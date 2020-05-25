Steve and Marianne Hiller have good days and bad days.
Steve is still active in the finance and insurance business, while Marianne has been battling Alzheimer’s for more than a decade. The couple met at age 12 and got married at age 22 in 1969. For the last few years Marianne hasn’t been mobile at their home in Tuckahoe. But home is exactly where Steve wants her, the love of his life, to be.
“It’s been a difficult life, but I never say why me, because why not me?” Steve said. “I have a pretty well-adjusted attitude. It’s very painful because we’re very close. We’re still in love.
“She is now almost bedridden and has no cognitive understanding of very much. When I do my dramatics I can see her smile. She’s gotta be taking in something, understands a little bit.”
Steve credits Marianne’s longevity with being able to keep her at home through the difficult period in their lives. “If she wasn’t here she’d be dead,” he said. “No question. All of us recognize that. The care in a nursing home would be maybe 6 to 1, 10 to 1, 7 to 1 patients to caretakers and then I would have to have my caregivers go there anyway… It’s also emotional. She took care of me my entire life. It’s payback time and I love her.”
Over the last seven years of having caregivers from five agencies in their home, Steve finally found one he was happy with: Elder Care Home Care, which is owned and operated by the mother-son duo of Loren Gilberg of Scarsdale and David Gilberg of New York City, a 2006 Scarsdale High School graduate, who won the Section 1 golf title as a junior.
“Elder Care is by far and away — by far, not even a close second — the best I’ve had,” Steve said. “There’s a huge difference between the other ones and them. The aides are healthy, clean and capable, much more than the others. They’re never late. They go beyond and the aide does all the things she’s told to do to take care of my wife.
“The boss is David, but it’s really the mother, Loren, who owns the place. They’re in between by the book doing what the law says has to be done and being friendly, casual and cordial at the same time. I’m a happy guy.”
While Steve has a full-time weekday caregiver he hired on his own, Elder Care serves his weekend needs for Marianne, six hours each day on Saturdays and Sundays. If he needs additional support or a nurse on short notice, he gets it from Elder Care.
“We have some good days, which we treasure and we do the best we can,” said Steve, who is immunocompromised and has to be careful about who comes into his house. “For me Elder Care has been the best.”
Loren Gilberg is a registered nurse and social worker with an MBA. She’s been a geriatric nurse the last 25 years and is Elder Care’s director of patient services.
“I’ve always had a passion for helping others and I love the elderly,” she said. “I’ve been a nurse all my adult life and I had a desire to help and advocate for the elderly, so I became a geriatric care manager.”
She helps patients manage their health care, whether it’s needing professionals at home, medications, doctors’ appointments, food shopping, helping with emergencies, transitioning home from the hospital or a rehabilitation facility or visiting them. “There’s nothing I won’t do,” she said.
David Gilberg was in finance in New York City until three years ago when he joined Elder Care as the president. He helped grow the full-service company his mom founded 15 years ago to complement her preexisting consulting business beyond anything Loren had imagined by bringing a modern approach and more support. In 2017, Elder Care had 15 nurses and caregivers on staff — now the number exceeds 150.
Elder Care has expanded its territory to include all of Westchester and New York City, plus Long Island and Rockland County, with offices in Scarsdale and the city. They serve 50 patients and families in Scarsdale and 350 in their other locations.
“I started almost from scratch, but she had a lot of the infrastructure, a lot of the processes,” David said. “A lot of it was the old school way for 20 years, so I came in and tried to digitize it and provide that same service to more people.
“At first it was pretty scary, but the most exciting part is I was an investment banker, but the first time I was helping a family it was the first time I got to see myself making a difference. When you help someone during a crisis they are very appreciative. This goes to a personal level and I got to see what my mom did every day, how amazing she is. It made me more excited. It’s been an eye-opening experience.”
Mom credits her son for taking a “wonderful operation” and seeing him “really shine” in overseeing the business and its expansion from the back end. “He oversees all the operations, all the efficiencies, and the high quality care that we always have provided,” she said.
Pandemic takes over
With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting lower New York so hard beginning in March, Elder Care’s services were even more important as they work with seniors, the most vulnerable population. “They have all worked around the clock,” Loren said of her staff. “They still do. We have nurses that go into the homes often and 24-hour care from our aides. We provide all their PPE [personal protective equipment] and the support they need.”
At a time when families can’t go into nursing homes, Elder Care professionals can. “We’ve had clients who have COVID and they can’t see their loved ones,” Loren said. “We send in our aides and the aides can FaceTime with the families. Do you know how sad that is if you have an elderly parent and you can’t see them? There are a lot of medical challenges in addition to being lonely. We’ve been able to be in touch with everyone every day and that’s the way they feel connected.”
Elder Care had to move quickly in March to ensure the best safety measures for staff and patients. “When I went into the field years ago I loved caring for people,” Loren said. “My friendships are that way, too — I’ve always had this nurturing disposition. To have my career follow this path I feel very fortunate. When you see these nurses and these doctors and everyone risk their lives [it] is so commendable. If they don’t do it there’s no one to care for these people.”
David, admittedly fearful for his mom and the rest of the front-line workers, said there is a certain “excitement” that comes with still being able to serve the community during the age of quarantining, sheltering in place and social distancing.
“Now with the pandemic the need is even greater, but it’s even scarier for a lot of our clients,” he said. “They know they need services, but they’re very hesitant. We understand the risk, but we have a better understanding of what we can do to be safe.
“We’re worried for everyone’s safety, so I have to give every ounce of credit to our nurses, our staff, our caregivers who are there day in, day out. They’ve gone above and beyond the last two months.”
Two Elder Care employees got sick early on, but, according to David, “Now that everyone has the understanding of what needs to be done, we have zero caregivers right now who are under quarantine or have COVID.”
When possible, the care has been done from a distance, though something gets lost when that happens. “Fortunately that personal touch is something you lose a little bit, but with technology we’ve been able to implement, we’ve been able to deal with that,” David said.
Elder Care’s mission is more important than ever now.
“Every day our team has conversations that we’ve always looked at this as we’re saving lives and trying to help seniors live a quality, dignified life,” David said. “Even now it’s moreso an opportunity to do that, not to take a break, not to not accept new clients. People are in desperate need and we need to step up and do whatever we can to help them.”
Katherine Fink, who lives in Illinois, and her sister, who lives in Colorado, hired Elder Care to provide a home aide for their brother, who lives in Harrison. Fink connected with Elder Care last October after her brother spent time in a hospital and a rehabilitation facility. He was determined to go back home, and Elder Care was a way for him to do that as he needed help with his meals and getting direction throughout the day. Physically he was OK.
During his transition back home, both sisters spent a week locally and had a chance to see what Elder Care was all about.
“We became familiar with the caregivers and we were able to give them some direction for his care and help the transition,” Fink said. “My sister and her husband were there for a week and then I came for about six days. We had this transition period where we were working into the arrangement and seeing how it was working. The communication was very good.”
Last week, the 12-hour daily care turned into 24-hour care. That was no problem for Elder Care — even during the pandemic — and it worked out for the best as Fink believes her brother is better off at home than in a facility. The companionship provided by the aides is also crucial for her brother.
“I’ve been very satisfied with the care,” Fink said. “It’s a costly arrangement, of course. It’s a lot of hours, but this is something that’s been able to work out. Once the COVID came in you have lots of concerns with nursing homes that we all read and hear about. I’m very aware that New York has had a huge outbreak with New Rochelle right there.
“The caregivers are instructed on all the hygienic measures they need to take. My sister and I have talked to our brother about following the rules. It’s hard for people in all kinds of settings. This has been a good arrangement. When he was in rehabilitation I didn’t know if he’d go home again, but he really wanted to go there. It’s really worked out with the caregivers provided by Elder Care.”
As part of its appreciation for all those on the frontlines, Elder Care is supplying lunch to staff at White Plains Hospital, The Bristal Assisted Living, The Fountains and three other nearby nursing homes on Monday.
“I never thought in my life as I was in investing banking that I would go into this industry, let alone work with my mother every day and especially with this crisis, now it’s a lot more time together, so it’s been fantastic to see everything she as a nurse does,” David said. “It’s a bit of a different world for me now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.