Front-line workers receive boost with vaccine rollout

While there are as many questions as there are answers about the first COVID-19 vaccine released this week, the look on the faces of front-line workers taking the vaccine, which you could still see despite mask-wearing, says all you need to know as they were overjoyed posing for pictures during a rare hopeful week in 2020.
Scarsdale resident Dr. Jonathan Bradlow, a cardiologist at Montefiore Medical Center’s main campus in the Bronx, was vaccinated Tuesday, Dec. 15, just one day after Pfizer started to deliver the first round of its vaccine to the United States, the first company to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency approval for distribution late last week.
The vaccine Pfizer partnered with Germany-based BioNTech to create under the watchful eye of Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, a Scarsdale resident, represents a success in Messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.
“This is the first vaccine that has come out with this technology, with the mRNA technology, but they’ve been working on this for a really long time,” Bradlow said. “The early data shows that it’s clearly effective and vaccines are safe, have always been safe and will always be safe.”
He added, “The safety of these things in my mind has clearly been established and not only that, honestly the risk of not taking it is, as far as I’m concerned, dramatically higher than whatever small risk there might be.”
Bradlow is based out of Montefiore and St. John’s Riverside, but also has a large staff working at four “busy offices” in Yonkers and the Bronx. There were echocardiograms and stress tests, “all the things a cardiologist does,” until the pandemic hit in late February/early March. When the virus initially begin to spread, Bradlow had to shut down all of his offices to patients and switch to telemedicine from those offices because there was no personal protective equipment (PPE), like masks and face shields, not even at many hospitals throughout the country.
When lower New York State developed into an epicenter of the virus in March and April, Bradlow, who is also a volunteer firefighter in Scarsdale, said, “It was like tsunami that we just got hammered with … When the pandemic accelerated the hospital got overwhelmed and we became COVID doctors. We just got drafted into the COVID service and that was it.”
Every time the medical community learned something new and began to adapt, the next day it changed. And the next day. And the next. It was like that for a long time. One of the biggest revelations was that the virus was spread through aerosolized particles out of the nose and mouth, so they didn’t realize just how potentially deadly getting rationed one or two new masks a week was at first. That was among the first discoveries that finally started saving not only the lives of more patients, but the front-line workers and their families, too.
As per New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandate, Montefiore had two weeks in April to go from 1,500 beds to 3,000 beds. And to the credit of the engineering department, they redefined nearly every inch of space at the medical center, as did hospitals around the state. With the need for all of those isolated beds with reversed air flow also came 18-wheeler trailers in the parking lot to store the rising number of dead bodies.
“We were losing souls so fast,” Bradlow said. He added, “A lot of my colleagues and friends got sick. We lost doctors and colleagues and it was terrible. It was just a nightmare.”
While mask-wearing, social distancing, the shuttering of schools and businesses helped the numbers go down finally in May and over the summer, between phased reopenings, increases in family gatherings and those who refuse to follow recommended guidelines and in some cases laws, we are seeing — as many experts predicted — a resurgence in cases in late fall/early winter. Hospitals are now prepared, unlike the spring, with “surge wards” ready for a spike.
Increased knowledge about the virus, combined with widespread testing, has helped keep people out of hospitals and, more importantly, safe from being intubated for a ventilator. With both health care workers and the public knowing what symptoms to look out for, they are able to treat patients earlier and therefore more effectively.
“In April, the average person was sick at home for five or six days before they came to the hospital, so they came to the hospital really sick — often in extremis,” Bradlow said. “Now what happens is your left nostril is puffy and you go and get a COVID test. We have testing now. We didn’t have testing in March and April. So it’s hard to know. We also know a little bit more about how to beat the disease and what works and what doesn’t.”
Still, people are dying upward of 3,000 a day nationwide. Thus far there have been more than 17 million known cases and over 300,000 deaths in the United States. Worldwide those numbers stand at 74.4 million cases and 1.65 million deaths.
Bradlow had enrolled patients in trials for Remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine, among others, early on. “Neither one really did very much,” Bradlow said. But something as simple as having patients lie on their stomach to improve lung capacity and physiology did. So did treating GI symptoms, hydration, shortness of breath and low oxygen levels before they got too severe.
“We’re still not there yet, but we’ve learned a lot,” Bradlow said.
The Pfizer vaccine — with Moderna up for approval this week, and others to follow — could not have come at a better time.
“It’s a big win,” Bradlow said. “Herd immunity is the only way we’re going to get rid of this and the only way we’ve ever achieved herd immunity in anything is through a vaccine. Polio. Smallpox. Chickenpox. We vaccinated these diseases out of the system.”
Bradlow had soreness in his arm the day after the vaccination, not uncommon for any type of vaccine, and he’ll get his second dose 21 days after the first.
“Me getting the shot yesterday is not about me,” Bradlow said. “It’s allowing me to hopefully not spread it, hopefully not get it so I can continue to care for you when you get sick — either cardiologically or not — and it’s about me not giving it to my family. Ultimately we have to get to the point where each person who has it is giving it to less than one person. That’s how a pandemic dies off.”
In the case of COVID-19, the vaccine alone is not enough to end the threat. It’s part of the solution, which includes continued mask-wearing and social distancing for an unknown period of time.
“I’ve seen enough of what this disease can do that I have tremendous respect for its power,” Bradlow said. “I feel very strongly in getting this minimal risk vaccine with a potentially incredibly large benefit.”
Getting started
On Monday morning, Dec. 14, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay became among the first Americans — definitely the first in New York State — to receive the Pfizer vaccine in a nontrial setting. Gov. Andrew Cuomo hosted and broadcast the vaccination as a ceremonial event.
Cuomo called the fight against the virus “a modern day battlefield.”
“This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war,” Cuomo said. “It’s the beginning of the last chapter of the book. But now we just have to do it. Vaccine doesn’t work if it’s just in the vial, right?”
Cuomo said that not only did the federal government approve the vaccine, but so did a separate state panel, which gave him increased confidence in the impact it will have in the coming year.
“I hope this gives you and the health care workers who are battling this every day a sense of security and safety and a little more confidence in doing your job once the second vaccine has been administered,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo called it the “light at the end of a long tunnel” and urged residents to take the vaccine when it becomes available to the public, presumably in 2021.
Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling said his hospitals have seen over 100,000 COVID-19 patients, with a peak of over 3,500 in April. Dowling reminded everyone that the vaccine is one part of the puzzle.
“Just because we are giving out the vaccine, that’s no excuse for the public out there not to continue wearing masks, not to social distance, etc.,” he said. “You have to continue to comply with safety standards even though the vaccine is going to be distributed over the next couple of months. You have to do both if we are going to be successful here as you know very well.”
He added, “We will beat this. We will win.”
White Plains Hospital celebrated the vaccine on Dec. 15, by publicly vaccinating five health care workers. According to a press release, “The vaccinations administered today mark a hopeful point in the COVID-19 pandemic in Westchester County and New York State. White Plains Hospital is located near the pandemic’s epicenter in Westchester County, and White Plains Hospital has cared for thousands of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
“The Hospital plans to continue to administer vaccinations to its staff over the next several weeks, following guidelines established by the Department of Health.”
On Thursday afternoon, Dec. 17, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that the nearly daily county map that features the number of active and total cases by town has been suspended until the county can get not only more up-to-date information, but also add a breakdown of hospitalizations and deaths. He said that whenever the next map comes out, expect there to be a significant jump in the numbers as compared to the last one on Friday, Dec. 11.
Latimer reported that there are 8,693 active known cases in the county, 61,111 total this year. As of Tuesday, there were 360 currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. He said it’s been a “tough week” as there were 24 COVID-related deaths, bringing the county’s total fatalities up to 1,584.
“That is concerning that the number of fatalities are rising as the number of cases are rising,” Latimer said.
As of Wednesday, which Cuomo said is “Day 291” of the pandemic, there was a 6.2% positivity rate among those tested with microclusters included. There were 6,097 hospitalizations statewide, including 1,098 in the ICU and 611 on ventilators. On Tuesday, there were 95 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
“Compared to the rest of the nation, we are doing very, very well,” Cuomo said. “We’re still lower than anyone besides Maine, Hawaii, Vermont, which is extraordinary … Somehow, we have resisted the surge of the tide and we're doing better than almost any state in the nation.”
There are rumors of another major shutdown coming in the new year and Cuomo didn’t deny the possibility.
“New Yorkers can stop a shutdown, New Yorkers can save lives,” he said. “It depends on what we do … Slow the spread, manage the hospitals, administer the vaccine … You have to be smart,” avoiding gatherings and practicing “personal responsibility.”
Cuomo hopes to get 346,000 more doses when Moderna’s vaccine is approved. Like everything else this year, the vaccination rollout has phases with prioritized availability.
“Right now we're talking about probably late January for Phase 2,” Cuomo said. “The dates can change with the federal government … They are trying to move a lot of pieces and big pieces very quickly but the one piece we need to start the chain is we need a delivery of the vaccines.”
Cuomo urged residents not to relax until 75 to 85% have been vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.
“But here is a very important point — in New York State no person will have to pay a penny for vaccination,” he said. “No person will pay a penny for vaccination. We want people to get vaccinated.”
Breaking down the vaccine
Late last week, after an eight-hour hearing, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee approved Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use 17-4, with one abstention with the following question at the heart of the decision: “Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 16 years of age and older?”
Three days shy of 10 months to the date of the first COVID-19 death in the United States, which was on Feb. 17, the first nontrial doses began being administered to front-line workers.
On Monday, The Poynter Institute hosted a panel discussion on the vaccine featuring Dr. Susan Bailey, president of The American Medical Association; Dr. Leon McDougle, president of The National Medical Association; Dr. Paul Offit, director of The Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; and registered nurse Patricia A. Stinchfield, president of The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.
Stinchfield called the vaccine “a scientific triumph in technology,” and said it is a “global mission” to get it to as many people as quickly as possible.
“We’re done with the vaccine — we’re on to vaccination now,” she said. “That is our task. That phase started today and I would argue it is our most important tool right now, along with wearing a mask and washing our hands and staying out of groups for a long time. We need to make sure that we don’t get ahead of ourselves with this vaccine. Our behaviors really are still going to be important.”
Bailey called the speed of release and approval of the vaccines “unprecedented,” but that the FDA approval process is something health care workers have “long relied on” and will continue to do so.
Offit said not to confuse an emergency approval with an unproven product that was pushed out with no data or proper trial phases.
Bailey cited a Pew Research survey where 60% of American adults said they would definitely or probably take the vaccine, while 21% don’t plan on taking it and said more information won’t sway them. “That’s the part that worries me,” she said.
Of note, even fewer Black and Hispanic residents are likely to take the vaccine, though since Pew’s last survey in September, the confidence number had gone up among that group.
McDougle said the numbers in the trials rivaled any other vaccine trial, and included diversity between different ethnicities.
Offit was on the FDA committee that approved the vaccine for distribution and is on the committee that will decide Moderna’s fate.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are made differently than any other vaccine as they use Messenger RNA, which is a change from injecting a live vaccine into the patient as has happened historically.
“What’s different about this is you are not giving the protein,” Offit said. “What you’re doing is you’re giving the genetic material that teaches your cells to make that protein. That’s the difference. Your body makes the spike protein of coronavirus, then your body makes antibodies to the spike protein. That’s the critical difference.”
Our bodies have Messenger RNA and scientists have been studying using that to their advantage for two decades. Under immense pressure during a global pandemic, the breakthrough finally came.
“People have been working on messenger RNA vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus, malaria, tuberculosis, Ebola, Zika, etc.,” Offit said. “This is just the first product to get above the water to become a commercial product.”
Bailey said the mRNA vaccines are “completely incapable of giving you COVID-19,” adding, “If you got COVID-19 for real right after getting the vaccine it means you got the vaccine too late and it was already incubating in you when you got the vaccine.”
Offit addressed the two severe allergic responses to the vaccine in the United Kingdom by saying that anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine before should refrain from taking this one, but that anyone with other types of allergies like food allergies have no reason to be concerned.
For those with allergies, Offit suggests waiting in the room where the vaccine is being given for 30 minutes to see if any type of allergic response happens. If not, it should be safe to get the injection. As a general rule with vaccines, all recipients should wait at least 15 minutes before leaving to make sure there is no immediate reaction.
A sore arm, fatigue, muscle aches, fever or headache are common side effects of vaccines.
“Those things are to be expected and what is happening is your immune system is responding,” Stinchfield said. “It sees the bad guy, it’s making the good guys and that sort of feeling that there’s something happening in your body is to be expected. And actually when it happens sometimes people feel relieved, like there’s something underway that’s going to protect them. It’s a small one- to two-day sense of illness. It usually lasts about a day and it is far, far better than having COVID disease.”
As far as pregnant women, Offit said, “There is really no biological reason to think that it would be damaging to either of them, because they are pregnant, or to their as-of-yet unborn child.”
According to the Poynter Institute, “About 8,500 pregnant women have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. out of 44,000 known COVID-19 cases involving pregnant women, while 57 pregnant women have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. Those statistics are behind one line of thinking that the virus presents a greater risk than the vaccine.”
Though there was interest in having those as young as 12 take the vaccine, Pfizer’s is approved for ages 16 and up. With people under 21 making up just over a quarter of the country’s population, they only represent 0.08% of the COVID deaths, according to Offit, who said young people “were not a first priority,” but they “eventually will be.”
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, as of Dec. 3, nearly 1.5 million children had tested positive for COVID-19.
As far as the trials, Stinchfield said there was no coaxing people to sign up — they were practically lining up. “The safety part of this journey has not been cut short,” she said.
While 25% of people have a fear of needles, Stinchfield said that 90% of parents do have their children fully vaccinated in order to enter kindergarten. She called it “the silent majority,” as compared to the “loud, extreme” 1% to 2% of anti-vaxxers. It’s those people in the middle, the “hesitant ones,” who need more information to have their concerns properly addressed. Stinchfield said the nurses are educating themselves in order to better educate the public.
Offit said the Pfizer vaccine’s first dose was as high as 52% effective in the trial, but combined with the second does 21 days later was at least 95% effective for the three months after the first dose. Moderna is also a two-dose vaccine, while the one Johnson & Johnson is working on is one dose. Though there is no data on it, since each vaccine is different in various ways — ingredients, handling storage, dosage — health care professionals don’t recommend having vaccines from multiple companies, but they did note that if for some reason you have to have the second dose after the recommended three weeks it should not be an issue.
Booster shots are not uncommon. “The immune system needs some time to work on this, some time to accept what’s in the vaccine, to process it and to develop the immune response,” Bailey said. “And then if you get the immunization again after a certain point your immune response is just that much more robust and may last longer.”
Experts agree vaccinating 70% to 85% of the population will result in herd immunity. For those who legitimately can’t get vaccinated, they will be protected.
Still, there are questions as to how long any of the vaccines will last — months, years, decades — and whether or not they prevent you from getting COVID and/or prevent you from spreading it. It will also depend on if/when/how the virus mutates as time goes on. Those who had COVID already may be susceptible to get it again and are being encouraged to take the vaccine.
As with any vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine will not be 100% effective. At well over 90% for Pfizer and Moderna, the outlook is positive, according to Offit.
“Right now you’ve established a standard with these two mRNA vaccines of efficacy that is extremely high,” he said. “It would be hard to top that.”
Rates and budgets
New York State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin of Scarsdale gave the Scarsdale Forum an update on many topics Thursday, Dec. 10, with impacts of COVID-19 among them. During the height of the pandemic in the spring, Paulin and her colleagues were receiving daily briefings from the governor’s office and with the recent spike, those calls have begun once again.
Paulin said the initial delivery for New York State would be 170,000 vaccines from Pfizer, with 19,200 for the Hudson Valley.
“It’s dependent on how many hospital workers we have, how many nursing homes and residents and workers we have because that’s the first phase,” she said. “1.2 million additional vaccines are expected to be delivered to New York State later this month coming from both Moderna and Pfizer. We will see at that point essential workers be vaccinated and seniors. That’s when that will start.”
As of Tuesday, Dec 9, New York State’s positivity rate was 4.86% of those tested, 5.44% including microclusters and in Westchester County the rate was even higher at 6.3%.
“We are higher than the state right now and we were up from the day before, which was 6.1,” Paulin said. “It’s not a good trend for us.”
There are no red microclusters in the county. Port Chester is orange, while Peekskill, Ossining, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, Yonkers and New Rochelle are yellow.
“The designation as a microcluster places temporary restrictions on businesses, schools, social activities in an attempt to limit the spread,” Paulin said. “The level of restriction is dependent on the color zone, with red being the most severe and yellow being the least severe.”
As of the latest map from Westchester County on Friday, Dec. 11, Scarsdale was up to 74 active known cases and 543 since March.
The pandemic has had Paulin’s staff “busier and more challenged than ever.” Meeting with constituents virtually, she and her office field phone calls and emails regarding “unemployment insurance, pandemic unemployment assistance, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation and extended benefits.”
The state’s financial woes have “remained largely unchanged” since April, according to Paulin. “We anticipate a deficit in excess of $14 billion for this fiscal year, with still another $8-10 billion of cuts that have to be made if there’s no federal aid,” she said.
While the most obvious way to raise more revenue is through additional taxes, Paulin noted “it wouldn’t put a dent” in the deficit.
“The income taxes are a best bet in terms of raising immediate revenue and that would only be about $300 million for the quarter that’s left in the state budget,” she said. “So $300 million contrasting that with $8-10 billion, we know that the feds are not going to make the difference up. We can’t raise enough money in the state to make the difference up, so the cuts that we’ve already made — to school districts, to the munis — they’re likely to stick and I don’t know what we can honestly do, so we’re praying that the federal government steps up. We have seen a bill lately get negotiated, but it’s not nearly what we need, but that will make a much bigger dent than anything we can do.”
With Metro-North struggling and the MTA having gone through its $3.9 billion from the CARES Act by late July, major cuts could be coming to the rail system, which will greatly impact Scarsdale once ridership increases. It’s still only at about 20% of pre-pandemic ridership and with 40% of the MTA’s budget coming from fares, that’s a major problem and the worst case could see service reduced by 50%.
While Scarsdale’s schools are impacted, the district only receives 5% of its budget from the state, while other districts can rely on upward of 75%. The village also does not receive as much as other areas.
“Again we get so little money, which normally I’d complain and say it’s horrible,” Paulin said. “In this case we’re lucky.”
