In a COVID-19 update at the Edgemont Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Jan. 11, the report was similar to that of school districts around Westchester County: cases are up, quarantines are up and substitute teachers are needed.
“The last 20 days have certainly been by far the most challenging for us regarding contact tracing,” Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel said.
That period of time saw 224 faculty, staff and students test positive for COVID-19. Some of those positives came through the district’s voluntary weekly surveillance testing, which has about a 60% participation rate.
“About half were prior to the break and about half since we returned, but most did test positive over the break,” Kniewel said. “We are committed to being open, we are committed to being in person and we did return from the break with a renewed attention to our multilayered mitigation strategies, most importantly masking and social distancing.”
In late December and earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and the New York State and Westchester County departments of health changed guidelines, including Test to Stay and Test to Return options and recently reduced the asymptomatic and close contact quarantine for students to five days with “many details that go around that, on how to count the days and symptoms,” Kniewel said.
Edgemont received testing kits from the state and Kniewel expects to begin the Test to Stay program for unvaccinated students on Tuesday, Jan. 18. (Visit for scarsdalenews.com for previous coverage.)
Kniewel sent the following update to the community on Jan. 12: https://bit.ly/3zT0QFq.
Edgemont hosted yet another clinic over the vacation, where 15 community members were tested and “about” 160 more received vaccinations. The next clinic at the high school will be held Jan. 22 from 2 to 8 p.m. The district will send out registration information.
Assistant Superintendent Bryan Paul said every day the administration assesses staff availability and worked in “creative ways” to fill any gaps to keep schools open, noting that teacher aides are doing a “tremendous amount of work” and that while some teachers are teaching from home, their colleagues are supervising the classes in person.
Paul said that Greenville Elementary School was in the “most difficult” position coming out of the break, but “made significant strides” Tuesday, Jan. 11 with many faculty members being released from quarantine that day. “We’re starting to get to the point where we have some more normalcy and we hope that trend continues,” Paul said.
Kniewel said that “many community members” reached out about subbing and “some” were able to work in the schools, but more are needed. She said it’s “all hands on deck in terms of substitutes.”
Schools continue to face challenges nearly two years after the pandemic closed down schools in early March 2020.
“Today was one of those days where it hit me what a really long road this has been and what an incredibly heavy burden it has been,” board member Jennifer DeMarrais said. “I’m tired, I’m guessing the teachers are tired, I’m sure you’re tired, and I just wanted to acknowledge and thank the community, the teachers, but also you guys, the administrators, for the endless work it’s been.”
Kniewel responded by reminding everyone the teachers are “heroes” who are “on the front lines” every day. “Keeping schools open has taken an entire community, so we’re appreciative of the faculty and staff, all the administrators, all those who are contact tracing and making those phone calls right now,” she said.
Board member Nilesh Jain said the community should have “gratitude and pride in what the teachers have done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.