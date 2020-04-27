Click on the link to Edgemont’s new eLearning website and you’ll find not the state-of-the-art IT tools for teaching math and English at home, but instead an elegant online art gallery filled with sublime still life photographs, inspired illustrations and a bit of thought-provoking animation.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic started to take hold, we were getting ready to launch our website, but we got sent home,” said Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School art teacher Chris Coffin, who coordinated the virtual exhibit “Making Art: Together While Apart” along with fellow art teachers Sarah Carey and Adrienne Amorosa.
A day or two after starting to develop lessons remotely, the idea for MATWAquickly resurfaced. “We thought ‘now is the time’ to design this space of positivity and to celebrate our kids while encouraging creativity at home,” said Coffin.
Like all teachers, Coffin and his team had to adapt quickly to the tools and concepts that were available. He wanted to harness the resources he thought most students might have at their disposal.
“I wasn’t sure if they had art-making materials of any kind, but I knew that most, if not all, had a smartphone. It was the perfect time to roll out a lesson for distance learning in a time where we are in confined spaces.”
Using Google Classroom, students accessed the work of still life photographer Irving Penn, while Coffin provided a YouTube video on how to make a seamless backdrop and light a subject. The completed projects were directly uploaded onto the website’s gallery page. “The kids did a spectacular job,” he said.
Chloe Markowitz, a tenth grader enrolled in Coffin’s Darkroom to Digital photography class, said distance learning has made it harder to be creative for art class, but she also said the assignments, “are very fun and help us reflect on our more creative side during this tough time. They allow us to think and be more inventive with our capabilities.”
Coffin said he wanted students to observe that everyday objects could become poetic, narrative, sculptural, “or even have a dialogue with each other inside the frame.”
“I thought about how the student’s confined and personal worlds could have stories and the objects that surrounded them could be the inspiration for artmaking and visual communication.”
Carey, who teaches seventh grade, assigned her students black and white drawings based on the book “How to Be an Explorer of the World: Portable Life Museum” by Keri Smith.
“I was inspired by Smith’s process, which is extremely relevant to our students at this moment. Smith says you need not have a perfect situation to make art. Begin right where you are. Make a detailed list and draw every bit of what is right in front of you right now,” said Carey.
Like Smith, Carey wanted her students to understand that they, too, did not need a “perfect situation” to make art and could start immediately — even without all the usual materials they could access at school.
The lack of art materials, Coffin said, was perhaps the greatest challenge to teaching.
“We have to get creative and think very hard about what is universally possessed by both teachers and students, and how we can still make content meaningful,” Coffin said.
Carey said her challenge these days stems from her students no longer having the ability to create together in the same space.
“Discoveries, experiments and ‘ah-ha’ moments can be exciting to an art classroom community.” The online gallery, at least, “provides a platform to celebrate and share our finished work.”
While nothing can replace the collective energy of making art together, said Carey, “I believe that creating art at home lets us express, create and engage our emotions about the state of the world and share them with one another.”
“Being quarantined challenges us to be flexible and to think differently,” said Leyla Tastan, a seventh grade student of Carey. “I can’t wait to see how art will affect our world after this experience.”
Added Coffin, “I was amazed at how creative, revealing and narrative many of the art works were. We didn’t specifically ask the students to address COVID-19 in their works, but I think that art has a way of mirroring society even without prompts to do so.”
