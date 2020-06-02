Kids can let their imaginations flow with Written Out Loud, a storytelling school for young adults that’s adapted its courses to offer online summer classes for creative teens stuck at home this summer.
Scarsdale alum (class of ’89) and former Scarsdale resident Joshua Shelov founded Written Out Loud Storytelling School in 2017. Shelov is an adjunct professor in the film department at Yale University and an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker who’s written and directed multiple documentaries and films, including features starring Elijah Wood and Neil Patrick Harris.
But Shelov’s success didn’t come easily; his work took hold in Hollywood once he learned the importance of collaboration in storytelling.
“I was very much a solo artist until I was... in my early 30s. I wish that I had had the environment that we’re creating for kids now. We’re fostering an environment where listening is paramount and collaboration is paramount,” he said.
Shelov’s online storytelling school relies on the philosophy that every classic movie, TV show or book is grounded in the same fundamentals of story. Teaching kids to collaboratively learn and practice these principles enables them to create real, captivating stories.
“In a world of content consumption, we are thrilled [Shelov is] teaching content creation,” said Vatsal Thakkar, the mother of a storyteller enrolled in the course.
Each storytelling crew, comprised of four to nine young adult storytellers, uses stories they love, such as Harry Potter, Percy Jackson or movie plots by Quentin Tarantino, to learn from and inspire the ideation of the participants’ own original stories.
“In a two-week camp session you can start with absolutely nothing except a desire to someday make a movie or write a book and, by the end of the two weeks, you have co-authored a [story] with your fellow creative storytellers,” said Shelov.
But the purpose of the storytelling camp goes beyond the physical end product. Shelov noted that kids working together in a sports setting is not out of the ordinary, but kids working together on a creative project is less common.
“The ultimate goal with these storytelling camp groups and storytelling school groups is to lay the groundwork for a creative collaboration that I think can go on for years,” said Shelov.
Each crew meets virtually for a few hours a week to discuss new ideas and transfer its vision to the page.
“Working with others in the collaborative setting that Written Out Loud creates is an optimal way to create the best story possible,” said Scarsdale High School sophomore Jake Lubin of Tompkins Road. “I’ve been able to learn from other kids … with similar interests and learn the best and most productive way to take my project from a simple pitch to an actual product,” he added.
Lubin’s crew, a group of six SHS students, is creating a story about the need for human contact in a futuristic, touchless and pandemic-ridden world. Being that their world now seems like a sci-fi movie, the out-of-class writing assignments are somewhat cathartic for the group.
“The homework assignments allow me to be creative and expressive. I have total freedom for what I want to write, and that provides for a really enjoyable task,” said crew member Will Reed, a sophomore at SHS.
And parents who have discovered Written Out Loud said it is uncovering a love for writing in kids of all ages.
“My fourth grader has been writing for 45 minutes,” said Mary Lake, a mother of a student in a Connecticut-based crew. “He has never been able to sit and do schoolwork or violin practice or anything he ‘has’ to do for more than 5 to 10 minutes,” she added.
This summer, Written Out Loud will offer two-week, online intensive programs for storytellers — a good option for kids whose traditional summer camps have been canceled and who are looking for a place to channel their creative energy.
According to Written Out Loud’s website, summer classes will meet every day, Monday through Friday, starting June 22 in variable two-week sessions, which are fully remote using Zoom. A two-week camp session is $500, but Shelov wants to make sure that any creative young adult can attend, even those whose family is facing unexpected financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that it is an extraordinarily difficult time for a lot of families, and we will not deny anyone based on cost. So if your family is struggling, or your kid is totally looking at nothing to do this summer... please don’t hesitate to just say ‘Hey, this is what I can afford,’ because the answer is yes,” said Shelov.
Registration is now open on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to register, visit WrittenOutLoud.org.
