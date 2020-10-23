There’s nothing quite like facing Mamaroneck under the lights, even if the outcome is a 2-0 loss on the opening day of the season.
Scarsdale field hockey stepped onto Mamo’s home turf Monday evening with a younger team than last year, when the Raiders, with a veteran lineup and All-State players Liz Scarcella and Sophie Carroll and All-Elite Sophia Franco, were 13-3-2 and made the Section 1 semifinals. They were 1-2 against Mamaroneck, having topped them 1-0 in their second meeting of the regular season, while losing 3-2 the first time and 2-0 in sectionals.
This year, the Raiders have four seniors, but one of them had knee surgery in August and one of them is new to varsity. So for the young team that featured five players new to the team who started and/or played significant time against Mamo to come away with a tight loss was uplifting.
“It’s great,” coach Lauren Barton said of the solid start. “This is a big game to open to. We hadn’t scrimmaged or anything. We practiced switching the field and they couldn’t take that option away from us. We played with poise and we played hard the whole time. We’re going to play them again at home and everybody makes playoffs this season. This is a learning experience and our first time playing together as a team. I don’t think we have any regrets or anything we leave here down about. This was a stepping stone for us.”
Abigail Stein and Emily Felder are the returning starting senior captains, while Victoria Wilson is serving as a manager/captain following her knee surgery.
“Our seniors, the captains, have shown strong leadership the entire time in terms of trying to make the girls feel welcome,” Barton said. “We have a number of young players and they’ve gone out of their way to include them and make sure everybody recognizes they play an integral role on the team.”
Sophomores Chelsea Berson, Kenzie Mauro, Sammy Hoexter and Riley Iasiello and freshman Parker Mauro made their mark and set the tone for the future of the program.
Looking beyond the scoreboard, the veterans used the moments following the game to let the younger players know just how well they played, how important they are to the team.
“We were talking about this already that every new person that came in and every sub brought the same energy — there were no weak links at all,” Wilson said. “Younger players knew this was a big game, Mamo, our rival, and they wanted to show up, be ready and take charge of the game. That’s what they did.”
Veteran goalie Angela Hoey, a junior, made nine saves.
“Honestly I think we played really well,” Felder said. “It feels pretty good. I don’t think we expected to work together that well as a team and I think our passing was really phenomenal for our first game with such a young team.”
Breaking cohorts and bringing the whole team together on Wednesday, Oct. 14, was a big moment for the Raiders as the team prepared for the season.
“We’ve worked hard the whole time we’ve been practicing, so it was nice to have everyone come together,” Barton said. “We have a very young team.”
From Wilson’s perspective, the Raiders dominated everywhere except the scoreboard by controlling the midfield.
“We have a great line of offense that’s super quick and we have to utilize that and take advantage of it, but everyone played so well, so cohesively,” she said. “It was really beautiful to watch. I think we were definitely the leading team tonight, but we just didn’t get our shots in.”
Passing and creating space on the field were preseason priorities for Scarsdale. “That’s something we were able to do today,” Barton said. “I don’t think anyone on our team is disappointed — I think we played well. I think we maintained our composure and we didn’t panic. The things we needed to do we did, except for scoring. That’s something we would have wanted to do.
“We’re coming together and they played well together.”
Being on the field in late October is a major win for the Raiders and their opponents.
“We’re super excited to even get to have this season,” Stein said. “We were so unsure, so I think as seniors and as a member of this team we’re playing every game and every practice like it could be our last. I think that’s bringing the energy we need to the season.”
