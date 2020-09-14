Town officials released new revenue shortfall projections in a work session at the end of August with a $4 million revenue loss in the town’s B budget, which funds services for unincorporated Greenburgh.
In May, Comptroller Roberta Romano had estimated the town would likely lose $4.6 million in the B fund, as COVID-19 swept across New York and its effects ravaged local municipal budget revenues.
“This is not something that Greenburgh’s alone at. Every community in the nation is experiencing the same thing,” said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.
The town is estimating a revenue shortfall of around $1 million in the A fund, which covers the incorporated area of Greenburgh. The town would be able to cover the shortfall with fund balance and stay within the town’s fund balance policy.
Feiner told the Inquirer he preferred to use fund balance to fill the revenue shortfall, as long as it was in line with the town’s fund balance policy. The B fund would not be able to use fund balance to cover the shortfall.
According to Greenburgh’s fund balance policy, the B fund must follow the subsequent year’s appropriations, with a floor at 8% and a ceiling of 16%.
According to Romano, with these estimations, the town wouldn’t be able to use fund balance monies to cover the revenue shortfall without breaking policy.
Feiner told the Inquirer he and Romano had told department heads they needed to slash their budgets by 6% in order to climb out of the $4 million hole and avoid any tax hike.
“Whether it’s possible or not possible, that’s what I’m asking for, so it’s going to have to get done,” said Feiner. “It’s a work in progress.”
The $4 million shortfall is still an estimate, though, as the economic landscape has shifted multiple times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and federal funds, grants, building permit fees, early retirement buyouts and local revenue generating business ventures could turn the tide.
“Everything is guesstimates. These are numbers that [are] very subject to change and the 6% figure isn’t set in stone,” said Feiner.
In April, Feiner sent an email to residents recommending that the state allow him to authorize early retirement buyouts for employees if the town were to commit to not raising taxes.
At the town’s work session on Aug. 25, Feiner brought up the retirement buyout idea again and suggested that department heads determine which positions wouldn’t need to be filled if an employee retired.
Having talked to other municipal comptrollers, Romano said they think it’s likely that employees who were considering retirement would be retiring soon anyway, even without the buyout, which would potentially add to the town’s costs for retirement benefits.
Feiner said the retirement buyouts would reduce the workforce in “a more humane manner.”
“If a position is going to be replaceable, then there is no reason why there should be early retirement,” said Feiner.
Feiner told the Inquirer he would prefer that the state take on an early retirement incentive program in order to limit costs to town taxpayers.
Since the Aug. 25 work session, budget talks have mostly taken place in executive session — with limited public discussion — because cuts to the budget could potentially impact personnel, Feiner said. Closed, executive session is allowed for discussion of personnel matters, legal matters and contract negotiations.
Feiner said he is trying to avoid layoffs, and even though the departments’ 6% cuts in spending might include layoffs, he doesn’t want to “alarm people unnecessarily.”
“I wouldn’t say it’s in the cards,” he said, “because since I’ve been supervisor, we haven’t really laid off people.”
In February, the Greenburgh Town Board eliminated the town’s fire inspector position from the town budget without public discussion.
According to Feiner, most of the capital budget was deferred to the 2021-22 budget and the town could also defer the 2021-22 capital budget, but that would result in problems later down the line. His main goal now is to avoid a tax increase in the 2021-22 budget.
“I don’t want to say everything’s definite because you don’t really know what’s going to happen,” said Feiner.
