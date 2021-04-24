As the May 1 deadline approaches for the village to adopt its 2021-22 budget, the Scarsdale Forum Fiscal Affairs Committee urged the Scarsdale Board of Trustees to reconsider its leaf collection program and to use late tax payment revenue for additional tax relief. The committee report released April 16 was included in the board’s April 13 meeting agenda as written correspondence.
A long and rigorous budget planning process reflected the challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which sunk nonproperty tax revenues and forced the village to dig deeper into fund balance to lower the tax levy.
The $60.1 million tentative budget, which is set to increase the tax levy by 2.99%, faced some pushback from residents during a public hearing April 13. Madelaine Eppenstein, president of the Scarsdale Forum, said she was “disappointed” the board didn’t go further to reduce the levy and Black Birch Lane resident Robert Berg called the budget cycle a “major lost opportunity.” Fox Meadow Road resident Bob Harrison, an advocate representing the interests of Scarsdale Taxpayers Alert group, has been calling for the tax levy to be reduced below 2% for several weeks, and reiterated his viewpoint again at a board work session on April 20.
Some of those same sentiments were expressed in the Forum’s report, put forth by the Forum’s Fiscal Affairs Committee, which is chaired by Anne Hintermeister and a mainstay at village budget meetings. Berg, a member of the committee, abstained from supporting the report because he believed the report’s tone was too laudatory of the village’s budgetary process.
“There’s a lot of missed opportunities right and left here,” said Berg. “This is the year they should’ve been doing stuff differently.”
The committee report included multiple recommendations and comments about how the board should move forward with the tentative budget and confront the village’s difficult financial future.
The report cited “some fiscal red flags” that had been percolating before COVID-19 struck in March 2020: The downtown was already experiencing reduced retail activity, parking revenue was weakening, revenue from pool passes was declining and there had been annual increases in employee compensation costs to deliver services without the number of employees increasing.
In the report, the committee agreed that while there was cause for optimism with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, Scarsdale was going to be under budgetary pressure for the foreseeable future, according to comments posted by newly elected Mayor Jane Veron in local media.
Even without considering increases in expenses, the Forum concluded that the village would have to dip into its fund balance through 2024 and beyond if revenues don’t bounce back.
With many people working from home due to the pandemic, the village saw large dips in parking revenue. Metro-North ridership has dropped, and the MTA ridership levels are expected to remain low, returning to a “new normal” level of between 80% and 92% of capacity by the end of 2024. Considering those factors, the Forum report said it was important for the village to reach out to parking permit holders to ascertain their parking needs. The committee also suggested selling Freightway parking spots to nonresidents on Garth Road or others from outside of Scarsdale to generate additional revenue.
Early on in the pandemic, the village moved into austerity mode and cut nonessential spending. Department heads were instructed to create budget scenarios with 5% and 10% cuts but, as pointed out by the Forum, few if any of the cuts were adopted.
“The board could have made better use of this technique to reduce budgeted costs meaningfully, given the long term risks facing the village,” the report said.
Leaf collection
In its report, the fiscal affairs committee called the continuance of the village’s current leaf collection “a missed opportunity for substantial savings in the current fiscal year” and cited changes that could have gone a long way in narrowing the budget’s operating deficit, such as switching from vacuuming to bagging leaves. According to a budget presentation in January by the Department of Public Works, the cessation of vacuuming could save the village an estimated $307,000.
“Leaf vacuuming does not benefit the community as a whole or make public spaces more usable and enjoyable for residents, or more beautiful,” the Forum report states. “Piled leaves blow around, block storm sewers and form slippery mats on village roads, endangering motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.”
Previously, Deputy Mayor Justin Arest said he believed it wasn’t the appropriate time to change the leaf collection process without hearing from the broader community, even though members of the board expressed support for eliminating leaf vacuuming.
The Forum pushed back in its report, stating there is “no better time” for the board to decide to change the village’s leaf collection system.
“The DPW itself raised the subject of the potential cost savings from collected bagged leaves. Residents have had the opportunity to participate in nine well-publicized Zoom budget meetings and briefings,” the committee reported. “Mayor Samwick informed the community that additional budget work ‘was designed to challenge the norms and seek alternate ways to manage village operations in the face of pandemic-related fiscal pressures.’ Of the expense items considered in the many budget work sessions, the committee believes leaf collection merited that kind of attention.”
The Fiscal Affairs Committee report urged the board to consider leaf collection changes and revise the tentative budget accordingly.
During the public hearing April 13, Veron said the leaf collection discussion would be led by the infrastructure, municipal services and sustainability pillar she set out in her board structure plan.
At an April 20 work session — potentially the last session before the board adopts the budget on April 27 — Trustee Lena Crandall asked about ways to lower the projected tax levy increase and to find last minute savings opportunities.
Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione said she had reviewed a few line items in the budget with Village Manager Steve Pappalardo, but that overall, the budget was “sound” and there was no area where a change could result in a material difference for taxpayers.
“I think we’re in a good spot. I think the board got to this spot with an awful lot of very thoughtful discussion and we’ve made a number of modifications and personally, I think it’s a good budget,” said Pappalardo. “It should set us up very nicely next year and hopefully the year after that as well.”
Late payment interest and penalties
One unexpected revenue generator this year was late tax payment penalties and interest. The Forum committee recommended the village investigate and report back to the community about why there was a surge in nonpayment of taxes, and suggested the village should share the amount collected among taxpayers for additional tax relief.
Scaglione said the late fees were revenue in the current 2020-21 fiscal year and said she was going to update projections to reflect that revenue. The current budget is projected to end in a deficit.
Although the village plans to receive $1.96 million in federal funds from the federal American Relief Act, that money will not cover the current year revenue losses. Because of this, the committee recommended the board develop a multiyear approach to address the long-term fiscal impacts of the pandemic to replenish reserves and enable the village to resume increased capital spending.
Scarsdale municipal pool
The Scarsdale pool complex, which would incur capital expenses for necessary repairs, has also been a topic of discussion throughout the budget process this year. Based on the pool’s declining membership numbers and aging infrastructure, the Forum endorsed the village’s plan to sell a limited number of pool memberships to nonresidents and to spend money on a comprehensive plan for the complex.
The board of trustees is slated to adopt the village budget at its meeting on April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.