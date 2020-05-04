Karen Smoler Heller doesn’t directly fight disease, come up with cures or treat patients, but her work behind the scenes benefits those who do and those who rely on those life-saving services.
As a senior adviser on health economics and outcomes research for the Greater New York Hospital Association, the 1973 Scarsdale High School graduate, simply put, analyzes spreadsheets of data on medical spending by hospitals and aid from state and federal governments.
By representing all hospitals in New York City, Westchester County and Long Island and many others in the tri-state area, GNYHA has a deep understating of what the “largest concentration of medical academic centers in a small area” needs, in addition to the “socio-economically challenged communities” and “expertise in the uninsured and dealing with health disparities.”
Heller, who lives in Manhattan, said the GNYHA collaborates with and lobbies the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) to advocate on behalf of hospitals for cost-effective patient care.
“What we do is we understand what the state or CMS are trying to do from a policy perspective and we develop financial models to offer to help them implement what they want to do, and we also model the effects of the policies that they propose,” Heller said. “It’s a mutual thing.”
After analyzing data, GNYHA determines “the effects of what they propose” on every hospital in the country as far as laws and regulations passed by Congress, and creates proposals for hospital reimbursement for various services. “We work at the regulatory and legislative levels, both for the state and federally,” Heller said.
Lower New York was already a hotbed of medical and educational centers and the strain of the pandemic has taken a toll, further impacted by Congress’ March 27 CARES Act and the passage of the New York State budget on April 3.
The state budget process was a major focus for GNYHA even prior to the pandemic as cuts to Medicaid were on the horizon.
“There were no winners in the most recent budget because we did have this very large deficit for the Medicaid program,” Heller said. “There were no winners and of course everything was overwhelmed by the pandemic. Even the governor has said in his daily interviews that there’s going to need to be changes to the state budget as the year goes on because of the effect of the pandemic that has to be accommodated.”
The CARES Act that featured over $2 trillion in funding for pandemic-related coverage largely intended for small businesses and individuals also included $100 billion for medical facilities.
“Once that was passed we went to work on different models on how that could be distributed, especially once CMS came out with its policy for distributing the first $30 billion,” Heller said. “We quickly analyzed that.”
What happened next was similar to the individual tax relief checks to citizens, where everyone eligible got the same amount regardless of their financial situation or their geography, where the dollar may not hold the same value and the pandemic may not be as prevalent. Medicare allotment was used to dole out the money, so those facilities that rely more on Medicaid funding lost out.
“The worst problem from our perspective was that there was no weighting factor for the amount of COVID patients a provider was seeing,” Heller said.
This was particularly dismaying to the GNYHA because the hospitals with the greater need to treat COVID-19 are, in addition to being overwhelmed, more likely to see decreased revenue from eliminating nonemergency patients, enduring the added cost of creating new ICU spaces and spending more on personal protective equipment.
“It’s an enormous undertaking of new costs in addition to losing revenue and the new cost occurs mostly in the hot spots,” Heller said. “That was really what we perceived as a major deficiency of the allocation of the first $30 billion.”
That’s why the remaining $70 billion from the CARES Act that has yet to be appropriated is tops on the list of every hospital association throughout the country. “It’s what’s going to happen next? How is the remainder of the money going to be distributed?” Heller said. “Every hospital association is doing its own modeling and trying to come up with a consensus, but I think there is a real understanding by Secretary [of Health and Human Services Alex] Azar — and the White House for that matter — that more funding needs to be targeted to the hot spots and [for] taking care of the types of providers that rely on Medicaid as opposed to Medicare. I think there is a good understanding of that and I’m hopeful and I know the leadership of my organization is hopeful there will be a more appropriate distribution of funding.”
With hot spots and epicenters not getting the funding they need, it’s become a “dire situation,” which requires more of an infusion of federal funding. “There just has to be,” Heller said. “All of GNY and other New York advocates are working very hard to address that. If nothing is forthcoming, there will be terrible consequences.”
With New York State having closed a large number of hospitals about 15 years ago, Heller believes the area can’t afford to lose any more.
“Without getting too political, one thing that the feds have not been so interested in is covering the revenue loss, saying hospitals are no different from other businesses experiencing revenue loss,” Heller said. “I think the difference is hospitals are an essential service in a community. Whereas some businesses might be able to go under without a huge impact on a community, hospitals are truly, truly essential services…
“Yes, it would be terrible for the employees of the hospitals to close, but it would just be ruinous to the communities. Now that there is an appreciation of the disproportionate suffering of minority communities, African American in particular, and also the effect of poverty on the inability to shelter at home and also no resources to fall back on, this is a moral imperative to drive more resources into the New York City area.”
From music to meaning
Heller took a long time to reach a point in her professional life where she felt truly at home. Her dream was to become a musician, which Heller did until she was 25. “Then I realized I needed to have an income,” she said.
Heller “took music seriously from childhood all the way through college” at Sarah Lawrence, while also studying social science — “It should have been the other way around,” she said in hindsight — and she joined a small opera company and also cleaned houses to make money. “I gave it up when I was 25 and then went on a 10-year odyssey to find the right professional home for myself and that turned out to be the Greater New York Hospital Association,” she said.
The decade of searching started as a secretary on Wall Street. “When I was there, and this was before computers were invented, I discovered my music training was perfect for being a quantitative financial analyst,” she said.
While working, Heller got her MBA from New York University nights and started looking for a “mission to motivate” herself. “I finally found my way to the public sector and I worked for the [Mayor Ed] Koch administration for four years in the Office of Management and Budget and that’s how I got into health care,” she said.
Heller ran the unit that managed the Health Department and Mental Health Department budgets in New York City. When her youngest brother Matthew died after a battle with a brain tumor in 1990, Heller knew there was more out there for her. Someone recommended her for a health economist position at GNYHA and she finally had a purpose in her professional life.
“During his illness I spent a lot of time in the hospital with him at Sloan Kettering and, in walking around the hospital, especially overnight, I realized being sick enough to be in a hospital is a person’s most vulnerable time in life after they’re a small child,” she said.
At that time Heller knew advocating for top health care with an economic model that suited all parties was a mission worth fighting for.
COVID-19 has taken more than a toll on the economy and the health care system. For Heller it became personal when her mother, Ann Youngerman Smoler, died of the coronavirus in a nursing home April 4, just shy of her 88th birthday.
“They provided outstanding care, but just as the analogy to the broader population, when people are living in close proximity once it’s introduced it cannot be completely avoided,” Heller said. “It sweeps through.”
Smoler was hit by a car in 2012 and had issues from a traumatic brain injury, which led to dementia that built up.
“Our family knew just to make her comfortable and not experience suffocation and not to keep her alive by taking her to a hospital and getting her intubated,” Heller said. “That was not my mother’s wishes and she was so clear.”
Two years ago Heller herself became ill, and when she returned to work she was thrilled to go back to being a “straight analyst.” She’s never waivered in her mission.
“I get to do what I’ve always loved to do, which is spreadsheet analysis,” she said. “I don’t intend to retire and I would like to continue to do this for GNY. It’s been an incredible place to work for 30 years.”
