Following up on a commitment made this past summer, the Edgemont School District is weighing plans to return K-2 classes to on-site, full-day instruction and evaluating significant changes to the way remote-only instruction has been implemented.
At the Oct. 13 board of education meeting, streamed from the large group instruction room at the Jr./Sr. High School for the first time in months, administrators and members discussed modifying the K-2 hybrid and fully remote learning models that were created in response to safety protocols made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both programs, particularly the fully remote instruction model, have posed formidable challenges in planning, instruction, staffing, technology and structure.
“Our No. 1 problem is the overall quality of the experience for students whose families have chosen the fully remote model,” said Director of Curriculum Michael Curtin. “It’s a challenge for those students, for their families, for the teachers who teach them, and even for the kids who are in school.
“I wouldn’t hesitate to use the word ‘crisis’ to describe the situation. We need to do a better job with that population,” said Curtin.
Superintendent Victoria Kniewel cited variables in the present mode of instruction that elementary teachers must contend with. “So much has to do with planning, and they’re planning very differently for the remote-only students than they are for the students they see in front of them.”
K-2 back in school?
For children in the K-2 cohort, Curtin along with Greenville and Seely Place School principals Jennifer Allen and Eve Feuerstein, respectively, described two instructional models.
In the first, a traditional class would be held in one large space that could accommodate desks placed 6 feet apart. That space could be a gymnasium, a lunchroom, science room or an all-purpose room.
At the same time, a version of an on-site ‘hybrid’ model would be implemented, whereby half the class would receive in-person instruction by a teacher in a classroom, while the other half would work with a teacher’s aide in another location in the school building. The ‘whole’ classes and ‘split classes’ would vary at each elementary school based on the K-2 grade.
School officials anticipate the suggested K-2 full day schedule could require 12 to 15 full-time teachers’ aides, additional tech support, the purchase of five interactive panels and carts costing $20,000, additional Chromebooks, charging towers and upgraded sound systems.
Remaining fully remote
For the 51 students in grades K-2 participating in fully remote learning, scenarios for improved continuity and instruction include the combining of same grades in Greenville and Seely Place schools, and/or combining consecutive levels, grades 2 and 3, for example or grades 3 and 4. This may require students being placed with a new teacher and some sections may exceed the desired class size.
“We recognize this is a huge change,” said Curtin, who conceded earlier that what is feasible is not always advisable.
“These are very complex and difficult challenges to tackle,” added Curtin. “All of these options require trade-offs.”
Other K-2 modifications may include reconfiguration of arrivals and dismissals; changing class placement to balance class rosters; adjusting recess, lunchtime, snack time, cleaning protocols and space distribution during inclement weather.
Next steps
Board vice president Judy Seiff asked administrators to advise community members about other school districts that were consulted, explaining how Edgemont has evaluated and learned from their processes, and how the data collected informs the district’s decision.
“That would help the community to understand the breadth of the work that the administration has done,” said Seiff.
Kniewel has consulted with other districts able to provide academic instruction to students full time, but, she said, “space is a big factor, and its something we don’t have enough of.”
Administrators will continue to meet with teachers and observe classroom instruction and learning. Curtin said the district will solicit feedback from parents via surveys and focus groups starting this week, and hopes to offer recommendations during the next BOE meeting on Oct. 27.
“There is some sense of urgency to moving forward as expeditiously as possible,” said board president Alec Clarke, “but we don’t want to shortcut the process because getting it wrong can have a much more harmful effect than waiting a little longer to implement.”
Acceptance of gifts
Underscoring the need for audio clarity in a remote learning environment, the school board accepted $5,000 from E-Club, $4,688 from the PTSA for omnidirectional microphones and speaker devices at Edgemont High School, $4,665 from the PTA for microphones at Seely and Greenville schools, and an additional $9,377 from the Edgemont School Foundation for microphones to be used throughout the district.
“This is an incredibly timely gift,” said Clarke. “They are going to have such a direct impact on the students’ learning, particularly the ones who are not here.”
