Town board members voted unanimously on Dec. 15 to pass the 2021 tentative budget, which kept the tax levy the same as in 2020 and instituted a slight decrease in the tax rate.
To avert a tax hike, the town expended $15.7 million from the townwide general fund balance and $11.9 million from the town-outside general fund balance to keep the tax levy for the 2021 budget the same as in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which sunk municipal revenues across New York State.
The B budget, which funds services for unincorporated Greenburgh, allocates $87.2 million, which includes $1.1 million less in appropriations than last year’s budget and a $3.9 million shortfall in revenues. The town’s A budget allocates $33.1 million, which is $1.7 million less in appropriations than last year’s budget and a $454,985 increase in revenue, mostly due to state aid.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said it was “the least controversial budget” of the 30 years he’s been in office, because this year people were “relieved there is no tax increase.”
“When COVID started I thought that there would be massive layoffs,” said Feiner, but the town didn’t have to let any employees go. “That doesn’t mean we have to be overconfident, because every year there’s always potential budgetary issues. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next year, so I think we’re going to have to run a tight operation.”
Minor changes to the budget were presented at the second public hearing on Dec. 9. The slip sheet changes included a change of position from appraisal technician to senior real property appraiser, an insurance premium adjustment, licenses for working from home, a reallocation of minimum wage increases, a restoration of some balances within the parks and recreation department and the inclusion of a library position that was accidentally omitted. In total, the slip sheets added $139,744 in expenditures to the A budget’s appropriated fund balance and $119,629 in expenditures to the B budget’s appropriated fund balance.
The police department took the largest cut in the town’s B budget, with $19.7 million allocated, $787,667 less than last year’s budget. According to Comptroller Roberta Romano, the cuts were due to decreases in salaries and overtime pay. The police department budget includes $573,891 in cuts to salaries in 2021 and a $250,000 cut in overtime pay.
Since Chief Christopher McNerney returned to the helm of the police department in August after Chief Brian Ryan’s retirement, the department has added three more officers, increasing the department’s total to 110.
McNerney said he didn’t have an issue with the overtime cut in the 2021 budget, but called it a “gamble,” as 2021 includes a lot of unknowns, including the future of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year we saw a big reduction in overtime because crime was down [and] … calls for service were down, so police officers were not taking time off,” said McNerney during an Edgemont Community Council Meeting on Dec. 7. “Overtime is up the last few months now because police officers are taking time off now at the end of the year and we need to backfill some positions.”
Overtime pay has also helped the department limit hiring, which can be more expensive down the line. The department has also cut specialized positions in the street crime unit and community policing unit to limit spending but has kept street patrols at the same level.
“There has been no jeopardy to public safety,” said McNerney.
The significant revenue shortfall due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic has also reintroduced many talking points by residents who are looking for the town to save money. One such discussion which is brought up annually during budget season is the dissolution of the tax increment financing (TIF) special district. The fund, created in the late 1980s, has had money allocated to it yearly to build a bypass on Route 9A. The district serves the north Elmsford part of the town and the fund is mainly financed by those in unincorporated Greenburgh.
Hartsdale Neighbors Association President Eric Zinger has been a vocal proponent for the town to eliminate the district and make the $6.9 million in the fund available to those in unincorporated Greenburgh. The town will add $294,800 to the district in the 2021 budget.
At the first public hearing on Nov. 24, Feiner said he wanted to see funds from the TIF district going to unincorporated Greenburgh but there were legal issues, he said.
“The issue is not the determination or the dissolution of the district. The issue is where the money that’s in the district goes,” said Town Attorney Tim Lewis. “We’d like to work that out.”
Feiner told the Inquirer he believed the town would need state legislation to authorize the town to eliminate the TIF district and he wanted to wait until the 2022 budget to make a determination.
“If we don’t use the funds … [and] it turns out that the money is not going to be used, I think it should go to unincorporated. But at this point it seems like there’s a very good chance that the state’s going to fund it,” said Feiner. “If we pull [the funds] right now, it could jeopardize something that’s really important for the town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.