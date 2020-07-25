Often seen as safe havens during natural disasters for information, entertainment and resources, libraries have had to find new ways to interact with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced governments to impose stringent social distancing guidelines and limits on public gatherings. In response, libraries across Westchester County expanded their e-book collections, moved events online and implemented reservation systems for contactless book pickups.
With summer being one of the busiest times for the Greenburgh Public Library on Tarrytown Road, the facility has maintained its connection with the community virtually through e-books, virtual events and expanded access to streaming services. With the infection rate in New York down substantially compared to the rates in April and May, the library is also considering a staged reopening that would allow patrons to enter the library’s lobby in early August to pick up books.
“This is a work in progress,” said Library Director John Sexton. “There really is no best practice that’s been established yet. We’re all learning on our own.”
When COVID-19 cases began to spike in Westchester County in March, the library closed to the public and sent its staff of 20 librarians and clerks to work from home and envision a new strategy on how the library could build a robust online presence. First steps were to expand the library’s online offerings and transfer its popular in-person events to a virtual platform.
Well known for its expansive and eclectic in-person events, Greenburgh asked its librarians to create events that would work online and attract participants from the community. From virtual “arm chair” travel programs, to Python programming language classes, ESL classes, virtual singalongs, book clubs and babysitting courses, the library has scheduled myriad events, with the more successful programs bringing 30 to 50 people online.
Online events are expected to continue into the foreseeable future as concerns remain about the risk of spreading the virus indoors.
“Even if we do reopen to the public, we’ll not be able to have programs like we used to — until it can be entirely safe for people to gather together,” said Sexton. “We spent much of the last decade transitioning libraries into being community centers where there’s a lot of activities, a lot of educational programs [and] entertainment programs. Just people love coming here. And now suddenly to not be able to do that has been difficult.”
Before curbside book pickup became available last month, the library experienced a surge of e-book requests at a rate that’s almost triple the usual rate — about 6,000 e-books circulated per month up from 2,000 prior to the pandemic. The demand led the library to funnel money from its budget for in-person programs and performers to support an expanded e-book collection.
“People have learned that they don’t have to come to the library to take part in a lot of what we do,” said Sexton.
The library also expanded access to its four streaming service offerings, and four weeks ago it implemented a contactless pickup system for patrons to get physical books.
“There are 38 libraries in Westchester [and] every one has a slightly different protocol for this,” said Sexton. “Some use reservation software to make sure a person comes between a certain half hour window. But we did not do that, we just leave it open. If you come, you call, we’ll get your book.”
In its fourth week, curbside pickup has been popular among residents, with almost 500 individual pickups last week. Residents can reserve a book on the library website, or call a librarian to place a hold. When the book is available, the resident receives an email notification. Upon arriving at the library, the patron calls a number and a librarian asks for the library card number, checks out the book and notifies the driver to come get the book.
Books deposited into book drops, which were not shut down when the library closed in March, go through a 72-hour quarantine before being returned to the shelves.
Library patrons can still request any book through the Westchester Library System to be delivered to the Greenburgh Public Library, where it is held in a 72-hour quarantine before being distributed to the eager reader.
“We have to prioritize safety for everyone. I think we have established that the curbside contactless pickup is pretty safe and the response has been such that I think we’ll maintain that,” said Sexton.
With people accustomed to going to the library to spend time reading, lounging and exploring, Sexton said that as they move forward with plans to potentially allow residents to enter the library building, limitations would exist and many aspects still need to be figured out.
“Nobody is really demanding to come into the library. Everybody’s sensible about maintaining a safe perspective toward all of this,” he said. “We may be busy on our end making things work virtually, but the in-person experience of the library is going to have to wait for a while.”
