of students or teachers, and will make the determination once we have more current information.”
The state has been preparing to open schools, but given the unknown nature of the virus — and recent studies that showed a multisystem inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19 has affected about 300 children — reopening is still being sorted out based on analysis of infection rates.
Meanwhile, Edgemont and other school districts in the region have been formulating multiscenario plans with committees to analyze and discuss how teachers will educate students no matter the governor’s ruling, which is expected to come out sometime in July.
At a board of education meeting on July 1, Edgemont Superintendent Victoria Kniewel outlined three possible scenarios for school instruction in September. The scenarios included all students returning to school with social distancing and health protocols in place, students returning in a hybrid model with both online and in-person instruction, or all students continuing with full-time e-learning.
“We are engaged in an extensive planning process. Hours and hours, days and days. Most of which, actually began in the spring,” said Kniewel. “I expect after we hear from the governor in mid-July [we will] come back to you with our plan for reopening.”
The district has established 11 committees and a district community stakeholder group to access risks and possibilities for the three scenarios. The stakeholder group — comprised of 35 people, including community members, board members, teachers, aides, students, nurses, administrators and local experts in medicine, health and safety, and infectious disease — will help inform whichever plan aligns most with the governor’s directive.
The 11 committees are focused on facilities, food service, transportation, building operations, technology, medical, human resources, mental health, guidance, academics and athletics. The academics committee, which started work in the spring, includes several teachers and administrators as well as Edgemont Director of Curriculum and Instruction Michael Curtin.
With distance learning continuing in two of the three scenarios, Kniewel said teachers had been taking courses on remote learning and hybrid learning models. Administrators have also been participating in a course to learn about hybrid models of learning. Similar coursework is set to continue throughout the year.
According to Curtin, results from a survey sent to teachers and parents about e-learning showed teachers were far more interested in instructional strategies and assessment, rather than on the tools and technology needed to make e-learning happen.
“I think that really indicates how far we’ve come and yet how far we have to go,” said Curtin. “We definitely have some areas that we’ve pinpointed that we want to work on.”
Curtin added that the committee was discussing how to make sure parents and students have the technology knowledge to access the toolkit for their grade levels.
Each committee is required to fill out a reentry work sheet, which requires members to specify the group’s tasks and protocols.
“All of our groups, the 11 committees that are working [and] the stakeholder group … have been very active and very helpful,” said Kniewel. “The more people who are involved and the more subgroups we create, the more information we get that will actually inform our plan.”
The district will also be holding two forums for parents on July 6 and July 7 to answer questions and gain feedback on the scenarios. Once a scenario is chosen, the district will come back to the community to present the official reopening plan.
“I imagine this to be an evolving plan. I imagine that we will have to be flexible, that we will have to be ready to change on a moment’s notice,” said Kniewel. “I do see numerous opportunities to have these discussions.”
