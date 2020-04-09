In a teleconference work session April 7, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced a new executive order requiring pharmacies and grocery stores to follow specific guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
Coronavirus cases in the town of Greenburgh have been consistently rising, with 368 cases confirmed as of Wednesday.
In the executive order, effective as of Friday, April 10, at 6 a.m., supermarkets and pharmacies would be required to open at least one hour a day for customers over 60, limit the number of customers to accommodate 6 foot social distancing requirements, mark 6 foot distancing lines outside the entrance of the store and at check-out counters, provide hand sanitizer, gloves and face masks for each employee, and gloves or sanitizing wipes for customers. The businesses also are required to wipe down cart handles after use by every customer.
The order requires supermarkets and pharmacies to notify the supervisor by email that they are following the rules. The names of those businesses are being posted on the town’s website.
The police and building departments are authorized to take action against businesses not following the emergency order and to post the names of noncompliant businesses on the town’s website. The citation would be removed after police Chief Brian Ryan or building inspector Steven Fraietta determines the violations have been rectified.
According to Feiner, seven supermarkets in unincorporated Greenburgh had been visited by building inspectors.
Fraietta said the building department had been visiting establishments and telling some to shut down or to review the social distancing guidelines.
“I think [with] this law, as we start handing [it] out and they start to learn a little bit more about, it would be a good help for the town,” said Fraietta.
Grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to request a waiver from Chief Ryan if the business temporarily cannot provide the required protective equipment, but the businesses are required to tell officials what actions they are taking to comply.
The town board voted unanimously to support Feiner’s executive order.
The executive order will be renewed and amended every five days and Feiner indicated the order would be extended and would be amended to require pharmacies and grocery stores to take the temperature of employees and customers before entering the place of business.
“I don't believe that people with [a] temperature should be allowed into the stores. We all worry about the risk of being infected or infecting others,” Feiner wrote in an email to the Inquirer. “Many people in Westchester are dying from the COVID-19, partially because people are careless or inconsiderate of others.”
Employees or customers who have a temperature of more than 100.4 would not be allowed into the stores.
On April 9, Sean Kim, the officer manager at H Mart on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale, emailed Feiner to let him know the store had already been checking employees’ temperatures before work and adhering to all the provisions outlined in the executive order.
Kim told the Inquirer the store had been using a food-grade infrared thermometer gun on employees. The temperature gun is designed to measure the temperature of food in the supermarket’s food court and is not designed for recording human temperatures.
Kim said H Mart headquarters is trying to obtain appropriate temperature gauges. “I think they’re trying to purchase them, but we don’t know when they’re going to come,” he said.
H Mart has also given masks and gloves to employees every day and plastic gloves and hand sanitizer to customers.
