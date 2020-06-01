Memorial Day celebrations in Greenburgh were not spared the disruptions that the coronavirus has caused throughout the world, but that did not deter local residents from hosting a socially responsible event to honor those who died fighting for their country.
As Disabled American Veterans Cmdr. William “Bill” Aguilar played Taps, Hartsdale volunteer firefighters Capt. Rene Dupre and Lieutenant Yanick Desmarais placed a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in DeSanti Park across from the Hartsdale train station.
Following the brief ceremony at DeSanti Park, a motorcycle escort from the Greenburgh Police Department led a small motorcade of veterans and two vehicles each from the Hartsdale, Greenville and Fairview fire departments to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedom.
At the 911 Memorial on Central Avenue members of local Girl and Boy Scout troops held banners and stood with their families, all wearing masks and maintaining proper social distancing. Aguilar, one of only a few people allowed to leave a vehicle in the motorcade, played Taps at the brief ceremony.
The motorcade then proceeded to Greenburgh Police Headquarters on Tarrytown Road where members of the department stood at attention while a wreath was placed at a memorial and Taps sounded for a third time.
The final stop was Fairview Fire Department headquarters on Rosemont Blvd., where two floral crosses were placed next to the flagpole and the ceremony concluded with Hartsdale resident Danny Negron playing Taps on a flugel horn rather than on his trumpet, which he’d left behind at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, when he had left for spring break earlier this year; he has not returned to campus since it was shuttered due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The pandemic, however, would not stop local residents from paying tribute to those who gave their lives fighting for our country.
