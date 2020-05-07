Geriatric nursing home specialist Jeffrey Escher died of COVID-19

As a geriatric specialist working in a nursing home at age 72, Dr. Jeffrey Escher knew the risk of going to work every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That work cost him his life.
The 60-year resident of Scarsdale — he attended Greenacres Elementary School, graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1965 and raised his two sons there — would never have abandoned his patients and co-workers on the front line, which kept him going to work at a Bronx nursing home, where he was contracted by TeamHealth, until he got sick.
“He is the kind of person who wants to make sure people are taken care of and make sure people are safe,” son Max, a 2006 Scarsdale High School graduate said. “That would be tough to speak to whether he’d do it again, but I would venture to say, yeah, he would definitely do it again because at the end of the day he’s a doctor and that’s what he signed up for.”
2007 SHS grad son Sam said, “For sure I would say knowing the risk, knowing there is a chance he could die he would do it again. He did. He knew there was a chance he would die and he did it.”
Not only did the age of Escher’s patients put him in a high risk group, so did his age, his weight and his diabetes.
“When he went to work he knew what he was doing,” wife Monique said. “He saw it. He adored our two boys. It puzzles my why he still insisted on going to work. He really thought he was going to get through it or he was not going to get it. He brushed me aside and I didn’t have a say in whether or not he was going to work.
“He was a physician. He wanted to be a physician. He had to be a physician. And on the other hand he had a life outside of medicine that was rich, too. I don’t know why he didn’t stop working and be safe.”
Escher enjoyed cooking, reading, art and music. Getting his start on trumpet as a kid, Escher blew the shofar at Westchester Reform Temple and was in Westchester County’s Dixieland Jazz Band.
Monique, Max, a web developer who lives in Maryland, and Sam, a lawyer who lives in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., were only able to give so many answers. There was only speculation because in the end they never really got to find out what was going through Escher’s mind as they expected him to recover from coronavirus. However, just over a week into his illness he took a downturn on April 22 and died at home April 26.
“I was never thinking for one minute that he would die,” Monique said. “It went downhill quite fast. My husband was good at riding something nasty out, but he was in severe pain.”
In those final days, Escher was able to describe one thing to his wife: what it was like to be feeling the severity of the virus. He told her it was like an “iron net that pins you down.” Still, she — and maybe he — thought it was just the virus playing out since he was only mildly ill in comparison just days earlier.
“It was too late, but I don’t know because if he ever realized he may not recover he never told me,” Monique said. “I was shocked.”
Escher first got sick around April 14. Monique got sick on April 18, but her illness lasted only about four days. She said she had an “unpleasant fever” and quarantined herself. His symptoms eventually surpassed hers.
“The fever is a nasty thing that makes you lose your faculties and I think that’s what happened,” she said. “I think he got too confident or too sick to realize.”
Once Dad got sick, Max knew his mother would follow.
“Considering they were both in the high risk pool I was frightened and scared,” he said. “It’s partly why I wanted to check on them whenever I could to make sure that they were OK. I actually called them the Saturday before he passed. He passed away so suddenly. It wasn’t even on our minds. We honestly didn’t think it would happen. It hit us very, very suddenly.”
Sam said his dad was “a soft-spoken guy, a gentle guy,” not someone who “freaked out” about things. There were conversations where Escher was telling Sam not to worry, but Sam was crying on the phone because all he could do was worry.
Between phone calls, emails and text messages, Max and Sam kept in touch with their parents through it all and while they were fearful, like their mom, they trusted their dad’s prognosis, or at least the one he was portraying outwardly.
“He knew it was a serious disease, something to be very mindful of,” Sam said. “He said if you go out, wear a mask, be careful about what you’re touching and wash your hands regularly. It’s serious. He knew how serious it was, but he didn’t seem scared. I got no feeling from him or any indication from him whatsoever that he shouldn’t work, no indication he should stop at all. This is what he did. It’s his job to take care of people. These people need help. That’s the conversations we had.”
Escher was intrigued with John Barry’s “The Great Influenza: The Epic Story of the Deadliest Plague in History” about the 1918 flu and had bought copies for multiple friends, so COVID-19 “fascinated” him, too, Monique said.
“He knew exactly what he was doing,” Monique said. “Even though he knew it he still did it and then he got so sick, so sick. All the people around him — they were dying or leaving to be put in quarantine. He got sick and paid the price.”
Sam said his dad’s devotion to his patients stood out above all else. “He really, really liked taking care of people and helping people,” he said. “It’s kind of the way he raised my brother and I. Whatever you decide to do, hopefully it makes a difference in the world.”
Max said his dad became an internist as opposed to a specialist to care for the whole person. Working with the elderly was the specialty within that field, however.
“The patients that he worked with — what he really loved was getting to know them and hearing their stories,” he said. “One of the ways he described it was he loved taking a patient’s history, and not just a regular plain old medical history, but really getting a proper full picture of the patient. To him that meant really understand who they are and where they’re coming from.”
Colleague Dr. Thomas Kalchthaler said Escher “dedicated his life and his career to caring for the frail, cognitively impaired elderly. He was supremely patient not only with those under his care, but also with the concerns of involved family members. He spent countless hours answering questions and counseling families on management techniques. He stayed abreast of the latest pharmaceutical treatments to enhance memory and participated in drug and treatment trials at Burke Rehabilitation Center in White Plains. He also acted as a resource to the Alzheimer’s Association. Most of all he was a source of inspiration to his friends and colleagues at Geriatric Services PC and will sadly be missed by all of us. Dr. Escher was a man who made the world a better place for the more unfortunate members of our community.”
Proud son Max said, “I am very proud of the legacy that he’s leaving behind and I can only hope to live up to it.”
A memorial service was held via Zoom on Friday, May 1, by Westchester Reform Temple.
“Because of the times that we’re living in we had to do everything remotely,” Sam said. “We had our memorial on Zoom, which feels like a slap in the face to my father. You can’t even meet in person, you can’t go in person to pay respect to him. It’s the time we’re in right now.
“The hope is at some point when this fixes itself, whenever that is, to meet up and do it properly, to do it right. We’ll all be able to meet and talk and remember my dad.”
Not only does Dr. Jeffrey Escher deserve that for his sacrifice, but his family does, too, for theirs.
(3) comments
Thank you Doctor Escher, for honoring the commandment to Honor Thy Father and Mother. Your commitment and caring for older adults will continue because your memory will be for a blessing.
Thank you Todd, for your beautiful and sensitive writing about a different kind of winner.
Dan Reingold
Deepest condolences. What a legacy.
My condolences to the family on the loss of this heroic physician, father, and husband. What a moving tribute to a great man. Thanks, Todd for letting the community know of this doctor’s supreme sacrifice for his patients.
