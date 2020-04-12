The video fades in on Greenburgh Detective Benjamin Fontanilles sitting in his police vehicle clutching a children’s book.
“Hi there. My name is Benjamin. I’m a police officer and I would like to read you a book I have read to my kids many times and it’s one of their favorites,” says Detective. Fontanilles.
It’s a short four-minute video on the Greenburgh Police Department Facebook page, with Fontanilles reading “The Pigeon Wants a Puppy” by Mo Willems, but it’s made a huge impact. The video has been shared more than 90 times and garnered almost 8,000 views. Since then, the department has produced six videos of Fontanilles reading children’s books on camera, as well as two other videos featuring Officer Dyana Albano.
“The idea actually came from my wife who had seen other videos posted on social media,” said Fontanilles. “Having three wonderful kids of our own, she thought it would be a great way to interact with our younger citizens in the town, and I strongly agreed.”
On Monday, April 6, Fontanilles went on camera wearing a Santa hat to read “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg, one of his favorite books. The video was edited with Christmas lights adorning the top and bottom of the screen and snow fluttering across the screen.
“The holiday season is one of the most enchanting and enjoyable times of the year, not only for my family, but for me too,” the officer said. “That particular book can always bring my family and me back to those cold winter nights, watching the snowfall from our window, while spending time together sitting around the fire and thinking about the holidays soon to come.”
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, children have had to find alternative methods to connect with the outside world, such as through social media, Det. Fontanilles said, and reading has provided them with a daily ritual that has helped maintain the connection between them and normality.
With his videos of bedtime stories going up daily, Fontanilles said he’s not sure whether he will continue the effort after the pandemic is over, but he said he’s sure other projects will pop up to maintain the connection between officers and the public.
“This initiative, and the positive responses we have seen from it, remind all of us at the police department that there are children out there that enjoy seeing us, and want to know that we are still out there,” he said. “What better way to connect with them on a personal level than by reading them their favorite bedtime story every night. I can’t think of anything more satisfying for us as police officers than knowing we put a smile on a child’s face during [this] difficult time.”
