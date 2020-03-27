Recreation is hard to come by in the world of COVID-19 while social distancing and cutting down on contact with people and as many common physical surfaces as possible is in place. That’s Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s reasoning behind leaving the six county-owned golf courses open, while most businesses and industries have been shuttered to stop the spread of coronavirus.
At a press conference Tuesday, Latimer said the courses — Saxon Woods in Scarsdale, Maple Moor in White Plains, Hudson Hills in Ossining, Mohansic in Yorktown Heights and Sprain Lake and Dunwoodie in Yonkers — will remain open this week and weekend and will be reassessed at that point. He’s heard complaints about the county courses being open, while private clubs have been ordered to shut down.
With no bowling alleys open, gyms closed, movie and live theaters shuttered, playgrounds off limits, and contact and professional sports off the menu, Latimer said walking, running, hiking, biking and golfing were the safest options as long as participants follow the 6-foot separation rule.
“The mindset, mental stamina that it takes to get through this does mean that you have to have some outside recreation, so… we have six golf courses at our county parks that can provide that for those people that want to play golf,” Latimer said, later adding, “We think it is not a mistake to keep it open — it is the right thing to do.”
Lack of contact is Latimer’s sticking ground. “Golf is a sport where an individual interacts on his own or her own and the people they are competing against act within their own sphere,” he said.
Among Latimer’s critics is Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who wrote a letter saying, “We are told to stay at home during the coronavirus… I think we’re sending mixed messages to the community. The only way we will beat COVID-19 is if people practice social distancing — at least for the coming weeks… And every day we read about more deaths. We need, in my opinion, fewer exceptions to the lockdowns taking place. I’d rather be inconvenienced than see friends and neighbors dead.
“I urge the federal, state and county governments to close golf courses at least for the next few weeks. Send a message that we’re serious about beating this coronavirus.”
Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick said he hasn’t been faced with complaints about the course in Scarsdale remaining open.
“Really the comments we’ve been getting are more related to village playgrounds and school district playgrounds and parks and things of that nature,” he said. “We haven’t really heard much about the county side of it.”
Residents have continued using playgrounds, which Samwick called “high-touch areas where there is real risk.” Among the first actions the village took was to close playgrounds and there are still reports of people congregating and not practicing social distancing there, as there have been in Edgemont, as well. “The district and the village have both put limitations in place on some of the more active parks,” Samwick said. “The more passive parks remain open in the village.”
Samwick urges social distancing at parks and on line at the grocery store — everywhere. He didn’t weigh in on the county golf courses being open, calling it “beyond my purview” as he isn’t a medical expert.
“That really falls into the county executive’s role to make that decision,” he said. “What I will say is that we’ve been working very closely with the county executive and the county and they’ve really been doing a tremendous job. They have been very strong supporters of ours, they’ve been clear, open communicators and we’ve been very pleased with the relationship, the interaction and the help we’re getting from the county.”
Saxon Woods safe, golfers say
Tuesday afternoon saw mostly blue skies and Saxon Woods assistant manager Felix Cortese was constantly sending out foursomes.
“It’s been busy when the weather has been nice,” said Cortese, adding, “All the county courses are open and the course is in great shape, too, for this time of the year, so why not?”
The county courses opened March 11 and Cortese reported to work as usual. As long as they keep telling him to show up, he will, as certain measures have been taken by the courses to prevent the spread of the virus, including washing all carts after use, asking golfers not to remove the flags from the cups and taking all rakes and ball washers off the courses.
The biggest no-nos observed by The Scarsdale Inquirer at Saxon Woods Tuesday were carts being shared by golfers and people hitting balls in stalls next to each other on the driving range.
“I don’t see a lot of people practicing what I’m listening to and what we see on TV, so it’s a little bothersome, but I’m trying to keep my distance,” Cortese said. “I have to work.”
The golfers don’t see it that way. For them, it’s all positive.
Timothy Clarkin, a 2001 Edgemont High School grad who recently moved from New York City to Mamaroneck, was out with friends Tuesday since the city courses were closed. “I’m very happy,” he said. “I think I would go crazy without it. I was literally thinking that if this shut down I don’t know what I would do.”
Clarkin typically golfs three or four times a week, but with his office equipment consulting business on hold due to orders to temporarily halt nonessential business activities, he’s playing even more now. The biggest change he said is no high-fiving after someone sinks a great putt.
“My wife gives me Purell,” he said. “It’s somewhere in here. I just wipe down my hands and social distance. I only touch my clubs.”
Dermot Cassidy was on the course with three other bar owners and an electrician who are all currently on hiatus due to New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order.
“We have our own issues with properties we might have to pay rent for and we’re not open and there’s no income coming in, but it is what it is,” Cassidy said. “That’s the situation. I think it’s a great idea they left the county courses open at least for something to do. If they weren’t open I would say it would be a lot more depressing.”
The Yonkers resident didn’t see any potential harm in playing golf. “If you’re going to catch it on the golf course then you’re going to catch it anywhere,” he said. “I would think the golf course is about as safe as you could be as far as doing something with other people.”
Riverdale’s Paul Kiernan plays at all the county courses, including Saxon Woods about 10 times a year. “Everybody seems to be observing the rules on the golf course,” he said. “Everybody seems to be 10 feet apart, nobody is touching each other and nobody is touching each other’s clubs, so it’s all good and I think it should be left alone. It’s the only place people get air and it’s not a contact sport.”
Scarsdale’s Chris Saenger Sr. stopped by to hit a bucket of balls on his way home from work. Maple Moor just up the Hutch is another favorite stop, even though he belongs to a private club, too.
“It’s always been a gem having this here in Scarsdale and it’s on my way home from work,” he said. “In the summer I make it a routine once a week to come here and hit some balls. I was thrilled when I got off the exit ramp when it was open. I had actually called around to see if there was a driving range open, but everything else was closed. Especially in times like this you need the outlet. The 6-foot rule is easy to do here.”
Erik Qvist of Scarsdale brought his daughters to Saxon Woods to use the driving range and putting range. Fourth-grader Sophie has been playing for about a year, and sophomore Wilma has her learner’s permit, so she’ll take any opportunity to drive the family around.
“I think it’s fantastic these days to actually get out, have some exercise and actually be doing something with the family,” Dad said. “Otherwise just staying indoors eventually we’d start to climb the walls.”
Qvist said he has “no concern” at the golf course. “You’re outdoors, you’re keeping your distance from everyone and you have your own equipment,” he said. “I don’t feel worried at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.