While state-mandated guidelines for health and safety are clear-cut and nonnegotiable as schools prepared to reopen next month, the methods for the most effective instruction are a work in progress and continue to evolve.
Protocols for health and safety, class schedules and the best tools for learning throughout the coronavirus pandemic were the focus of discussions during a Seely Place virtual forum Aug. 17 and an Edgemont Board of Education virtual meeting on Aug. 18.
“How can we deliver instruction in a way that we’re familiar with, that we know is good, and that works in this virtual environment?” asked Seely Place School Assistant Principal Julia Huang. Noting that, “different grades in different core subjects utilize different hands-on materials,” Huang compared the interactive dynamic of grade-school students working with a bag of tangible cubes with students moving virtual cubes on a screen. “You can’t teach 3D shapes with 2D shapes,” she said.
Additionally, Huang said teachers are asking, “Can we safely disperse the materials, distribute them, rotate them, clean them, and involve kids at home with similar materials to the kids in school?”
Huang said some teachers were skeptical of the plethora of free virtual learning platforms that are pitched to them by vendors.
“We’re not so sure if that’s the best way for children to understand and for the information to stick. Especially for some of our youngest learners and even for our sixth graders. Some of them learn [the concept of] area better with a 3D model of a cylinder in their hands.”
Seely Place Principal Eve Feuerstein described a designated portion of the students’ day called WIN, an acronym for “What I Need,” that will provide regular flex time for activities like math extra help, a visit with the school psychologist, assistance with reading, or speech therapy.
Feuerstein updated parents with health and safety initiatives, including discontinuing the use of school water fountains (students will bring refillable water bottles instead) as well as lockers and cubbies, which will only be used to store a change of clothes, but not snacks, which children will keep with them. Students would not be allowed back into the building after dismissal due to concerns over disrupting cleaning procedures.
At the Edgemont School Board meeting, Director of Facilities John McCabe addressed concerns over the safety of chemical cleaners that will be used to disinfect surfaces throughout the elementary schools. The product, hydrochloric acid, is basically pool water, McCabe said, and “is probably the most green product I’ve come across.”
“It doesn’t pose any real health concerns. You could pretty much even drink it, without becoming ill.” McCabe said he was not concerned about spraying the product in the classrooms and having students come in a half hour later. “With the electrostatic sprayers, it’s a very efficient process and any remaining substance will dissipate quickly.”
Due to increased demand and the delay in supply and manufacturing, new Chromebooks would not be available to fifth graders until December 2020 or January 2021. Director of Technology Paul Garofano said the district would temporarily reallocate Chromebooks from the high school to fifth graders and other students who need them.
Parents have consistently asked whether remote instruction could be delivered to elementary students all day via live streaming, enabling students to ask questions during class time.
“Students would have an opportunity to be connected, possibly for a morning meeting, to frame a teaching point, or a mini lesson,” said Superintendent Victoria Kniewel, “but I wouldn’t say it will be livestreamed with a camera in the room at all times.”
Reiterating the Edgemont mission statement reinforcing a hybrid teaching model that aspires to be “remote but connected,” Greenville School Assistant Principal Marisa Ferrara explained scenarios where students could connect with teachers and other students in the classroom through Google Meet, or by being a “home buddy” to a classmate. “That would allow for collaboration,” she said.
Ferrara also suggested programs such as Padlet or Flipgrid, which were used in the spring, or a live Google document for sharing work and answering questions.
“These are some of the opportunities,” said Ferrara, “but we’re hoping they will grow as time goes on and teachers become more comfortable with the technology.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.