As municipalities across the state battle with the everchanging economic landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town officials in Greenburgh are similarly wrestling with a potential $7 million revenue shortfall in the 2020-21 town budget.
According to Comptroller Roberta Romano, the bulk of projected loss would be from a projected $1 million loss in mortgage tax and $1.65 million loss in sales tax.
“It’s all estimates. I mean we don’t know when this is going to end. We went on certain assumptions,” said Romano.
Romano said she asked departments to submit individual projections organized by quarter until the end of the year to find the estimated revenue loss.
According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, all projects not already approved in the capital budget were going to be deferred, although the deferments would not be able to cover the entire shortfall if realized.
“We don’t really know if the $7 million is really an accurate figure, it could be much less. But I’d rather assume that it’s bad,” he said.
Besides vehicle purchases earmarked for the police and sanitation departments, all other capital projects are being held in limbo. Although stalled, the public works department has been refocusing on planning, so projects can begin immediately when the economy eventually rebounds.
“Projects may not be ready for construction, but [what] we want to try to do is use the opportunity to continue with the planning process even if that means spending some capital dollars so that we can be better positioned if there are opportunities for grants or other types of government money that talk about projects that are shovel ready,” said Public Works Commissioner Victor Carosi. “I want to make sure that the town is positioned to have projects … shovel ready as it [is] necessary.”
Projects moved into the planning phase include the Old Army Road infrastructure improvement study, the signalization of the Ardsley and Fort Hill roads intersection and the Four Corners traffic and flooding study.
“The need for the projects is not diminished,” said Carosi. “Just the ability to pay for the projects is being reviewed.”
Carosi said he was waiting to hear from the comptroller and the town board as to what projects needed to be held over for the 2021-22 capital budget, but that it was “still too early to tell.”
With the variety and breadth of projects the capital budget funds, the public works department will be attempting to recategorize line items to determine if the projects can be resolved temporarily, postponed or must be seen through.
“We have to be aware of what we’re spending and how it’s being spent [and] making sure that that money is appropriately spent. But these financial situations give you a chance to reevaluate that,” said Carosi.
Like other municipalities in the state, Greenburgh has been moving toward austerity budgeting, limiting unnecessary spending where possible. Any purchase order the town receives amounting to more than $2,000 must be approved by the town board.
“I’m trying to be very conservative in what we’re doing. I’m trying to reduce expenses as much as possible during this time. Any unnecessary expenditures we’re trying to just say no to,” said Romano. “We’re watching everything. We’re being super careful until we get a better idea of where we’re at.”
According to Feiner, it still may be too early to announce service cuts, but multiple options, including hiring freezes, are being weighed in order to offset the potential revenue shortfall.
Feiner has been adamant about keeping his promise for a 0% tax rate and levy increase and in an email to residents on April 22, he recommended that the state allow him to authorize early retirement buyouts for employees if the town were to commit to not raising taxes.
According to Feiner, the town has about 80 employees that would be eligible to retire early. If the state were to allow town employees to retire early, the town’s government workforce would be slimmed and critical positions could be rehired at reduced salaries.
“In the short term, you would have to pay out whatever incentive there was [to retire early] but down the road it would definitely help reduce [costs] because, in my opinion, it’ll take a while before we’re back to normal,” said Romano. “I think that you’re going to really see it in the 2021 budget.”
Federal stimulus dollars could also change the equation on the revenue shortfall, although it’s still too early to tell if funds will be made available to municipalities.
In a town board work session on May 5, Anne Povella, the town’s tax receiver, said the town had collected 88% of town, county and fire district taxes, totaling approximately $168 million. Povella said the percentage could increase as mail has been delayed and would eventually meet the town’s average collection rate of more than 90%.
“One thing I really feel strongly about is that the public will not be able to stomach an immediate tax hike, or even a minor tax hike,” said Feiner at a board work session on April 20. “But we’re going to be prepared and we’re going to work really hard to have the right balance governing as well as recognizing the plight of the taxpayers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.