The class of 2020 high school seniors can expect very different commencement ceremonies this year as Scarsdale and Edgemont schools announced plans for modified graduation ceremonies.
“While it will not be our traditional send-off, we have designed robust alternatives and opportunities to reflect on your high school journey while celebrating this important milestone,” Scarsdale High School Principal Ken Bonamo wrote in a letter May 21.
In the memo, Bonamo said the district will livestream a virtual graduation ceremony on June 23 at 2:30 p.m. for the class of 2020. “We invite seniors and their families to view the ceremony from home as we honor the graduates with virtual pomp and circumstance.” A link to view the ceremony will be posted on the calendar at scarsdaleschools.org.
Beginning at 4 p.m., also on June 23, a car parade for seniors will take place along the driveways and the parking lot of the high school, with graduates and guests driving on the campus roadways while staff and faculty cheer them from the sidelines.
“We believe this plan achieves the goal of a local, student-focused experience that celebrates individual seniors and the class of 2020 as a whole,” Bonamo said.
Prior to graduation day, on June 4 and 5, caps and gowns will be distributed to students arriving by car at the high school across various time slots. Students will not be permitted to get out of their cars or congregate on campus.
Many of the Scarsdale traditions that have been a staple in previous ceremonies, such as live speeches and a roll call of each graduate, will still take place, though in virtual or prescheduled small group formats. On June 3, the annual SHS awards ceremony honoring students’ academic and other achievements will take place via Zoom. A link will be posted on the calendar on the school district website.
In addition, on June 10 and 11 the annual Senior Transition Day will feature a virtual Q & A with recent SHS alumni, and closure sessions with students’ individual deans. And on June 12, there will be a graduation photo op for students wearing their caps and gowns according to assigned time slots. Seniors must wear masks except when their pictures are being taken.
Plans are also in the works to mark the moving up of Scarsdale’s fifth graders during the morning of June 19 and, later that afternoon, a program to honor Scarsdale Middle School eighth graders who will begin high school in the fall. Details for the moving up events will be released to parents by the principals of SMS and each elementary school.
Officials at neighboring Edgemont School District have also been working hard to provide a graduation ceremony that adheres to health and safety requirements, including the wearing of masks in public and maintaining social distancing.
“We are also planning a safe high school graduation for the Class of 2020, and a way to celebrate our 6th graders as they move up from the elementary schools to the Jr./Sr. High School,” Superintendent Victoria Kniewel wrote in an email on May 12.
Kniewel told members of the EHS community to expect to receive more details about the graduation ceremony preparation and procedures in the coming weeks.
