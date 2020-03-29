The Edgemont School District and members of the community participated in its first-ever remote access meeting of the board of education on Tuesday, March 24, to discuss current and future distance learning initiatives made necessary by school closures mandated to prevent the spread of the coronavirus virus.
The regular meeting, normally held in the large group instruction room at Edgemont Junior/Senior High School, was instead conducted via the online service, FreeConferenceCall.com. Participating in the call were administrators, school board members and members of the community who were able to dial in.
Off-site instruction
Michael Curtin, director of curriculum and instruction, noted that K-12 classroom education had transitioned to distance learning, “practically overnight.” Both Curtin and Edgemont Superintendent Victoria Kniewel emphasized that the district’s plan for creating, assessing and revising continuity of instruction was initially based on a two-week closure while the district planned for an extended period of learning. Curtin said, “We are there now.”
“We are covering everything from assessments to attendance and making progress, but definitely working through it. We expect to have a firm phase two plan by the end of the week,” said Curtin.
Teachers have been sharing emerging best practices for online instruction, tips on what’s working and not working, and participating in professional development.
Earlier this week, the district surveyed the community about the first days of off-site learning. Parents, students and teachers offered positive feedback, but many asked when students could experience live interaction with their teachers through platforms like Google Hangouts. Curtin said live instruction is the focus of the next phase of the distance learning plan. The district will provide students with prerecorded videos of teachers teaching as well as synchronous video instruction. “It will go into effect shortly, but not immediately because we are still hammering out details,” he said.
However, Kniewel told the Inquirer March 26 that she expects a new updated distance learning plan to be completed this week and will include real-time interaction with students and a range of options “depending on the age of the students, the subject area, and the teacher, regarding the type of instruction.”
Members of the community have asked why Edgemont students can’t be taught online similar to a university level or platforms used on a corporate level.
“The biggest difference is that online courses were designed to be online courses,” Kniewel said. “I’ve described it before as building a plane while we’re flying. We are protecting and building and working toward that teacher-student content learning relationship that is so core to education.”
Technology
Thirteen hundred Chromebooks were distributed to students for remote instruction and learning, as well as to pupils in one-to-one programs, according to Director of Technology Paul Garofano. Most applications and services have been cloud-based, and “we are in good shape,” he said, “particularly in K-12 instructional technology applications. But, he said, “We’re not introducing any new technology because we’re trying to get a handle on the ones we’re already using.”
Business administrators and the student information system will have access to Windows via virtual private network (VPN); staff meetings and workshops will take place within various Google apps; and Garofano said the district is providing technical support for instructional technology and hardware and is also launching a device repair and support location for students.
Principals’ reports
EHS Principal Kyle Hosier updated the community on numerous departmental and grade team meetings taking place to discuss distance learning, design and support; communication; troubleshooting; grades; transcripts; AP exams; SATs/ACTs; school events; and parent/teacher meetings.
Elementary school principals Jennifer Allen and Eve Feuerstein discussed some of the same action plans, in addition to Science 21; Math in Focus; library resources and learning assessments; and placement for the 2020-21 year.
Public schools are essential government entities, said Kniewel, and as such, some administrators and clerical support have continued to work in district buildings and remotely. “When we’re in district, we stay apart from each other, and each day we are getting closer to working fully remote,” she said.
In a letter to the community this week, Kniewel said, she still receives many reports of groups gathering on the school fields.
“I know some of these gatherings are prearranged and others are not; children are heading to fields alone or with family members to get some exercise, but end up in ‘pickup games,’ conversations, and proximity with others. Please do not allow your children to gather in groups anywhere, including on our campuses.”
Kniewel said she expected to be able to share closure details and an updated distance learning plan later this week.
Updates on potential bond projects will be covered in next week’s Inquirer.
