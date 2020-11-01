With data-driven feedback collected from parents, caregivers and teachers, Edgemont school administrators recommended the district hold off on providing full-day classes for students in grades K-2, a cohort that has proven the most challenging to teach at home and is currently in the hybrid learning model.
The district also plans to improve remote instruction for both hybrid and fully remote learners, and better serve children with special needs.
During the livestreamed board of education meeting Oct. 27, Director of Curriculum Michael Curtin, along with Greenville School Principal Jennifer Allen and Seely Place School Principal Eve Feuerstein, presented preliminary data collected from 13 parent focus groups, four teacher groups and 320 parent survey responses.
In a detailed PowerPoint presentation highlighting several cross sections of the primary school community affected by COVID-19 regulations, 45% of parents with children in grades K-2 strongly supported full-day classes, saying they wanted more live instruction, that there was not enough schoolwork during remote portions of the day, and that children at home get distracted.
But other parents were opposed to reshuffling the hybrid schedule, and said bringing students back into the building for a full day was too risky, and that having students split into remote areas of the building — a strategy discussed at the school board meeting on Oct. 13 — would not offer meaningful instruction.
“K-2 full day is not worth the compromises and the cost,” said Feuerstein, referring to increased staffing, technology and restructuring spaces that those modifications would require. “That is what we heard from our focus groups.”
Curtin added, “In order to support K-2 full day on campus, we would have to take away some of the large instructional spaces like a gymnasium or an art room to accommodate these classes.”
In addition, families choosing fully remote instruction felt that moving kids around would be “harmful or disruptive,” and are “very strongly opposed,” said Feuerstein, to regrouping children by grade, teacher or school.
One noteworthy data table highlighted by Curtin, “Overall Satisfaction by Supervision,” showed the highest hybrid satisfaction rate, 67%, was experienced by stay-at-home parents. The least satisfied, 34%, were those who had a ‘family member or friend’ supervising the student at home.
The upshot
For now, K-2 students in Edgemont “should not be brought back en masse,” said Curtin. “We don’t have the resources to do that well,” he said, adding that plenty of families are still opting for hybrid or remote learning.
Moving forward, though, the district will identify key groups to return to campus for extended periods of time, namely, students with IEPs (Individual Education Programs) whose needs aren’t adequately being met remotely and those who may significantly benefit, beyond the hybrid model, from education on campus on an as-needed basis.
“We feel we can make some incremental improvements where there is the greatest need,” said Curtin, who suggested one option for students having the most difficulty at home would be to participate in instruction remotely at community day care centers like Greenville Community Church or the YMCA, for a more connected experience to school. “We’re going to try to focus all of our available resources on improving remote instruction, not just for the remote-only group, but for all learners.”
Edgemont Superintendent Victoria Kniewel mentioned that additional staff have already been hired to support teachers who are overwhelmed and the fully remote students who are still struggling.
While there is no formal timeline yet for implementing changes, the district hopes to identify next steps in November and implement them in December.
“The community is divided in a number of ways,” said Curtin, “but we feel this is the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.