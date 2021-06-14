Unlike many countries around the globe, Rwanda can be viewed as a COVID-19 success story. According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus deaths in Rwanda totaled only 357 as of June 3. This is partly because the country responded very early on and enacted some of Africa’s strictest lockdowns. Rwanda swiftly mobilized contact tracers as well, utilized human-sized robots in COVID-19 health clinics to take temperatures and deliver supplies, and immediately quarantined all COVID patients in a designated clinic.
Nevertheless, access to PPE and other resources has been severely limited in areas outside of Kigali, the nation’s capital.
“Everything has become, as we know here in the United States, much more difficult for us … [and] we have all the resources in the world,” said Dr. Catarina Dolsten of Fox Meadow, who serves on the board of Health Builders, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening primary health care in rural Rwanda.
“Imagine in rural Rwanda how difficult it is even to obtain a mask or obtaining oxygen to support the families or people who are sick there,” Dolsten said.
During the pandemic, Health Builders’ staff in Rwanda assisted in tracking suspected cases, raising community awareness, and enforcing prevention measures in the health centers and the surrounding communities. They also ensured that all of their health centers had adequate PPE, among other efforts.
On June 16 at 7:30 p.m., Dolsten and her daughter, Josefin Dolsten, will moderate “Coping in Crisis,” a virtual discussion of Rwanda’s journey from genocide to COVID-19 and how the nonprofit Health Builders is working to provide high-quality primary health care in the country. This free event is sponsored by Dolsten’s synagogue of 14 years, Shaarei Tikvah, and is open to anyone in the community.
Originally a medical doctor in Sweden, Dolsten moved to Scarsdale in 2004 and runs a consulting firm in executive coaching and organizational development. Currently, she works as a consultant at Montefiore Health System’s Learning Center helping physicians and clinicians who are grappling with burnout in the wake of the pandemic.
Prior to executive coaching, Dolsten, who holds varying degrees and certificates from Columbia, New York University and Sweden’s Lund University, worked alongside nonprofits developing maternal child health care in places such as Sub-Saharan Africa and Bangladesh.
Since 2014, Dolsten has served on the board of directors at Health Builders, which is unique because it is run entirely by in-country Rwandans. Whereas most nonprofits are run by ex-patriots who live in the country or people from the United States or Europe, Health Builders has an in-country staff who run the organization from top to bottom.
“We’re very proud of that because that means that we know what the sensitivities are in the country,” said Dolsten, who visited Rwanda in 2016. “[The in-country Rwandans] understand the culture, they know the needs of the country, so we think that this is the best way to have a sustainable working nonprofit.”
Rwanda, a small landlocked nation of about 12.5 million (2018), has a national health care system. However, the country cannot afford to build the number of health posts required to treat its citizens adequately, explained Dolsten. For that reason, Health Builders donates all of the health clinics it builds to the Rwandan government. After that point, Health Builders “work[s] with the management of the health clinic to make sure that the clinic is run well and that the care that is given is high-quality health care,” said Dolsten.
Dolsten, specifically, is involved in developing the programming of Health Builders. She helps the nonprofit decide what to focus on and what grants to apply for so that it can provide the proper managerial support — both on the administrative side and the clinical side — within the health clinics that it has given to the Rwandan government.
Alongside the chair of the board, Dolsten also assists with the strategic development of Health Builders. “We know that nonprofit donations and grants have been reduced tremendously since COVID and haven’t really recovered since the recession in 2008,” said Dolsten.
Noting that COVID has affected both the livelihood of the people of Rwanda as well as access to health care, Dolsten pointed out that it’s important to remember Rwanda’s history of genocide when discussing such matters.
In 1994, tensions escalated between the majority Hutu and the minority Tutsi populations, resulting in genocide committed against the Tutsi and other political opponents of the Hutu extremists. During the 100 days of unimaginable violence that took place, up to 1 million people were slaughtered, according to the United Nations — a rate of killing four times greater than at the height of the Holocaust.
“I think what is interesting in a Jewish perspective is to think about that genocide and compare it with the Holocaust,” said Dolsten, adding, “because if we think about it, most Jews left the countries where the Holocaust took place. They left Germany, they left Poland ... but in Rwanda, people stayed in the same house that was next to a neighbor who might have killed one of their family members. So that’s an aspect that is different than the Holocaust and has required a lot of reparation and forgiveness in the country to bring it back to a place where everyone feels as a part of the same country.”
On June 16, Dolsten and her daughter, Josefin, will be joined by Health Builders’ Executive Director Michel Musilikare, and Director of Programs and Development Immaculate Kyarisiima, as well as two girls representing the second generation since the genocide, for the online program.
“I think it’s very easy to get bogged down and think about our own problems,” explained Dolsten when asked about her intrinsic desire to help others. “But if you raise your eyes and look beyond that, you realize that there’s so much you can do to help others ... being able to do something for others is really the purpose why we are here and thinking and feeling beings.”
To donate or learn more about Health Builders, an NGO in Rwanda and a 501(c)(3) organization with a 100% score on Charity Navigator in the U.S., visit healthbuilders.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.